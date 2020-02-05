Coronavirus UPDATE – 492 people now dead, spread to 25 countries | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE – 492 people now dead, spread to 25 countries
The latest toll for the Coronavirus outbreak has now reached 25,552, of which just over 3,000 are reported to be in a critical condition. 492 people have died from the disease and 907 have recovered.
Outside of China there are now 25 countries with infected patients – Thailand, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia and Germany with the most cases.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation says there is a “window of opportunity” to stop the new coronavirus becoming a broader global pandemic. The WHO’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says “the steps China took to fight the virus at its epicentre were a good way of stopping its spread”. The praise followed a week of critical Chinese social media panning Chinese officials for their initial handling of the outbreak.
• Health authorities in Hubei province says that 65 people died of the coronavirus in the province yesterday, raising the provincial death toll since the beginning of the outbreak to 479 people, the vast majority of the 492 people who have succumbed to the virus.
Authorities confirmed an additional 3,156 cases of the virus in Hubei, the province at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. 50 million people live in the province, of which 16,678 are now confirmed with the virus. 12,627 patients are currently hospitalised, including 771 who are reported to be in critical condition.
• Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has confirmed six additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of Thai cases up to 25. The six cases include two Chinese tourists, two Thai taxi drivers )who had reportedly been in proximity of Chinese tourists) and a Thai couple that have recently returned from Japan. 373 patients are currently quarantined in hospitals around Thailand “monitoring signs of the virus. 43 were taken from the airport after screening checks.
• A 42 year old South Korean woman tested positive for coronavirus after visiting Thailand. She is the 16th patient to be infected in South Korea. The woman, identified as “Patient 16”, returned to South Korea on January 19 after a trip in Thailand. She was admitted on January 25 after developing “chills and other symptoms”, the information from the Korea Centre for Disease Control and Prevention .
• Following up on the cruise ship story from yesterday, the Diamond Princess moored in Yokohama Bay, ten people have been confirmed as having the coronavirus. The 10 cases were from tests of 31 people. More than 100 other samples are still awaiting test results. The passengers and crew remain on the ship, a total of around 3,700 people.
• In British Columbia, Canada, there is now a second confirmed case of coronavirus, which brings the total number of cases in Canada to five. The woman in her 50s had contact with family visitors from Wuhan. The patient, and the visitors, are in isolation at her home. Canadian health authorities say that this could be significant, as it appears to confirm a human-to-human transmission in Canada for the first time.
• The Hong Kong Centre for Health Protection has confirmed one additional coronavirus case, bringing its total to 18. The latest case involves a 25 year old male, so far the youngest case in Hong Kong. The man is now in a “stable condition”. His wife currently shows no symptoms and has been sent to a quarantine centre.
• The UK and French governments are telling their citizens in China to leave the country if they can. The British Foreign Office says it will charter another special flight this Sunday.
• Taiwanese health officials say that, from this Friday, they will deny entry to all foreign nationals who had been to mainland China in the past 14 days.
Macau, a special administrative region of China and a major Asian gambling hub, has announced that it would temporarily close down all its casinos.
Coronavirus
Krabi health officials dismiss reports of 100 suspected virus patients
Days before PM Prayut Cha-ocha issued his ominous warning on spreading fake news about the Coronavirus outbreak, health officials of the Krabi Provincial Public Health Office (KPHO) refuted recent reports that 100 or more people are in isolation there on suspicion of being infected. The reports surfaced Saturday and appeared in several national news outlets, even including a “quote” from a doctor of the office claiming that 10 of the people were Thai.
“The reports are wrong. Only five people are under observation” according to the KPHO.
The news came at a press conference at Krabi Provincial Hall, also on Saturday, headed by Krabi’s vice governor , Krabi Hospital’s director and a KPHO representative.
The vice governor called the information “a misunderstanding.” A previous press conference by KPHO had explained that 100 rooms were being prepared in case the province needed to placed that many people in observation. But the director of Krabi hospital confirmed that there are no confirmed cases of the virus in the province .
“We have only five people who are under observation at different hospitals. These people do not have serious symptoms of the disease, and we keep them in special rooms.”
Officials confirmed that there are intensive screening procedures in place at Krabi International Airport and tourist attractions, performed under the guidance of hospital staff and doctors.
Meanwhile, the Krabi Hotel Association and the Krabi Tourism Association both report that tourists are still travelling to Krabi as usual, and that there have not been any urgent mass check-out from any hotels.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus
PM calls fake virus news “biggest threat”
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told a press briefing today that fake news is the worst threat to the public regarding the Wuhan Coronavirus and warned those who spread it will be “dealt with” decisively, and in accordance with the law.
The PM reassured the public that the government can contain the spread of the virus and is fully equipped and prepared to accommodate the 160 Thais being evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, who face a 14 day quarantine.
“You can burn anything you like, but do not burn your own country. Above all do not burn it with distortions and fake news. I am not quarreling with you, but I must warn you.”
At meeting of officials managing the Coronavirus outbreak, the PM stressed that the situation does not currently warrant the use of special powers. He also says he regrets that some groups are politicizing the Coronavirus issue. He dismissed allegations that the government is hiding the true number of confirmed cases in Thailand.
“The most important thing now is to take good care of the public in Thailand.”
The PM also reports that the government will implement price controls on face masks and hand sanitizers to prevent profiteering, adding that the government is already distributing free face masks to people in some areas. He encourages those who can afford the face masks to buy them.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus
3500 passengers and crew quarantined on cruise ship in Japan
Japan yesterday took the dramatic step of quarantining a cruise ship carrying some 3500 people, over fears of the Coronavirus. The Diamond Princess was detained in Yokohama Harbour and Japanese television footage showed quarantine officers entering the ship to check the health of all 2,500 passengers and 1,000 crew.
A woman in her twenties, travelling with her mother on the ship, told reporters that all passengers “were asked to stay in their rooms to wait for virus tests.” She said they had been waiting inside their room since yesterday and had no word on when they would be tested.
The ship was already quarantined on Saturday at a port in Naha, Okinawa, Japan’s southernmost prefecture. A second quarantine was arranged after the passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong was found to be infected.
Since Saturday, Japan has barred all foreign nationals who have been to Hubei in recent weeks, as well as holders of Chinese passports issued in Hubei, regardless of when they were last there. Arrivals displaying symptoms of the virus are also denied entry. Japanese media reported yesterday that a total of eight foreigners have so far been denied entry.
Japan’s health ministry says that as of yesterday, 20 people in Japan have tested positive for the new virus, and notes that four showed no symptoms. Meanwhile, Japan has flown more than 500 of its citizens out of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
