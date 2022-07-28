Thailand
Happy Birthday to His Royal Majesty King Vajiralongkorn
The Thaiger joins the nation of Thailand in wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Majesty King Vajiralongkorn as he marks his 70th birthday today. Celebrations have taken place around the kingdom to celebrate the royal milestone as the king becomes a septuagenarian.
Born in Bangkok at Ambara Villa, Dusit Palace on this day in 1952, HM the king was the second of four children born to King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit, and the sole male offspring. He ascended to the throne of Thailand in 2016 following the end of his father’s record-setting 70 year reign on his passing in October 2016. His father had made him the crown prince at the age of 20, 34 years before he rose to become the king.
Events to mark the royal birthday took place across the country with provincial governors leading official ceremonies, religious ceremonies being held in temples, and Thai citizens taking part in events nationwide. Flags and images of the king are on display in public buildings, businesses, and people’s homes in a show of loyalty to the royal leader of Thailand.
Government offices, immigration, bank branches, and other businesses are closed today. And, after the Cabinet’s approval last year, tomorrow will also be a public holiday, creating a long four-day weekend that is hoped to drive domestic tourism.
The public is invited to join in celebrations – though they are warned to dress appropriately – as well as express their loyalty, support, and birthday wishes to the king. Books that well-wishers can sign sit in front of the King’s portrait in most shopping centres and other public venues. Or go digital at wellwishes.royaloffice.th where you can send messages via the Bureau of the Royal Household.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over a merit-making ceremony at Sanum Luang this morning to wish HM the King a happy birthday, joined by his wife as well as top military and government officials and their spouses. Alms were given to 171 monks from the temples of Bangkok and later a candlelight ceremony with be held in the same location.
Across the capital city, the Metropolitan Electricity Authority has spread over three million light bulbs and 41 kilometres of LED lights to illuminate 30 venues in celebration of the birthday of King Vajiralongkorn. The lights will be on display from 6.30pm to 9pm daily from tonight until August 4. Some of the lit up locations:
-
Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall
-
Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall
-
Chitralada Royal Villa
-
Grand Palace
-
Interior Ministry
-
MEA’s Ploenchit branch
-
Other MEA branches
-
Privy Council House
-
Ratchadamnoen Avenue
-
Sa Pathum Palace
-
Sanam Luang
-
Sanam Suapa
-
Sukhothai Palace
-
Watanawipas Building at the MEA HQ
Meanwhile, in Phuket, Governor Narong Woonciew led official ceremonies from 7am at the Phuket Provincial Hall. The celebration started with 79 monks receiving alms in a merit-making ceremony, followed by a recited oath of allegiance, including singing the royal anthem and hymns for the king, led by the governor at 7.45 am. At 5pm, a traditional Thai dance performance for the king will be held in the Auditorium building of the Provincial Hall.
SOURCE: TPN National, The Nation, Thai PBS World, The Phuket News
