Connect with us

Guides

Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand

Cita Catellya

Published

 on 

Photo via Freepik

Dreaming of a holiday where you can escape the stresses of everyday life and rejuvenate your mind and body? If yes, then going on a wellness retreat in Thailand might be the answer for you! While a vacation away from your daily routine and a change of scenery might sound ideal, a retreat would be even better, especially if you want to completely disconnect and focus on yourself.

In the past couple of years, wellness retreats in Thailand have seen a rise in demand. But you might be wondering, “Why Thailand? What does it have to offer?” Let us answer your questions below!

1. The best environment to help you reflect and renew

Natural settings have direct and indirect effects on your health and well-being. Nature offers opportunities for you to relieve your stress and enjoy physical activities. This is why Thailand is a great place to go for wellness retreats. The country boasts unmatched natural beauty, making it easy for you to reconnect with nature’s healing energies. The stunning beaches and lush green hilltops in Thailand are the ideal backdrops for wellness activities. The fresh oxygen-loaded breeze from the ocean is enough to detoxify our body and mind. Picture yourself performing yoga while gazing at the sparkling sea or practising mindful meditation amidst emerald forests – even thinking about them brings peace and relaxation!

Thailand’s beautiful nature also allows you to experience outdoor wellness activities. For example, you can go hiking, mountain biking, river rafting, and various water sports. These activities offer an opportunity for you to consciously engage your senses, which will relax both your body and mind, as well as deepen your connection to the natural world.

Why Thailand is the best for wellness retreat

Photo via Freepik

2. Meditation and yoga as a holistic approach toward a healthier life

Wellness retreats in Thailand embrace holistic spirituality – where health practices, self-compassion, and universal thoughtfulness coexist in harmony. Thus, you’ll find a range of activities in the country to harmonise your inner and outer self.

Since Buddhism is the predominant religion in Thailand, the country is a great place to learn about meditation to focus the mind. You can find various meditation classes during your time in Thailand, from Buddhist meditation to typical meditation classes. Aside from meditation, Thailand is also an excellent destination for yoga. Whether you want a relaxing yoga practice in tranquil settings, vigorous vinyasa, or even try the trendy fly yoga, finding a great yoga facility is a relatively easy thing to do in the country. Even resorts and hotels are now equipped with serene yoga centres. Like meditation, yoga is a great way to rejuvenate your soul, centre your mind, and heal your body.

Both meditation and yoga sessions in Thailand are usually guided by trained professionals and are often packaged with body scrubs, aromatic massages, special baths, relaxing showers, hammams, and drinks. The goal of these guided sessions is to help you enhance your well-being in every aspect: mental, physical, and spiritual.

Why Thailand is the best for wellness retreat

Photo via iStock

3. The healing touch of Thai massages

The popularity of Thai massages has spread over the world, and people visit Thailand just to try this popular massage. Despite the fact that sophistication has taken over the spa and wellness business in the country, Thai massage has managed to keep its unique charm.

Traditional Thai massage is very different from typical Western-type massages. Instead of lying on a bed while a therapist applies oil to your body and kneads your pressure points and muscles, Thai massage is more of a workout. The therapist will work your body using a series of stretching, rocking, and pulling techniques to improve flexibility, relieve tension, and make you feel relaxed. Rest assured, you’ll walk out of the massage feeling renewed and re-energised.

Why Thailand is the best for wellness retreat

Traditional Thai Massage. Photo via iStock

4. There’s something for everyone

For many people, modern living means a constant battle with a variety of health conditions like obesity, stress, diabetes, and insomnia. Fortunately, in Thailand, there are numerous wellness retreat providers that cater to a variety of budgets and needs. Whether you just want to get away from your stressful daily routine or you have a specific goal in mind, Thailand has something to offer for everyone. Family yoga, fitness retreats, couple massages, weight loss resorts, beauty spas, meditation, digital detoxes, and herbal and therapeutic themes are all possibilities for wellness retreats in the country.

Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Photo via iStock

5. Unparalleled hospitality

Nothing ruins a wellness experience like a cold receptionist or a grumpy therapist. But don’t worry, Thailand isn’t well-known as the Land of Smiles for nothing. The Thai people are known for their warm hospitality and welcoming nature. They’ll go out of their way to make you feel comfortable. While it’s easy to take for granted, these little things can make a big difference, especially when you want to get away from stress and enjoy ultimate relaxation.

Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Image via Unsplash

There are various other reasons why you should try a wellness retreat in Thailand. This charming country offers endless opportunities to repair your personal health and well-being. You can expect to return to your daily life with renewed energy and a positive perspective!

Don’t know where to go for your wellness retreat? Check out our article on the top 5 meditation centres and retreats in Thailand and the best massage and spa treatments in Bangkok.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Khunwilko
    2022-05-24 14:30
    "Wellness" is just a marketing name for quackery.
    image
    Cabra
    2022-05-24 14:44
    Because everyone deserves a spa day
    image
    Soidog
    2022-05-24 14:56
    1 hour ago, Thaiger said: While a vacation away from your daily routine and a change of scenery might sound ideal, a retreat would be even better, especially if you want to completely disconnect and focus on yourself. They mean…
    Cita Catellya

    Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

    image

    Follow Thaiger by email:

    Politics3 mins ago

    Chadchart’s victory is a triumph for democracy says former PM
    Thailand9 mins ago

    Commerce Ministry says Thais should sell to Chinese customers on TikTok
    Phuket29 mins ago

    Thailand’s biggest new attraction “Andamanda” opens in Phuket
    Sponsored7 hours ago

    “Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy”: enjoy food discounts all the way
    image
    Crime30 mins ago

    Scams are on the rise with over 1 billion baht stolen
    Bangkok1 hour ago

    AirAsia plane lands on wrong runway in Bangkok
    China2 hours ago

    The QUAD Summit in Tokyo – what is QUAD, who’s attending and what are they talking about?
    image
    Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
    Create an Account
    Thailand2 hours ago

    Luxury Parliamentary Club open for Thai MPs with spa, karaoke and massage rooms
    Guides3 hours ago

    Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
    Crime4 hours ago

    Thailand defends human trafficking record
    Thailand5 hours ago

    11 Malaria patients found in Thailand’s east, blood from monkeys on Koh Chang tested
    Southeast Asia5 hours ago

    Dozens of Rohingya die off Myanmar coast after boat capsizes on way to Malaysia
    Crime5 hours ago

    5,000 prisoners in Thailand are suffering from mental health illness
    Crime5 hours ago

    Thai man held hostage by Laos bandits found dead in Mekong River
    Thailand5 hours ago

    Thailand’s genomics centre to launch monkeypox tests in next 2 weeks
    Phuket5 hours ago

    Cruise ships set to return to Phuket for first time since pandemic
    Thailand8 months ago

    Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
    Phuket1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
    Tourism1 year ago

    In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

    Trending