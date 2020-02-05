Four evacuees from Wuhan kept in naval hospital for observation | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Four evacuees from Wuhan kept in naval hospital for observation
Four* of the 138 Thai evacuees from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, were taken to the hospital at the Royal Thai Navy’s Sattahip Naval Base for observation yesterday, after they were found to have a fever.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who was at Pattaya’s U-Tapao Airport last night to meet the evacuees, says doctors suspect the fever might simply be caused by anxiety, fatigue and dehydration.
He says that if tests results, expected today, are negative for the virus, they’ll be allowed to join the others at special lodgings at the naval base.
The minister added that all the returnees are in high spirits and will be kept under observation by a medical team for a 14-day quarantine period.
The director-general of the Department of Disease Control explained that evacuees were given only a single bottle of drinking water and a box of sandwiches during the flight from Wuhan, so stress, anxiety and thirst might have caused elevated body temperatures.
He says doctors will assess the condition of 138 returnees every 12 hours, adding that psychiatrists are on duty to provide them with counselling. Video allow the returnees to communicate with their families.
The flight crew and 15 medics who went to Wuhan to receive the evacuees also underwent physical checks to ensure they did not exhibit symptoms, and were sprayed with disinfectant before they were allowed to leave.
*A report from Reuters yesterday put the number of hospitalised evacuees at six.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | Reuters
Coronavirus
First locally infected virus patient cured, discharged
Thailand’s first locally infected victim of the Novel Coronavirus has been given a clean bill of health and discharged from hospital. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said today that the taxi driver, the first person to be infected in Thailand had been treated, cleared and discharged by Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute. All relatives and those who were in close contact with him were also virus-free.
The man is among nine Coronavirus patients who have now been cured and discharged. The number of patients remaining in local hospitals has dropped to 16.
In a related development, four Thai evacuees from Wuhan who had a fever and were suspected of infection have also been tested and found negative for the disease.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus
10 on quarantined cruise test positive for Coronavirus
If you’ve got to be quarantined, it may as well be on a luxury cruise ship. But Japan’s health minister Katsunobu Kato announced today that 10 people on the Diamond Princess, the cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama Harbour, have tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. The 3711 guests and crew are still being tested, after a former passenger, who disembarked in Hong Kong on January 25, was diagnosed with the illness.
The minister told journalists that specimens have been collected from more than 200 people on the ship.
“So far, the results of 31 tests are available, with 10 people on board confirmed to have the virus. From around 7:30am we had them get off the vessel, and with cooperation with the coastguard we are sending them to medical organisations.”
The remainder of the passengers and crew will be required to stay on the vessel for 14 days. Medical consensus indicates the virus has an incubation period of up to two weeks.
The virus has killed nearly 500 people and infected more than 24,000 in mainland China. More than 20 countries have confirmed cases, including Thailand, Japan and the United States. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a global health emergency, numerous governments have imposed travel restrictions, and airlines have suspended flights to and from China.
Around 20 cases have been confirmed in Japan, not including the cruise ship infections, but including citizens returning from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the origin of the outbreak.
There have also been several cases of apparent person-to-person contagion in Japan, including a tour guide and bus driver who contracted the virus after coming into contact with visitors from Wuhan. Neither had visited China in recent months.
Japan, like New Zealand, Australia and a growing number of countries, has implemented new rules enabling it to deny entry to those who have recently travelled to Wuhan, or those with Chinese passports issued there. It has evacuated more than 500 Japanese nationals from the city, and attracted some criticism for its relatively loose quarantine approach.
Returnees were asked to voluntarily submit to testing requested to “self-quarantine,” rather than be forcibly isolated as other countries have done with their citizens.
Japanese officials say the current designation of the virus doesn’t allow for either forcible quarantine or mandatory testing for those suspected to have it.
SOURCE: AFP
Coronavirus
Flight full of Thai evacuees from Wuhan arrives at U-tapao, four with fever
Four of the 138 Thais repatriated in an Air Asia jet from Wuhan last night were found to have a fever. The Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was at U-tapao airport, south of Pattaya, last night to welcome the 138 evacuees. Thai AirAsia flight FD571, carrying the 138 Thai passengers, landed at the navy airport in Ban Chang district in Rayong at 8.40pm.
The flight was delayed as one Thai was unable to leave because they were discovered to have overstayed their visa, according to Khaosod English.
A medical team was flown to Wuhan to receive them. When they returned with the plane full of evacuees, and the four cases with ‘fever’, doctors speculated it could have been caused by anxiety, fatigue and dehydration.
The four have been isolated as a precaution and were taken to the Royal Thai Navy’s Sattahip base hospital for observation. The pilots and flight attendants, plus the 15 attending medics, also underwent complete checks to ensure they didn’t have any fever. They were all sprayed with disinfectant before being allowed to leave.
Minister Anutin announced that, if today’s test results show that the four repatriated Thais are clear of novel coronavirus, they will be discharged to join the others at special lodgings set up at the naval base. Anutin said they were all “in high spirits” and will be kept under observation by a medical team during their 14 day quarantine period.
Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayigchaorenchai, director-general of the Disease Control Department, explained that the 138 Thais were only provided one bottle of drinking water and a box of sandwiches during the four and a half hour flight back from Wuhan. He speculated that it was possible some of them were simply dehydrated, stressed and anxious, which could explain the elevated body temperatures.
Doctors are now assessing the condition of all the 138 returnees every 12 hours, along with a team of psychiatrists on standby to provide them with counselling if necessary. Video links have been made available to allow all passengers to chat to their families.
Meanwhile, another deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department said yesterday that “Thailand is now in the stage of disease transmission. Since they are staying in places full of foreign visitors, tourists are likely to be in areas of disease transmission.”
The spokesperson was speaking after health authorities liaised with Seoul medical authorities for information about a Korean woman who had been infected with novel coronavirus after returns to South Korea after a trip in Thailand, despite never visiting China.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Read our latest Coronavirus update HERE.
