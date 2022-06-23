Crime
4 suspects in wildlife trade arrested across Thailand
Environmental police arrested 4 suspected wildlife traders today in several provinces across Thailand. The Nonthaburi Provincial Court ordered arrest warrants for the group on June 14 on charges of colluding in illegal trading in wildlife and illegal possession of protected wild animals.
Officers from Thailand’s Natural Resources and Envirornmental Crime Suppression searched spots in Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Ayutthaya, and Suphan Buri, before detaining the suspects. The suspects allegedly confessed during questioning to having acquired Indochinese tigers for sale. Indochinese tigers are an endangered species. One of the suspects owned a tiger zoo in Thailand’s central province of Suphan Buri.
The suspects are a 56 year old man, a 53 year old man, a 43 year old man, and a 25 year old woman.
Tiger smuggling, and wildlife smuggling at large, remains a problem in Thailand. In April, three men confessed to importing a tiger cub from Laos. The cub was found in a basket inside a Honda pickup truck at Central Westgate Mall car park in Bang Yai district of Nonthaburi. Police seized the tiger cub and handed it over to the Wildlife Conservation Office Thailand.
Last year, several investigations showed that tourist guides and information centres in Southeast Asia had been fuelling the illegal wildlife trade by facilitating consumption by tourists. Illegal wildlife traders will often pay guides and tourist offices a commission to send people their way, said Hong Hoang, founder and executive director of CHANGE, an environmental NGO based in Vietnam.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Going Live soon | Thaiger Unfiltered for Charity
Mentally ill Thai man sentenced to 12 years for royal defamation
4 suspects in wildlife trade arrested across Thailand
BISP student, Puthi, invited to Europe as part of GSPDP/ITF/ATF 14&U tennis team
Police arrest 2 Iranian men for scamming people in Thailand
Popular Thai movies you need to watch at least once
Eastern Thailand province plans “Fun On The Beach’ event
Top 10 studio condos in Pattaya 2022
Thailand develops cannabis test kits that detect THC levels in 15 minutes
Prison doctor allegedly threatened to shoot his female patient
Thailand’s parliament police petition against new uniforms
Phuket homeowner checks CCTV to find foreign couple canoodling outside house
Thai police say plan to change uniforms ‘a waste of money’
Missing man rescued after night alone in middle of Phang Nga Bay off Phuket
Thai AirAsia X confident of takeoff after bankruptcy setback
Bangkok – World No. 2 Best Digital Nomad Cities | GMT
Tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2022)
UPDATE #3: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
Why your flights are getting more expensive, not cheaper
BREAKING: CCSA cancels Thailand Pass & change entertainment venue restrictions
July 1 – Thailand more open than ever
Laotian tourists are flocking to Thailand
Retire to Thailand? Think again, unless you’ve got the dosh!
Thailand drops outdoor face mask requirement
Air Canada launches first direct North America – Thailand flight in 10 years
Thailand Pass, Bars, Masks: The Thaiger’s predictions for tomorrow’s CCSA meeting
Thailand News Today | Thailand Pass CANCELLED. Let’s Party till 2AM!
Come fly with me in Thailand, with a face mask – OPINION
Famous porn star to fight model in Bangkok boxing match
Bangkok man steals gold valued at 2 million baht after his crypto stash tanked
Foreigner stabbed in Pattaya refuses hospital treatment
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Expats2 days ago
Tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2022)
- Technology2 days ago
Why your flights are getting more expensive, not cheaper
- Opinion3 days ago
July 1 – Thailand more open than ever
- Bangkok2 days ago
Air Canada launches first direct North America – Thailand flight in 10 years
- Thailand3 days ago
Come fly with me in Thailand, with a face mask – OPINION
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok man steals gold valued at 2 million baht after his crypto stash tanked
- Crime3 days ago
Foreigner stabbed in Pattaya refuses hospital treatment
- Business21 hours ago
UPDATE: Police arrest fraudulent Japanese restaurant owner at Suvarnabhumi Airport