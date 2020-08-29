Connect with us

Crime

3 Nabbed for illegal online gun sales

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

3 Nabbed for illegal online gun sales | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Daily News
Authorities in Thonburi, just south of Bangkok, yesterday announced the arrest of 3 Thai men for selling guns online. a GSG .22 calibre semiautomatic pistol, a .22 pen gun, a magazine and a great deal of ammunition, along with many tools. They were arrested in the Petchkasem area west of the capital.

Bangkok. Police say 25 year old Sukkasem or “See”, handled advertising through Facebook and the Line app. 32 year old Sajjawat, and 38 year old Phayungsak, produced the weaponry in a workshop.

Investigators learned of the operation after investigating a fruit site on Facebook called “Thammanoon Phonlamai” that led to a site on Line for automobile parts called “AP Yanyon”.

The latter group had videos of the weapons on offer.

Daily News called it was a “brazen” operation.

This is not the first time online gun dealers have been nabbed in Nothaburi

SOURCES: thaivisa | Daily News

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

