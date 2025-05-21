Motorcycle gunfire attack on Honda Jazz shocks Chon Buri residents

A dramatic incident unfolded in Chon Buri’s Ban Bueng district as a motorcycle chased and fired shots at a Honda Jazz.

Police were called to the scene along a route in the Nong Sam Sak area today, May 21, at 1.30am, after reports of gunfire. They discovered a white Honda Jazz bumper and a black mobile phone, along with 17 bullet casings and a bullet head.

A local TV repairman, who witnessed the incident, described seeing a black Honda City cutting off the white Honda Jazz. Following this, a motorcycle resembling a delivery motorcycle pursued the Jazz, firing several shots.

Initially, the witness heard five shots fired through a silencer, unmistakably the sound of gunfire. The white Jazz attempted to flee, but the black City blocked its path, and further gunfire ensued before the vehicles continued their pursuit towards Yee Kong Si alley.

The police, informed by residents about the chase, arrived at the scene, finding only the white Jazz’s bumper and a mobile phone. Numerous bullet casings were found at the location, the calibre of which is still unidentified.

Police plan to thoroughly examine all evidence and trace the white Honda Jazz’s registration to identify the owner for further questioning.

This investigation aims to uncover the reasons behind the incident and pursue legal action accordingly, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, three people were killed in a tragic shooting in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on May 18. The incident unfolded around 2pm when a man fatally shot two people before fleeing into a wooded area and taking his own life.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Sudsakorn Samosorn led the investigation alongside forensic teams and hospital staff at the scene, located near a resort in Mueang district.

The first victim, 49 year old Narong, was discovered with gunshot wounds on a roadside. The second victim, 26 year old Nattakit, was found around 200 metres away at the entrance of a nearby resort, also shot with a 9mm handgun.