Thai woman killed, girl injured in rampage in Surat Thani

Photo via Bright TV and KhaoSod

Phrasaeng Police Station officers have surrounded a palm plantation in the southern province of Surat Thani after a Thai man went on a rampage, killing one woman and injuring a young girl.

Police were notified about the rampage at approximately 2pm today, July 25, and rushed to the scene along with a rescue team. Officers reported to KhaoSod that the lifeless body of 25 year old woman, Phikunkaew, was found outside a single-storey house on the plantation.

A young girl, whose age and name remain undisclosed, was seriously injured. Rescuers provided her with first aid and rushed her to hospital. The girl sustained a head wound and her body was covered in blood.

The culprit remains at large in the plantation. He is reportedly carrying a rifle and a knife while wandering around the area.

It is suspected that the culprit and the victims were family members. Phikunkaew is reported to be the culprit’s niece while the injured girl is reported to be the deceased’s daughter. This information has not yet been confirmed by the police.

Officers are currently surrounding the plantation and nearby area while attempting to persuade the culprit to surrender to the police.

In a related report, police arrested two suspects in the murder of a village headman in Surat Thani in March. The victim was shot dead outside his home, sending shockwaves through the local community. Police suspect that a personal conflict between the three led to the fatal shooting.

Another Thai man, a casino boss, was murdered in Surat Thani in the same month. Police later arrested the suspected killer, Thanya “Bom” Wichaidit, who was also on the wanted list by Surat Thani Provincial Court. Bom denied the allegation, but police were not convinced by his claim.

In February, the murder of an Australian DJ was reported in Surat Thani. His body, with a severe wound to his face, was discovered on the roadside. Following evidence and information from witnesses, police arrested the main suspect, a Moroccan man, who eventually admitted to killing the victim after a heated argument.