Thai woman killed, girl injured in rampage in Surat Thani

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 17:13, 25 July 2024| Updated: 17:31, 25 July 2024
68 1 minute read
Thai woman killed, girl injured in rampage in Surat Thani
Photo via Bright TV and KhaoSod

Phrasaeng Police Station officers have surrounded a palm plantation in the southern province of Surat Thani after a Thai man went on a rampage, killing one woman and injuring a young girl.

Police were notified about the rampage at approximately 2pm today, July 25, and rushed to the scene along with a rescue team. Officers reported to KhaoSod that the lifeless body of 25 year old woman, Phikunkaew, was found outside a single-storey house on the plantation.

A young girl, whose age and name remain undisclosed, was seriously injured. Rescuers provided her with first aid and rushed her to hospital. The girl sustained a head wound and her body was covered in blood.

The culprit remains at large in the plantation. He is reportedly carrying a rifle and a knife while wandering around the area.

Related news

It is suspected that the culprit and the victims were family members. Phikunkaew is reported to be the culprit’s niece while the injured girl is reported to be the deceased’s daughter. This information has not yet been confirmed by the police.

Officers are currently surrounding the plantation and nearby area while attempting to persuade the culprit to surrender to the police.

In a related report, police arrested two suspects in the murder of a village headman in Surat Thani in March. The victim was shot dead outside his home, sending shockwaves through the local community. Police suspect that a personal conflict between the three led to the fatal shooting.

Another Thai man, a casino boss, was murdered in Surat Thani in the same month. Police later arrested the suspected killer, Thanya “Bom” Wichaidit, who was also on the wanted list by Surat Thani Provincial Court. Bom denied the allegation, but police were not convinced by his claim.

In February, the murder of an Australian DJ was reported in Surat Thani. His body, with a severe wound to his face, was discovered on the roadside. Following evidence and information from witnesses, police arrested the main suspect, a Moroccan man, who eventually admitted to killing the victim after a heated argument.

Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

SCG Décor forecasts 10% rise to 30 billion baht in ASEAN market

SCG Décor forecasts 10% rise to 30 billion baht in ASEAN market

Published: 17:02, 25 July 2024
Thai police crack down on ecstasy disguised as cartoon figurines

Thai police crack down on ecstasy disguised as cartoon figurines

Published: 16:48, 25 July 2024
Thailand&#8217;s SME D Bank offers interest-free loans to entrepreneurs

Thailand’s SME D Bank offers interest-free loans to entrepreneurs

Published: 16:41, 25 July 2024
Former Thai official arrested for 2011 corruption in Sakon Nakhon

Former Thai official arrested for 2011 corruption in Sakon Nakhon

Published: 16:34, 25 July 2024