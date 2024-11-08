Phuket Tourist Police boosts safety with new High Season drive

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Phuket Tourist Police have initiated a comprehensive campaign to enhance tourist safety as the island gears up for the approaching High Season. The initiative, announced on Wednesday, November 6, involves collaboration between various agencies, including the Marine Police, Phuket Provincial Police, and the Phuket Marine Office, among others.

This campaign is in line with national efforts to reinforce tourist safety and boost confidence among visitors, as directed by the national Tourist Police commander, Saksira Pueak-am. During a recent gathering at Ratsada Pier, Police Major General Phopphon Chakkaphak, Commander of Tourist Police Division 3, along with other senior officials, reviewed the current readiness measures in place.

Key components of the campaign include discussions with tourism industry leaders to develop strategies for ensuring tourist safety throughout the High Season. An important aspect of these efforts is the planned drug testing of over 1,000 employees and boat service providers in the tourism sector. This measure aims to enhance service standards and maintain a secure environment for tourists.

The Tourist Police remain committed to engaging with tourists, offering critical travel advice and safety guidelines, reported Phuket News.

Tourists can access assistance anytime via the Tourist Police 24-hour hotline, 1155.

