37 million baht fines issued to Cambodian contraband thieves

Customs and excise chiefs revealed they will be handing out fines of 37 million baht after seizing contraband worth about 6 million baht on the Cambodian border.

Excise officials, soldiers, and police yesterday captured almost 39,000 packs of various foreign cigarettes near a canal on the Cambodian border in the Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo. They were discovered in 49 sacks alongside a canal behind Phan Suek border village.

There were 38,950 packs of cigarettes in parcels stamped with the names of the intended receivers.

There were 3,500 packets of IZA cigarettes, 18,630 packets of Gold Seal, 3,000 packets of Lapin, 1,000 packets of Fine, 11,320 packets of Luxury, 500 packets of Cowboy, and 1,000 packets of Ara.

Sa Kaew Excise Office Aranyaprathet branch valued the cigarettes at 3.5 million baht, and excise tax due at 2.4 million baht. The fine to be levied is about 37 million baht.

Sa Kaeo Excise chief Sudjai Khonthat revealed the office was tipped off that a shipment of cigarettes would be smuggled from Cambodia using a natural border crossing.

“Excise officials were joined by soldiers and police in patrolling the area where the contraband was expected to arrive. Their efforts were rewarded with the largest seizure of contraband foreign cigarettes made in the province.”

Sudjai believes the contraband was purchased online, the parcels containing the cigarettes were packed in Cambodia and were about to be delivered before they intervened.

Sudjai added that the investigation is still ongoing.

