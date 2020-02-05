Pattaya Floating Market cleans up its act to prevent Coronavirus | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Pattaya Floating Market cleans up its act to prevent Coronavirus
Pattaya’s Floating Market has been vigourously scrubbed down in an effort to increase hygiene and prevent the potential spread of the Novel Coronavirus. Staffers cleaned the entire venue from top to bottom yesterday.
Surface areas were cleaned with disinfectant and alcohol spray. Every vendor in the hundreds of booths and stalls took part, to make sure potential tourists know the venue is entirely clean and ready for new visitors.
With the Chinese ban on group tours, the management of the market wants to let tourists know that now is a perfect time to visit the market, which contains not only a traditional Thai floating market but hundreds of unique vendors, a zipline, cultural shows, Thai Boxing (Muay Thai) shows, restaurants and a cultural village showing Thailand’s unique traditional life.
Masks and hand sanitizer are also being given at the entrance to concerned guests.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
20 kilogram python caught after dog gives warning in Sri Racha
A three meter long python was caught yesterday after a dog in Chon Buri province’s Sri Racha district barked out multiple warnings. Authorities were notified of in the afternoon of an incident at a house in Nongkham.
Rescue workers arrived at the house to find the huge python near the house where the dog was barking at it and keeping people away. The dog’s owner, 46 year old Samai Yimyoo, said the dog was keeping him and others in the area safe.
It took about 10 minutes to catch the three meter python, which weighed about 20 kilograms.
Samai says he heard his canine pal barking furiously and went to investigate. He discovered the massive reptile and called for help. The python will be released back to a local forest.
SOURCE/The Pattaya News | 77 Kaoded
SOURCE/The Pattaya News | 77 Kaoded

VIDEO: 77 Kaoded
Central Thailand
Danish man dies in Chon Buri skydiving incident
A 30 year old Danish man is dead after his parachute failed to open in central Thailand on Saturday. The incident occurred at a jump site in the Sri Racha district of Chon Buri province. Police were alerted at 12:30pm.
The 30-year-old Danish national, Stefan Eiriksson Andersen, was found lying face-up and unconscious, blood coming from his mouth and nose. His left leg was also broken, Thai media reported.
He was taken to Phayathai Sriracha Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police that the man had come to the airfield to participate in a parachute jump. Staff had checked the equipment before the man boarded a small plane, but he plunged to the ground when his chute failed to open.
Police are investigating to find out the exact cause of the fatal incident.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
Police catch serial bag and gold snatcher in Pattaya
Pattayans and tourists can breathe a little easier with the arrest of a serial gold and bag snatcher who preyed on both Thais and foreign tourists.
Pattaya police report that 25 year old “Beer” was arrested Thursday.
CCTV helped nab the suspect, who was responsible for many snatch-and-grab thefts in Pattaya.
He snatched a gold necklace from a Thai woman on Monday this week. Last Sunday, he grabbed a gold necklace from a Russian woman in North Pattaya. On January 21 he snatched a bag from a Russian woman and on January 19 he snatched a bag from a Thai woman in Central Pattaya.
Beer has admitted to the crimes and faces multiple charges of theft. Police discovered that he was just released from jail for theft last year.
Local media have reported on several bag snatchings over the past few months and the suspect was behind several of them, according to police. Two other suspects were arrested late last month.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
