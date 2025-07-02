Legal battle intensifies over Paetongtarn’s audio scandal

Thai PM's suspension applies to all ministerial roles, unlike Prayut Chan-o-cha

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
217 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of China Daily

Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s temporary suspension from duties as prime minister following a decision by the Constitutional Court, could have significant political consequences in the future.

The court yesterday, July 1, voted 7-2 to accept a petition filed by senators seeking her removal, based on an audio clip allegedly featuring a conversation between Paetongtarn and former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The court’s ruling suspends Paetongtarn from all ministerial roles, meaning she cannot appear before His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua for her scheduled oath-taking ceremony as Minister of Culture, which has been scheduled for tomorrow, July 3.

Former senator Somchai Sawaengkarn expressed his concerns about the constitutional implications of the court’s suspension, urging the Cabinet Secretariat to review the matter carefully to avoid any further constitutional violations.

Photo courtesy of Bloomberg

Somchai said that the senators’ petition referenced sections 160 (4) and 160 (5) of the Constitution, which deal with the eligibility for holding ministerial positions.

These provisions, which were also invoked in a previous petition against former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, suggest that any suspension from the role of prime minister applies equally to any other ministerial role Paetongtarn may hold.

The case highlights the complexities of the legal system in Thailand. Somchai contrasted Paetongtarn’s case with that of General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who was allowed to continue serving as Minister of Defence during his legal review under Section 158 regarding his eight-year term limit.

Related Articles

Unlike Prayut, however, Paetongtarn’s suspension applies to all ministerial roles due to the constitutional grounds for the petition.

Photo courtesy of Mathrubhumi English

The controversy revolves around an alleged audio recording of Paetongtarn speaking with Hun Sen. Somchai is calling for the petitioner to provide additional evidence within the 15-day timeframe set by the court.

Key questions include the nature of the conversation: Was it an official dialogue or a private chat? And did it involve any inappropriate concessions regarding Thailand’s border discussions with Cambodia?

Photo of Tul Sittisomwong courtesy of Yawana

As the legal battle intensifies, Somchai hinted that if these points are proven, Paetongtarn could lose her position for good.

Meanwhile, Associate Professor Tul Sittisomwong has submitted a letter to the Senate President requesting a petition to the Constitutional Court to remove Paetongtarn from her new position as Minister of Culture, reported The Nation.

Legal battle intensifies over Paetongtarn's audio scandal

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
