What’s new with Thailand’s LTR Visa? Here’s what you need to know about the update

Image by evgenyatamanenko via iStock
Have you been dreaming of living and working in Thailand? If yes, there’s never been a better time than today, as the Thai government just updated the qualifications, criteria, and conditions for the Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa programme. Thanks to these changes, the visa is now more inclusive, family-friendly, and accessible than ever before.

Here’s the lowdown on what’s new, how it benefits you, and how you can obtain the Thailand’s LTR Visa through True Digital Park (TDPK).

What is the Long-Term Resident Visa?

If you’re not familiar with the Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa, it’s a programme that provides a range of tax and non-tax benefits to make Thailand more appealing as a place to live and do business for foreigners in four key groups. These include highly skilled professionals, remote workers, wealthy global citizens, and retirees.

Introduced in 2022 and administered by the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), it offers a 10-year visa, multiple re-entry permits, a digital work permit, and a smoother application process. Holders of the LTR visa can also enjoy an exemption from 4 Thais to 1 foreigner employment requirement ratio, tax exemption for overseas income, reduced personal income tax, and 1-year report instead of 90 days.

Basically, it lets you enjoy the best of Thailand without jumping through endless bureaucratic hoops.

According to the BOI, over 6,000 people had already joined the programme by the end of 2024. Most came from Europe, followed by the United States, Japan, China, and India.

What’s new in 2025?

People in a meeting room
Image via Freepik

Thailand’s BOI approved several changes earlier this year to make the LTR visa more inclusive. Here are the highlights:

1. More careers welcome

Previously, the LTR visa in Thailand was focused heavily on STEM industries. However, with the recent updates, the Highly-Skilled Professionals category now embraces a broader range of non-STEM fields, including development and sustainability, disaster and risk management, and integrated innovation.

Educators in vocational and higher education across all disciplines are also part of the update. The aim is to transfer valuable knowledge to Thai students and professionals while enhancing the nation’s competitiveness.

2. No more 5-year experience rule

Another big change is that applicants for the Highly Skilled Professionals and Work-from-Thailand Professionals (remote workers) no longer need five years of work experience in a relevant field. This is a huge relief for younger professionals or those transitioning into new fields. If you’ve got the talent, Thailand wants you to contribute to their target industries.

3. Easier requirements for Work-from-Thailand Professionals

Since the Thai government wants to attract more digital and technology specialists, there’s more good news for remote workers. Companies sponsoring applicants now need to show US$50 million over three years instead of the previous US$150 million. In addition, if you’re employed by a subsidiary of a multinational corporation, you may now use the parent company’s financial records to qualify.

4. Simplified Wealthy Global Citizen requirements

Thailand’s LTR visa income requirement for Wealthy Global Citizens has been scrapped. Instead, the focus is on your overall wealth and investments in Thailand. This change prioritises those who are committed to contributing to the local economy, which means it’s now easier for high-net-worth individuals to qualify.

5. Family-friendly updates

Perhaps the most family-friendly update for the LTR Visa in Thailand is the removal of restrictions on dependents. You can now bring your parents, children, and even other legal dependents under your visa, no matter how many.

How to apply for the LTR visa in Thailand

LTR Visa Thailand by TDPK flyer
Image via True Digital Park (TDPK)

The updates to Thailand’s LTR visa are opening doors for more people who want to call the Land of Smiles home. The catch? The process to get one is often a tedious and time-consuming ordeal. If you miss a detail or make a mistake, suddenly, what should be straightforward turns into a marathon.

The good news is that True Digital Park (TDPK) offers a much simpler way to secure your LTR visa in Thailand.

You probably know TDPK for its co-working spaces and networking events for entrepreneurs in Thailand. But what you might not realise is that they’re also a certified agency approved by Thailand’s BOI. Therefore, they can help you cut through the red tape.

For 85,000 baht (excluding the 50,000 baht application fee), they’ll take care of the hard part. This includes consultations, document checks, and step-by-step guidance to ensure the process runs smoothly. If you need extras, like insurance arrangements or document translations, they can handle those, too, for an additional cost.

To get started, all you have to do is complete the LTR visa form on their website or contact them via email at ltrvisa@truedigitalpark.com.

Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia

