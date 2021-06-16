When you think of holidays in Thailand, stunning beaches, delicious food, and lively nightlife probably come to mind. However, the country has so much more to offer than your average beachfront hotels and nightclubs. The Land of Smiles is also popular for its meditation centres and retreats. In the last decade, the nation has become one of the ultimate destinations in the world for soulful travellers seeking calm and respite.

If you’re seeking a wave of serenity and peace in Thailand, look no further. Here are our picks of the best meditation centres and retreats in Thailand to elevate your spirituality.

5 Best Meditation Centres and Retreats in Thailand

1. The Kamalaya, Koh Samui

The Kamalaya is an award-winning luxury meditation resort located just 3 minutes away from Koh Samui. It features beautiful rooms with state-of-the-art amenities and wellness features, such as yoga mats to help you relax and unwind.

Specializing in holistic packages, this venue offers customized treatments by medical professionals. For example, if you want to drive away all your stress, enrich your emotional well-being, and discover your true self, you can join their meditation classes. In addition, you can also take part in their yoga classes, detox retreats, stress and burnout programs, healthy lifestyle programs, and other tailor-made programs to fit your needs.

Price: Start from approximately 40,000 THB per package.

Address: Moo 3 102/9 Laem-Set Rd, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84140, Thailand.

2. Phuket Meditation Centre

Offering life-changing retreats, Phuket Meditation Centre is one of the most popular destinations for peace-seekers travelling to Thailand. The centre offers teachings based on Thai Theravada Buddhism. Therefore, anyone who wants to learn mindfulness and meditation in a safe environment is welcome here.

Phuket Meditation Centre hosts free meditation sessions every week, so make sure to take time out of your schedule to join their program. Besides reviving your mind and body, taking part in their meditation retreat will help you learn new meditation techniques and reconnect with your true self. In addition, you can also join numerous meditation events, such as Qigong healing, couple sessions, one-on-one mentoring sessions, and more. The best thing is, some of their programs are available online. Perfect for this Covid-19 pandemic situation!

Price: Starts from 1,500 THB per session (except for the free meditation retreats).

Address: 69/509 Moo 1, Phuket Garden Home, Tambon Chalong, Amphoe Mueang, 83130 Phuket, Thailand.

3. Suan Sati – Yoga Retreat Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai

Located in picturesque rice paddies, Suan Sati – Yoga Retreat Chiang Mai is the perfect place to recharge and experience enhanced mindfulness surrounded by nature. Founded on the principles of Theravada Buddhism, you can explore different styles of meditation, yoga, and workshops here. Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned meditation practitioner, there is something for everyone.

Their meditation and yoga retreats are hosted in a fun and welcoming environment. Thus, taking part in their program allows you to have a tranquillizing experience. In addition, you will find like-minded people and consume plant-based Thai and fusion recipes to nourish and nurture your body.

Price: Starts from 9,647 per package.

Address: 326, Ban Kad, Mae Wang District, Chiang Mai 50360, Thailand.

4. Orion Healing, Surat Thani

Situated on a beach in the beautiful Koh Phangan, Orion Healing is a serene paradise that will help you nourish your mind, body, and spirit. It is the ultimate destination for a self-journey. By practising meditation here, you can truly recharge your body and mind and embark on a journey of discovering your true self.

The meditation centre has 3 yoga shalas on-site, who offer a range of classes you can choose from. You can join in a yoga retreat to achieve psychological and physical balance or the detox programs to purify your body and mind. Furthermore, Reiki certification programs are also offered here. These programs can help heal your mind and soul.

Price: Starts from 1,338 THB per package.

Address: 15/2 Moo8 Srithanu Koh-phangan Koh Phangan, Surat Thani 84280, Thailand.

5. Dhamma Kancana Vipassana Meditation Centre, Kanchanaburi

Dhamma Kancana Vipassana Meditation Centre is located in the province of Kanchanaburi, 3 hours from Kanchanaburi town and 5 hours from Bangkok. Due to its location near SamYod Mountain, you can meditate surrounded by lush greenery. As a result of being close to nature, you can focus on your mind and reconnect with yourself more easily. Here, you can learn and practice Vipassana, which is an ancient meditation technique originating from India.

Since the courses are run on a donation basis, there are no charges. You can stay, eat, and take part in the classes for free. The expenses are met by donations from people who have completed and experienced the benefits of Vipassana.

Price: All courses are free of charge.

Address: Prang Phe, Sangkhla Buri District, Kanchanaburi, Thailand.

Thailand is dotted with many incredible meditation centres and retreats to help rejuvenate your mind and body. Therefore, no matter which meditation centre you choose, you are sure to experience an indulgent escape!

Keep in mind that the availability of classes and opening time may change due to Covid-19, so make sure to contact the centres before you book your retreats.

