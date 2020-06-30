Beijing passes new Hong Kong security law | The Thaiger

Hong Kong
Beijing passes new Hong Kong security law
China has passed the controversial new national security law for Hong Kong in what critics believe could be the start of a wave of ‘mainland’ political repression. The National Standing Committee, China’s top lawmaking body, approved the legislation. The passing of the new law has been reported on Now TV, RTHK and the South China Morning Post.
Chinese officials maintain that the law bans “subversion, secession, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces” and is needed to return stability to Hong Kong following 12 months of pro-democracy protests that shut down suburbs, the airport and universities.
But critics say it will signal the end of Hong Kong’s unique “political freedoms” and reduce the Special Administrative Region’s autonomy citing similar laws used to subdue dissent in mainland China. Beijing bypassed Hong Kong’s local legislature to pass the new law. It has been signed off just 6 weeks after being announced. At this stage Hong Kong residents are yet to review the contents of the new law. Hong Kong has a population of around 7.4 million.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, criticised for being a pro-Beijing ‘puppet’, has made no official comment whether the new law had been passed or not.
“I think at this moment, it is not appropriate for me to comment on any questions related to the national security law.”
World
Hong Kong residents protesters of new national security law arrested
Hong Kong residents protesting China’s new national security law found themselves arrested for unlawful assembly after fights broke out. Yesterday’s protest was largely supposed to be silent but ended with armed riot police arresting 53 people and using pepper spray on parts of the crowd after chanting and slogans were shouted towards them.
Such arrests may be an indication of the future protest landscape in Hong Kong, according to critics of the new law which the government says only targets those with extremist views. However, many people aren’t buying the law’s reasoning as they say it could further erode Hong Kong’s autonomy which was promised by the mainland when Britain handed the territory back in 1997.
“The governments wants to shut us up and to kick us out,” according to 44 year old protester Roy Chan.
“We must stand up and strike down all those people who deprive Hong Kong people’s freedom.”
The protesters were charged with unlawful assembly as police refused to allow the annual march that is normally held on July 1 to mark the 1997 handover of Hong Kong. The reasoning for the refusal was due to the ban on large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic, but critics say the real reason is due to the recent law causing many to call out the government for potentially squashing their freedoms.
The law, according to Chinese officials, is supposed to only target a small group of people who display separatism, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference in Hong Kong.
Chinese state media reported that lawmakers almost “overwhelmingly supported the draft”. The Chinese government has “unshakable determination to push ahead with enactment of the security bill and safeguard national sovereignty and interest,” state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing a government spokesperson.
The news comes after a vlogger had to delete the video of a local artist mocking the national anthem over fears that the documentary would not be allowed to air in Hong Kong. The decision not to air the material in the documentary came after China imposed a law that banned using the national anthem in a derogatory way, or in other words, mocking or changing the words in the song.
Read more: Hong Kong documentary sees scene removed after new law
Hong Kong
Covid restrictions ignored in Hong Kong as hundreds of protesters take to the streets
Hundreds of Hong Kong residents have defied police orders, taking to the streets to mark one year since pro-democracy protests began. They assembled in the Central district and marched to nearby streets, shouting various political slogans including, “Fight to the End”. There were also large gatherings in shopping malls, with people singing protest anthems and holding up “Liberate Hong Kong” signs.
Posting on Twitter, police warned that they could use force to break up the crowds, adding that those violating current restrictions on gatherings could get 5 years in jail. Pepper spray was used in one incident where protesters were tackled to the ground. The police have urged people to stop breaking the law, accusing activists of blocking roads and building makeshift barricades. So far, 53 people have been arrested.
“Lawful protests are always respected but unlawful acts are to be rejected. Please stop breaking the law.”
Thai PBS World reports that Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has voiced her opposition to the protests, urging citizens to remain calm and saying “lessons need to be learnt on all sides”.
“Everyone has to learn their lesson, including the Hong Kong government. Hong Kong cannot bear that kind of chaos, and the people of Hong Kong want a stable and peaceful environment to be able to live and work here happily.”
Tuesday was the one year anniversary of pro-democracy protests that originally began in opposition to a now dropped extradition bill that proposed sending lawbreakers to China to face trial. Months of protests followed, often leading to violent scenes and accusations of police brutality, wreaking significant damage on the Hong Kong economy well before the Covid-19 crisis added to the devastation.
The virus outbreak and associated restrictions meant things quietened down for a bit, but China’s introduction of a new national security law has stoked the still burning embers of democracy protests and led to hundreds taking to the streets once more. Their objections are echoed by critics of the law worldwide, who say it strikes a blow at the “one country, two systems” policy agreed when Britain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997.
For its part, China blames foreign interference for the protests, as it rushes to enact the national security law, which will outlaw what it sees as activities aimed at undermining China’s authority or campaigning for Hong Kong independence.
Hong Kong
Some Hong Kong passport holders could have a “path to UK citizenship”
Hong Kong, the former British colony that’s been rocked by often violent protests for more than a year, may at last see a ray of hope – for some of its 7 million residents, at least. If China doesn’t suspend its plans for a draconian security law in the largely autonomous territory, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK could offer British National (Overseas) passport holders in there a path to citizenship.
The law, which makes it a crime to undermine Beijing’s authority, including “insulting the national anthem,” prompted fears Hong Kong’s unique status could end, a fear confirmed yesterday when US President Donald Trump signed a measure stripping it of its special trade status.
There are 2.9 million people in Hong Kong eligible for the passport. China says it reserves the right to take “countermeasures” against the UK.
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says the UK and China have agreed that holders of BNO passports should not enjoy UK residency.
“All such BNO passport holders are Chinese nationals and if the UK insists on changing this practice it will not only violate its own stance but also international law.”
There are already 300,000 BNO passport holders in Hong Kong who have the right to visit the UK for up to 6 months visa-free.
But the Home Office confirmed that the proposed new rights, allowing those eligible to spend 12 months in the UK without a visa, could be offered to anyone with BNO status as long as they applied for and were granted the passport, opening it up to 2.9m Hong Kong residents.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was “deeply concerned” at China’s proposals for a national security law in Hong Kong.
“If China imposes this law, we will explore options to allow British Nationals Overseas to apply for leave to stay in the UK, including a path to citizenship. We will continue to defend the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong.”
Raab’s statement came after the UK, US, Australia and Canada issued joint statement condemning Beijing’s plan, saying imposing such a law would undermine the “one country, two systems” framework agreed before Hong Kong was handed over to Chinese rule in 1997.
The framework guaranteed Hong Kong some autonomy and afforded rights and freedoms that do not exist in mainland China.
It comes as US President Donald Trump described the Chinese government’s plans in Hong Kong as a “tragedy,” and announced he would start to end preferential US treatment for the city in trade and travel.
China has rejected foreign criticism of the proposed law, which could be in force as early as the end of June.
Announcing the possible change in policy, Raab said the 6 month limit on stays in the UK for BNO passport holders would be scrapped.
"If China continues down this path and implements this national security legislation, we will remove that 6 month limit and allow those BNO passport holders to come to the UK and to apply to work and study for extendable periods of 12 months and that will itself provide a pathway to future citizenship."
