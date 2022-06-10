Pattaya
Nightlife operators blame officials for unfinished work on Pattaya Walking Street
Business operators on Pattaya Walking Street have blamed the authorities for causing a public nuisance and spoiling the city’s reputation because of an unfinished road renovation project.
The Pattaya Walking Street Business Association insist the road needs to be completed faster than the current schedule, and more street lights installed, if it is to save face with the public.
In January, Pattaya officials, led by the former city mayor, Sontaya Klunpluem, announced that 80% of the renovation of Pattaya Walking Street had already been completed. The mayor revealed electric and communication wires had been buried underground, the street refurbished, footpaths painted, drainage improved, and a retractable roof installed allowing visitors to enjoy the street both day and night. But Sontaya didn’t provide a clear schedule on when the renovation would be completed.
The Pattaya News reported that business operators had been informed by the authorities that they would complete the work by August.
President of the Pattaya Walking Street Business Association, Narit Petcharat, held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the unfinished road project with some business owners at Pattaya King Seafood restaurant on Walking Street.
Narit says feedback from both Thai and foreign visitors revealed they enjoyed the services from each operator on the Pattaya Walking Street. However, many complained about the unfinished road and sidewalks, and added that the street lights were insufficient.
Narit says these complaints affect the good reputation of the city and the problems need to be solved as soon as possible. He insists all of the works should be completed and ready before August because the number of visitors will continue to increase.
Aside from street renovation and light problems, Narit says he wants the authorities to close the street to vehicles to ensure the safety of visitors.
Narit feels the project delay might be related to a mayoral election issue.
Pattaya held the a mayoral election on May 22, but the city still couldn’t officially conclude the result due to the disappearance of ballot papers in some districts. A new election for those districts has been rearranged for June 12, and Narit hopes the unfinished works will be completed after that.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
