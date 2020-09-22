10 million baht in damages from alleged wholesale pajama scam | The Thaiger

Crime
10 million baht in damages from alleged wholesale pajama scam
A wholesale online shopping scam allegedly tricked dozens of people who wanted to start a pajama business. People spent around a total of 10 million baht for pajamas that were never shipped out.
A large group of victims filed complaints together against a Facebook page advertising wholesale packs of pajamas at the Ministry of Justice. They wore matching white shirts with a symbol of a judge’s gavel and block.
The victims say they transferred money to a Facebook page named “Pajamas by Shopping” in October 2019. After waiting months to receive their orders, the victims filed a complaint. It’s unclear how many complaints were filed, but Thai media says there hundreds of people were scammed, adding up to 10 million baht in damages. The scam allegedly had multiple accounts at various banks.
The victims first filed complaints with their local police departments, but they say nothing was done. Since the victims are from many different provinces, they decided to file complaints together with the Ministry of Justice.
The victims claim the same scammer started another Facebook page called “Wholesale Pajamas” in Thai. They say the group is still scamming people who want to start a pajama business.
The Department of Special Investigations is looking into the complaints and says victims can register their names on the department’s website.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Bangkok
Bangkok nightclub busted for underage drinking
A Bangkok nightclub was raided last night when police arrested numerous underage drinkers after city officials received a complaint about “unlawful assembly”. Police say many of the 50 people at the nightclub were under Thailand’s legal drinking age of 20 years old. They added that the patrons at the venue did not abide by Covid-19 prevention rules like wearing a mask, social distancing, and that the venue’s management didn’t limit the number of people at a social gathering.
The venue, known as “Peak” in Bangkok’s Lak Si district, north of the city centre, was ordered by police to close down because it served alcohol to underage customers and the venue did not abide by Covid-19 prevention measures.
Police raided the venue and were then waiting outside as partygoers tried to flee to provide free drug tests. Along with arresting the alleged underage drinkers, the police also arrested a young man for alleged drug use after a test for illicit drug use came up positive. Police did not specify what drugs they tested for. Reports also fail to say how many people were arrested, but Pattaya News says all the underage drinkers were arrested.
Palang Pracharath’s Bangkok MP Sira Jenjakha was reportedly also involved in the raid. He told Pattaya News that he is dedicated to eradicating social issues involving adolescents, and venues that serve alcohol to underage youth will face charges.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Protests
Protest leaders face charges for violating Thailand’s lèse majesté law and for installing the plaque
Leaders of the weekend’s pro-democracy protest in Bangkok are facing charges for violating Thailand’s lèse majesté laws and installing a symbolic plaque at a “registered historical site”. Police filed complaints against 10 to possibly more than 16 protesters.
It’s unclear how many protesters will be charged, but the Royal Thai Police spokesperson Piya Uthayo says charges will be pressed against those who “pulled the strings.” He says the Chanasongkhram Police have received several lèse majesté complaints. Under the lèse majesté law, it is illegal to insult or defame the Thai Monarch or royal family. Piya says police will take the strongest legal actions possible against those who undermined the Monarchy.
A lèse majesté complaint was filed by a leader of the pro-government “multi-coloured shirts movement” Tul Sittisomwong who said the protesters had “once again crossed the line,” according to the Bangkok Post.
“I don’t mind if they talked about politics, the prime minister or the constitution because they have the right to do so, but not about the monarchy.”
The Bangkok Post reports that around 10 protesters will be charged with violating the Public Assembly Act and Criminal Code while 4 people will be charged with violating the lèse majesté law. Thai PBS estimates at least 16 people face charges for violating the lèse majesté law and installing the plaque.
Protesters installed a plaque on the forecourt of the royal parade grounds, aka. Sanam Luang, next to the Grand Palace. The pro-democracy plaque symbolically renamed the area Sanam Ratsadon, or “People’s Ground”. The plaque disappeared and the spot was covered with concrete less than 24 hours after being embedded by the protesters early on Sunday morning. Police say they removed the plaque because it would be used as evidence against protest leaders.
The Fine Arts Department and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration filed complaints with police over the installation of the plaque, saying the protesters broke the law by causing damage to an archaeological site. The department says the plaque installation violates the Ancient Monuments, Antiques, Objects of Art and National Museums Act, as Sanam Luang is a historical site protected by law. The removal of another historic plaque in 2017, commemorating the Siam Revolution in 1932, when Thailand’s absolute monarchy was overthrown by a constitutional monarchy, was not reported by the same organisations.
Authorities also claim rally leaders broke into Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan campus and entered the grounds of Sanam Luang without permission. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration also asked police to take action against protesters who destroyed barriers and fences at the university as well as the damage done when installing the plaque at Sanam Luang, according to Metropolitan Police Bureau deputy spokesperson (the concrete has already been replaced after being torn out of the cement sometime on the early hours of Monday morning).
“The protesters damaged BMA properties and violated the Act on the Maintenance of the Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country.”
SOURCES: Thai PBS | Bangkok Post
Crime
Police officer allegedly shot and killed a woman at a Bangkok temple
A police officer allegedly shot and killed a woman making merit at a Bangkok temple yesterday. The 35 year old police officer, Siriwan Sumredsilpa, turned herself in to police. Siriwan allegedly approached the 39 year old woman from behind and shot her 4 times in the head. She was making merit that morning at the Nimmanoradee Temple in Bangkok around 7am yesterday morning.
The victim, Linlada Phattanphan, went to the temple that morning with her maid and roommate, 52 year old Maneerat Srithornrat. As the 2 of them were about to head home, a woman – around 35 to 40 years old – came up behind Linlada and shot her multiple times at a close range, the maid told police.
Surveillance camera footage shows the shooter wearing a cap and face mask. The video shows the shooter getting out of a vehicle parked in a black SUV next to the victim’s car right when Linlada was about to drive home. The alleged shooter then then fled the scene.
Police say the shooter grabbed Linlada’s hands and neck before firing the gun. When officers from the Phasi Charoen Police Station arrived at the scene, they found Linlada on the ground laying next to her car in a pool of blood. A forensic team from the Siriraj Hospital responded to the scene and said the woman was shot with 9mm bullets.
Siriwan went to the Sriprachan Police Station in Suphanburi province later that afternoon and allegedly confessed to the shooting. Police say she shot Linlada due to a personal dispute. The Phasi Charoen Police Station is still investigating.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
