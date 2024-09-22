Car crashes into palm tree after motorcycle cuts lane in Pattaya

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A car driven by 36 year old Chayapat, lost control and crashed into a palm tree and a large signpost on a traffic island in Pattaya, causing significant damage to the vehicle. The incident occurred after a motorcycle cut across the lane.

At 2.30am today, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Radio Centre in Pattaya received a report of a car accident at the Khao Talo traffic light intersection in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri. Rescue volunteers quickly arrived at the scene.

Upon arriving, the volunteers found a Honda Civic with Bangkok registration overturned on its side on the traffic island. The car had collided with a large signpost and a palm tree, resulting in substantial damage to the vehicle.

Chayapat sustained minor injuries and was given initial first aid by the rescue team before being transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that the Honda Civic had been travelling alongside a pickup truck at high speed when a motorcycle suddenly crossed the lane in front of them. This caused the Honda to swerve and lose control, leading to the crash, reported KhaoSod.

One witness noted that it was fortunate the car hit the signpost and tree, preventing it from crossing into the opposite lane where other vehicles were waiting at the traffic light. The witness immediately contacted the police to report the accident.

