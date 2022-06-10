Suvarnabhumi increases check-in counters in preparation for high season tourists

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport is increasing the number of check-in counters in preparation for an upcoming surge of tourists. But the ‘surge’ is still a few months away. The nation’s capital city is expecting around 70,000 travellers to arrive per day, and for it to increase to 100,000 people per day during the high season.

Suvarnabhumi Airport General Manager, Kittipong Kittikachon, yesterday informed media that the airport expects the arrival of about 460 flights per day, both domestic and international. The domestic flights are anticipated to hit 200 per day whereas 240 international flights per day are expected to touch down from abroad. Kittipong added that 70,000 travellers will arrive in Bangkok from those flights, 28,000 of them will be domestic travellers and 42,000 will be international tourists.

Suvarnabhumi Airport’s recent report predicts more travellers are expected during Thailand’s high season from October onward. The airport manager says the number could reach 100,000 travellers per day. In preparation he has asked each airline to open a check-in counter 3 hours before flights are scheduled to leave to avoid crowded terminals.

Kittipong revealed check-in counters have been increased to 318, with 196 of them new self-check-in machines, while 42 self-baggage loading counters are also on standby ready to serve. He added that Suvarnabhumi Airport has upgraded its toilets inside passengers terminals, the security checkpoint, and the passport control counter.

The west side of the passenger terminal, currently under renovation, is expected to open at the end of this month.

