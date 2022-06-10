Sixteen tonnes of confiscated cannabis to be returned to drug offenders in Thailand

In bonkers Thailand, the police are giving drug offenders their cannabis back. Now that cannabis is ‘legal’, sort of, Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board plans to return 16 tonnes of confiscated marijuana to its original owners, according to the board’s Secretary General Wichai Chaimongkol. The stockpiled cannabis is valued at 110 million baht.

Yesterday, all parts of the marijuana plant were delisted as a Category 5 narcotic in Thailand. Growing cannabis at home became legal and more than 3,000 “cannabis convicts” were released from prison. Now that the plant – including the THC-rich flowers – is no longer illegal, the ONCB has a special plan for 16 tonnes of confiscated cannabis…

“On June 9, marijuana was “unlocked.” It is no longer considered a Category 5 narcotic… so the ONCB is taking action to return assets to offenders in 99 marijuana cases. The assets are valued at 110 million baht.”

“Collectively, there are 16 tonnes of marijuana sitting at ONCB offices around Thailand waiting to be returned. The marijuana was confiscated between October 1 2021 and May 27 2022. Cannabis is no longer considered a drug, so it must be returned to its owners.”

In order for ex-offenders to get their cannabis back, they need to put in a request at the ONCB office in Din Daeng or the provincial office where the drug case took place, added Wichai.

Wichai said that he is still against the recreational use of cannabis, but because the plant is no longer an illegal drug, it is only fair that the confiscated cannabis is returned home. The intended use of cannabis is for medicinal purposes, he added.

We hate to break it to you, Wichai, but we’re not convinced that mountain of cannabis will be used ‘medicinally’.

SOURCE: Thai Rath