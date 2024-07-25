Come to the Hash Bash for the best cannabis experience

Photo courtesy of Royal Queen Seeds

Royal Queen Seeds Thailand invites you to an amazing night at the Hash Bash at Euphoria Bar in Bangkok. Join them on Saturday, July 27, 2024, for a fun event with great hash strains, special drinks, and awesome music.

Have the best cannabis night at Hash Bash

For just 699 THB, you can try 10 different hash strains, each in a half-gram portion. These strains are carefully chosen to give you a variety of flavours and effects, perfect for both experts and beginners. It’s a great chance to taste some of the best cannabis around.

The night will start with a chance to meet and talk with other cannabis fans and experts. As the evening goes on, enjoy a mix of music that will keep the energy up and make sure everyone has a good time.

Euphoria Bar will also have special drinks just for this event, made to go perfectly with the hash tasting. You can enjoy these drinks along with the hash for a complete experience.

Event details:

Date: Saturday, July 27, 2024

Saturday, July 27, 2024 Location: Euphoria Bar, Royal Queen Seeds Thailand, Bangkok

Euphoria Bar, Royal Queen Seeds Thailand, Bangkok Tickets: 699 THB, which includes trying 10 different hash strains and special drinks

Don’t miss out on this special night at the Hash Bash. Mark your calendar, invite your friends, and join them for a fun and exciting evening. We can’t wait to see you there!

For more information, visit their website or email them at info@royalqueenseeds.com.