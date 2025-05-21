Motorcycle gunfire attack on Honda Jazz shocks Chon Buri residents

Locals shaken as gunfire echoes through quiet street

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee51 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
102 1 minute read
Motorcycle gunfire attack on Honda Jazz shocks Chon Buri residents
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A dramatic incident unfolded in Chon Buri’s Ban Bueng district as a motorcycle chased and fired shots at a Honda Jazz.

Police were called to the scene along a route in the Nong Sam Sak area today, May 21, at 1.30am, after reports of gunfire. They discovered a white Honda Jazz bumper and a black mobile phone, along with 17 bullet casings and a bullet head.

A local TV repairman, who witnessed the incident, described seeing a black Honda City cutting off the white Honda Jazz. Following this, a motorcycle resembling a delivery motorcycle pursued the Jazz, firing several shots.

Initially, the witness heard five shots fired through a silencer, unmistakably the sound of gunfire. The white Jazz attempted to flee, but the black City blocked its path, and further gunfire ensued before the vehicles continued their pursuit towards Yee Kong Si alley.

Related Articles

Motorcycle gunfire attack on Honda Jazz shocks Chon Buri residents | News by Thaiger

The police, informed by residents about the chase, arrived at the scene, finding only the white Jazz’s bumper and a mobile phone. Numerous bullet casings were found at the location, the calibre of which is still unidentified.

Police plan to thoroughly examine all evidence and trace the white Honda Jazz’s registration to identify the owner for further questioning.

This investigation aims to uncover the reasons behind the incident and pursue legal action accordingly, reported KhaoSod.

Motorcycle gunfire attack on Honda Jazz shocks Chon Buri residents | News by Thaiger

In similar news, three people were killed in a tragic shooting in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on May 18. The incident unfolded around 2pm when a man fatally shot two people before fleeing into a wooded area and taking his own life.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Sudsakorn Samosorn led the investigation alongside forensic teams and hospital staff at the scene, located near a resort in Mueang district.

The first victim, 49 year old Narong, was discovered with gunshot wounds on a roadside. The second victim, 26 year old Nattakit, was found around 200 metres away at the entrance of a nearby resort, also shot with a 9mm handgun.

Latest Thailand News
Man arrested for thefts worth 300,000 baht in Samut Prakan Crime News

Man arrested for thefts worth 300,000 baht in Samut Prakan

10 minutes ago
Thailand rolls out new payout rules for flight delays Thailand News

Thailand rolls out new payout rules for flight delays

21 minutes ago
Missing durian vendor reappears safely, declines to go home Thailand News

Missing durian vendor reappears safely, declines to go home

31 minutes ago
Vietnam: Has America learned nothing from its war of atrocities? Opinion

Vietnam: Has America learned nothing from its war of atrocities?

42 minutes ago
Motorcycle gunfire attack on Honda Jazz shocks Chon Buri residents Crime News

Motorcycle gunfire attack on Honda Jazz shocks Chon Buri residents

51 minutes ago
SRT approves delayed Lat Krabang container depot overhaul Bangkok News

SRT approves delayed Lat Krabang container depot overhaul

1 hour ago
Croatian man arrested for illegally running travel agency in Chiang Mai Thailand News

Croatian man arrested for illegally running travel agency in Chiang Mai

1 hour ago
Van fire on Bangkok bridge disrupts traffic, no injuries Bangkok News

Van fire on Bangkok bridge disrupts traffic, no injuries

2 hours ago
17 Irrawaddy dolphins left in Songkhla Lake amid extinction crisis Thailand News

17 Irrawaddy dolphins left in Songkhla Lake amid extinction crisis

2 hours ago
Stark raving nude: Naked men run riot on Pattaya streets Pattaya News

Stark raving nude: Naked men run riot on Pattaya streets

2 hours ago
Thai motorcyclist and Italian passenger seriously injured in Phuket crash Phuket News

Thai motorcyclist and Italian passenger seriously injured in Phuket crash

2 hours ago
Weather chaos set to slam 46 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Weather chaos set to slam 46 Thai provinces

2 hours ago
Pattaya waitresses battered by foreigner in beach bar bust-up Pattaya News

Pattaya waitresses battered by foreigner in beach bar bust-up

3 hours ago
Thai woman accuses monk and his family of physically assaulting her Thailand News

Thai woman accuses monk and his family of physically assaulting her

18 hours ago
Pattaya cracks down on cars blocking wheelchair paths Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on cars blocking wheelchair paths

18 hours ago
Krungsri delays new credit lines amid US tariff uncertainty Business News

Krungsri delays new credit lines amid US tariff uncertainty

19 hours ago
Vietjet transfers 50 Boeing planes to Thai arm in regional shake-up Thailand News

Vietjet transfers 50 Boeing planes to Thai arm in regional shake-up

19 hours ago
Missing durian vendor believed safe after CCTV footage emerges Thailand News

Missing durian vendor believed safe after CCTV footage emerges

19 hours ago
Pattaya cracks top 10 safest cities in ASEAN Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks top 10 safest cities in ASEAN

19 hours ago
Murder mystery: Man&#8217;s body in barrel at Nakhon Sawan reservoir Crime News

Murder mystery: Man’s body in barrel at Nakhon Sawan reservoir

19 hours ago
Chiang Rai water contamination raises public health alarm Thailand News

Chiang Rai water contamination raises public health alarm

19 hours ago
Buriram bank employee accused of embezzling 700,000 baht from restaurant owner Crime News

Buriram bank employee accused of embezzling 700,000 baht from restaurant owner

19 hours ago
Phuket Covid surge: Island ranks 3rd in Thailand Phuket News

Phuket Covid surge: Island ranks 3rd in Thailand

20 hours ago
Man dies in expressway crash caused by pineapple peel spill Road deaths

Man dies in expressway crash caused by pineapple peel spill

20 hours ago
Financial requirements for the Thailand tourist visa in 2025 Visa Information

Financial requirements for the Thailand tourist visa in 2025

20 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee51 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
102 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Mysterious blaze engulfs BMW X3 in Chon Buri home

Mysterious blaze engulfs BMW X3 in Chon Buri home

2 days ago
Tragic elephant attack claims man&#8217;s life in Uthai Thani

Tragic elephant attack claims man’s life in Uthai Thani

3 days ago
Chon Buri village in fear after pit bull attacks

Chon Buri village in fear after pit bull attacks

3 days ago
Insurgents attack Yala security unit, injuring two officers

Insurgents attack Yala security unit, injuring two officers

3 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x