Police arrest 2 Iranian men for scamming people in Thailand

Police arrested two Iranian nationals today in Chanthaburi province, eastern Thailand. The men allegedly scammed people out of money on at least 2 occasions in Samut Songkhram province, southwest of Bangkok. The men would ask people to exchange banknotes, but then snatch the victim’s money and run off without giving anything in return.

The 24 year old man and 32 year old man, both of Iranian nationality, allegedly committed crimes in Samut Songkhram before escaping to Chanthaburi province, where they were arrested today under arrest warrants issued by Samut Songkhram Provincial Court on June 21.

On June 13, the men went to a shop in Amphawa district in Samut Songkhram. They asked 21 year old Praphan [surname reserved] – an employee – to exchange two 500 baht notes. As Praphan reached for a 1,000 baht note to give them in return, they snatched 6,000 baht from him and ran off with it.

Praphan filed a complaint with officers from Amphawa Police Station who managed to track down the men in Chanthaburi province. The officers coordinated with police in Chanthaburi to prepare for their arrest.

The men are accused of “committing joint theft, on more than two occasions, using a vehicle to conveniently commit a crime and taking property away to avoid arrest”.

The men will be prosecuted according to the law.

SOURCE: KhaoSod