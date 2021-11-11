Connect with us

World

Lawsuit filed against Baldwin, set gun handler claims conspiracy

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A film crew member filed a lawsuit over the fatal shooting with prop gun on the Rust movie set.
image
image

Following a tragic fatal accidental shooting on the set of a Hollywood movie being filmed in New Mexico, crew members of the movie are suing actor and producer Alec Baldwin who fired the fatal shot. The famous actor was starring in as well as producing “Rust”, an Old West film, when he was handed a gun to rehearse a scene on set where he fired into the camera. The gun went off with a real bullet that passed through cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and into director Joel Souza. Hutchins was killed by the bullet while Souza was hit in the shoulder and recovered in the hospital.

The lawsuit names Baldwin as well as armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, a relatively inexperienced 24 year old daughter of a long-time armoured. It was the responsibility of Gutierrez-Reed to handle and maintain all firearms on the set to ensure their safety. Chief lighting technician Serge Svetnoy filed the suit saying that the live bullets in the gun or even on set at all were evidence of “negligent acts of omissions” by those named in the suit.

“Simply put, there was no reason for a live bullet to be placed in that .45 Colt revolver or to be present anywhere on the ‘Rust’ set, and the presence of a bullet in a revolver posed a lethal threat to everyone in its vicinity.”

The suit claims Baldwin, Gutierrez-Reed, and assistant director Dave Halls – who handed Baldwin the gun, declaring it cold (without bullets) without fully inspecting it – were not following movie set protocol in allowing the gun to be loaded and pointed at someone. Reports of staff discontent and complacency regarding safety procedures have emerged, and police officers seized over 500 rounds of ammunition from the set that appeared to be a mix of blanks, dummies, and live rounds.

Lawyers for Gutierrez-Reed say she is being framed for the death, saying she had no idea how live rounds got on set and believes someone snuck them into a box of dummy ammunition. The Santa Fe district attorney doesn’t see any sign of conspiracy, but the armourer’s lawyers want more investigation.

“We are asking for a full and complete investigation of all of the facts, including the live rounds themselves, how they ended up in the ‘dummies’ box, and who put them in there. We are convinced that this was sabotage and Hannah is being framed. We believe that the scene was tampered with as well before the police arrived.”

Police have not ruled out criminal charges.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Lawsuit filed against Baldwin, set gun handler claims conspiracy | News by Thaiger

For more information on Life Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)45 mins ago

Covid-19 medications are a boon, but don’t replace vaccines
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | UN member states criticize Lese Majeste, Thai Road safety crack down | Nov. 11
Tourism2 hours ago

Thailand Pass problems? Support beefed up with 24-hour hotlines
Sponsored3 hours ago

Loy Krathong celebration by ICONSIAM to be “magical” and under SHA standards

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Government panel created to defend consumers online from fraud
Business3 hours ago

Internet economy of SEA expected to reach US$1 trillion by 2030
World3 hours ago

Lawsuit filed against Baldwin, set gun handler claims conspiracy
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket3 hours ago

Teenager stabbed to death at Phuket home
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 7,496 new cases; provincial totals
Crime4 hours ago

50 year old man arrested accused of sexual abuse of 9 year old girl
Protests4 hours ago

Hackers seized Constitutional Court website after protester ruling
Economy5 hours ago

Southeast Asia’s internet economy boosted by record investments
Tourism5 hours ago

Singapore-Malaysia vaccinated travel lane to open November 29
Transport5 hours ago

Motorbike law breakers: report them and win up to 20,000 baht
Thailand6 hours ago

Things to know about the Thailand Pass. And some rumours.
Thaiger Bites6 hours ago

Segway, Industrialised Thailand, Challenging Natty | Thaiger bites | Ep58
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending