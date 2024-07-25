Songkhla raid uncovers smuggled goods worth 8 million baht

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Songkhla police raided a warehouse used to store smuggled goods, including e-cigarettes and foreign alcohol, with an estimated loss of 8 million baht. Investigations are underway to apprehend all involved parties.

Chamleng Buasong, a Songkhla excise officer, led a coordinated operation with officers from the Excise Department, Region 9 Excise Office, Hat Yai Police Station, and Hat Yai District Administrative Office.

The team searched for house number 156 on Tessapan Road, Soi 5, Khuan Lang, Hat Yai district, Songkhla province. This house was being used as a warehouse to store various untaxed or smuggled goods, including alcohol and cigarettes.

The raid resulted in the confiscating of 798 bottles of foreign alcohol, 5,990 packs of foreign cigarettes, e-cigarettes, 492 decks of foreign playing cards, and 156 cans of foreign beverages. According to the Excise Tax Act, the estimated value of the seized goods is over 8 million baht.

Police are now intensifying their efforts to investigate further and identify all individuals involved, including the property owner and the owners of the confiscated goods. They aim to prosecute all those involved in accordance with the law.

The police stress the importance of continued vigilance and cooperation from the public to report any suspicious activities related to smuggling or untaxed goods. Such collective efforts are vital in maintaining a fair and lawful market environment.

The Songkhla operation is part of a broader initiative to crack down on smuggling and distributing illegal goods across the region. The Excise Department and other law enforcement agencies regularly conduct similar operations to disrupt the supply chains of illegal goods and ensure compliance with tax regulations.

While this particular raid resulted in substantial confiscations, police remain vigilant and continue to monitor and act against such illegal activities, reported KhaoSod.

