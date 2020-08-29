3 Nabbed for illegal online gun sales | The Thaiger

Crime
3 Nabbed for illegal online gun sales
Authorities in Thonburi, just south of Bangkok, yesterday announced the arrest of 3 Thai men for selling guns online. a GSG .22 calibre semiautomatic pistol, a .22 pen gun, a magazine and a great deal of ammunition, along with many tools. They were arrested in the Petchkasem area west of the capital.
Bangkok. Police say 25 year old Sukkasem or “See”, handled advertising through Facebook and the Line app. 32 year old Sajjawat, and 38 year old Phayungsak, produced the weaponry in a workshop.
Investigators learned of the operation after investigating a fruit site on Facebook called “Thammanoon Phonlamai” that led to a site on Line for automobile parts called “AP Yanyon”.
The latter group had videos of the weapons on offer.
Daily News called it was a “brazen” operation.
This is not the first time online gun dealers have been nabbed in Nothaburi
SOURCES: thaivisa | Daily NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Bangkok police say they’ll charge “rioters”
Bangkok police say they’ll press charges against pro-democracy activists who caused chaotic scenes in support of their colleagues yesterday, even throwing paint on some officers. Supporters of the pro-democracy activists who arrived at Samran Rat police station to acknowledge charges stemming from a rally on July 18, broke police barriers and 1 of them threw a container of paint at officers, calling it was “a form of art” to react against bullying by authorities. Supporters forced their way into the compound, gathering at the bottom of the front entrance stairs as the activists went into the building to hear the […]
Bangkok
Protesters push through barricades at Bangkok police station
Paint was splattered on a police officers and police barricades were pushed away by a crowd of people protesting the recent charges filed on 15 activists involved in the July 18 rally. The protesters were able to force their way to the Bangkok’s Samran Rat police station’s front entrance and the charged activists entered to confront police. Police recently charged the 15 activists for violating cleanliness and disease control laws and for violating the emergency decree, which was still in place during the July Free Youth rally at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument. At the July rally, hundreds gathered at the monument […]
Economy
New lease on life for 7 of Thailand’s budget airlines
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha today threw a lifeline to 7 of Thailands’ domestic low-cost airlines, beginning with the injection of 24 billion baht in soft loans for the struggling aviation sector, battered by the Covid-19 pandemic. Representatives of Thai Air Asia, its long haul division Thai Air Asia X, Thai Smile, Thai Lion Air, Thai Viet Jet, Bangkok Airways and Nok Air met with the PM at Government House this morning to air their grievances and to submit their request for aid. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said after the meeting that the 7 carriers responded to the government’s request to retain […]
Spokesperson says “Phuket Model” won’t be enacted soon
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
The world’s great border debate – When will countries open up again?
Bangkok police say they’ll charge “rioters”
3 Nabbed for illegal online gun sales
There is no date for the reopening of general tourism in Thailand, except Phuket
Isaan woman killed in landmine blast
Man steals 10,000 baht from Chon Buri hospital donation boxes
35 illegal migrants arrested near Burmese border
Protesters push through barricades at Bangkok police station
Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe to step down over health
Debate rages behind closed doors on allowing return of foreign tourists
Democrat MP gets 2 years in prison for vote buying
New lease on life for 7 of Thailand’s budget airlines
Human Rights Watch talks protests, democracy and foreigners attending protests
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
“30 day minimum travel for tourists to Thailand” – False news
International tourists ‘essential’ to Thai economy, PM says
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
Thai expats show their support for local pro-democracy protests
Absent actress slapped with 33 year sentence for drugs by Appeals Court
Stopped by police? Here’s the new fines for traffic violations
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
- Phuket4 days ago
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
- Thailand3 days ago
“30 day minimum travel for tourists to Thailand” – False news
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
International tourists ‘essential’ to Thai economy, PM says
- Expats2 days ago
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
- Thailand2 days ago
Stopped by police? Here’s the new fines for traffic violations
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Which country in the world is the most confident to re-open its borders for tourism?