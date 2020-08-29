3 Nabbed for illegal online gun sales | The Thaiger

Authorities in Thonburi, just south of Bangkok, yesterday announced the arrest of 3 Thai men for selling guns online. a GSG .22 calibre semiautomatic pistol, a .22 pen gun, a magazine and a great deal of ammunition, along with many tools. They were arrested in the Petchkasem area west of the capital.

Bangkok. Police say 25 year old Sukkasem or “See”, handled advertising through Facebook and the Line app. 32 year old Sajjawat, and 38 year old Phayungsak, produced the weaponry in a workshop.

Investigators learned of the operation after investigating a fruit site on Facebook called “Thammanoon Phonlamai” that led to a site on Line for automobile parts called “AP Yanyon”.

The latter group had videos of the weapons on offer.

Daily News called it was a “brazen” operation.

This is not the first time online gun dealers have been nabbed in Nothaburi

SOURCES: thaivisa | Daily News