Pattaya Floating Market cleans up its act to prevent Coronavirus | The Thaiger

Pattaya’s Floating Market has been vigourously scrubbed down in an effort to increase hygiene and prevent the potential spread of the Novel Coronavirus. Staffers cleaned the entire venue from top to bottom yesterday.

Surface areas were cleaned with disinfectant and alcohol spray. Every vendor in the hundreds of booths and stalls took part, to make sure potential tourists know the venue is entirely clean and ready for new visitors.

With the Chinese ban on group tours, the management of the market wants to let tourists know that now is a perfect time to visit the market, which contains not only a traditional Thai floating market but hundreds of unique vendors, a zipline, cultural shows, Thai Boxing (Muay Thai) shows, restaurants and a cultural village showing Thailand’s unique traditional life.

Masks and hand sanitizer are also being given at the entrance to concerned guests.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News