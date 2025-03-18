Branching out: Bangkok governor vows to plant over a million trees

Branching out: Bangkok governor vows to plant over a million trees
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt announced a plan to plant 1.06 million trees in the eastern suburbs of the capital by April next year.

The initiative will span nine districts, with the majority of 400,000 trees being planted in Nong Chok district. Klong Sam Wa and Lat Krabang will each see 300,000 trees, while the remaining districts will receive 10,000 trees each.

The planting is scheduled to be completed this year in most districts, although the project in Klong Sam Wa is expected to be finished by March next year and Nong Chok by April. The project will focus on easy-to-maintain trees, and planting areas must have access to water trucks.

The selected sites are public areas near roads and waterways, and local communities will be encouraged to participate.

Chadchart advised against planting fruit trees due to their maintenance complexity and the mess created by fallen fruit. The Department of Environment will select tree species suited for various locations, with considerations for tourist appeal and the ability to trap fine dust.

Additionally, the 58 year old Bangkok chief mentioned improvements to the pavement along Asoke Road. The road, which connects the BTS Skytrain and MRT systems, is lined with condominiums, office buildings, and educational institutions. The pavements, laid 30 years ago, have become uneven and subsided over time, reported Bangkok Post.

Although the Metropolitan Electricity Authority is in the process of moving powerlines underground, the project has encountered delays. Despite this, Chadchart stated that City Hall will proceed with pavement repairs without waiting for the authority’s timeline.

Last year, Bangkok, under the leadership of Governor Chadchart, advanced its sustainability efforts beyond the Green Bangkok 2030 initiative with an ambitious environmental agenda.

Chadchart envisions transforming the city into a 15-minute urban space with easily accessible green areas. His plan includes developing 130 new parks and increasing the tree-planting target to two million by 2026, building on the success of planting one million trees over the past two years.

