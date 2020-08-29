Bangkok police say they’ll charge “rioters”

Bangkok police say they’ll press charges against pro-democracy activists who caused chaotic scenes in support of their colleagues yesterday, even throwing paint on some officers.

Supporters of the pro-democracy activists who arrived at Samran Rat police station to acknowledge charges stemming from a rally on July 18, broke police barriers and 1 of them threw a container of paint at officers, calling it was “a form of art” to react against bullying by authorities.

Supporters forced their way into the compound, gathering at the bottom of the front entrance stairs as the activists went into the building to hear the charges.

Singer-songwriter Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpan, alias “Ammy” of the Bottom Blues band, was the one who threw a tin of blue paint at police.

In a recorded video clip, he said: “This is not a threat. If you continue to intimidate us, we will intimidate you back in artistic ways.”

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Chiang Rai Times