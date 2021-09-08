Top local restaurants you must try in Chiang Rai

Northern Thai food has a much more unique taste as compared to other local Thai cuisines but we can guarantee you that it’s definitely worth trying! Northern cuisine is described to have a more intense taste, with spices like cinnamon, star anise, soya beans, lemongrass, chile, and other herbs.

Chiang Rai serves authentic Lanna cuisine (northern Thai cuisine) that is influenced by Yunnan cuisine. Aside from that, it also offers Chinese cuisine as well as northern tribal cuisine. Since there are so many restaurants in Chiang Rai, it may be difficult to pick where to eat. Therefore, we introduce to you the top 5 restaurants you must try when you’re in Chiang Rai!

Top 5 local restaurants to try in Chiang Rai

1. Chivit Thamma Da Coffee House, Bistro & Bar

Looking for delicious food at an atmospheric place? You just found it! Chivit Thamma Da is one of the classiest restaurants in Chiang Rai. The restaurant serves you a welcome drink the moment you enter. You will be blown away by their outstanding Northern Thai food, delicious cocktails, and mouthwatering desserts. Furthermore, the staff are very attentive, knowledgable and speaks good English as well. Be ready to try their amazing cuisines that are produced with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Apart from that, all of the coffee, fruit, vegetables, herbs, pig, chicken, and eggs are farmed and produced locally, the coffee house also grows their own rice in Doi Mae Salong.

Thai travellers reviewed that the Nothern Sausage Platter, Vietnamese Spring Rolls, and Khao Soi with fried chicken were some of their favourites cuisines so make sure you try those when you are there! This colonial white house surrounded by greenery is located next to the river near the Blue Temple (Wat Rong Suea Ten). There is alfresco dining seating by the river and another 2-story colonial house with indoor seating. You would love to take photos there as this restaurant is picturesque.

Address: 179 Bannrongseartean Soi 3, Mueang Chiang Rai

2. Laab Sanam Keela

Laab Sanam Keela is one of Chiang Rai’s most well-known restaurants. They provide northern Thai food with a major emphasis on meat dishes. The restaurant is also very popular among Chiang Rai locals. The Yang Ruam (all in one grilled dish) is highly recommended by locals. It’s made of grilled pork mixed with other cuts and it also comes with the restaurant’s secret soy sauce. Pla tabtim tod kratiem (Red Tilapia fish), Tom sab moo (spicy tom yum soup), and Mam Niew (Northern style noodle soup) are also worth trying.

Address: 151/3 Naarsanarmkeera Rd, Mueang Chiang Rai

3. Leelawadee Chiang Rai Restaurant

Leelawadee restaurant is also located by the Kok River. The restaurant is divided into 2 zones: 1 for those who want to see live music while eating wonderful cuisine with friends, and the other for those who want to see a lovely view of the Kok River at night. Staff will give you a warm greeting and receive excellent treatment, particularly from a restaurant manager who is polite and attentive to guests. You will also be able to listen to soothing music to set the mood to midnight.

Some of the recommended northern Thai food offered here are Casseroeld prawns with glass noodles, steamed seafood with curry in coconut, and deep-fried fish in tamarind soup. Aside from that, the restaurant also serves Chinese and Japanese cuisine.

Address: Kwae Wai Rd, Tambon Rop Wiang, Mueang Chiang Rai

4. Lu Lam Restaurant

Lu Lam is a highly popular restaurant amongst the locals who visit regularly for their fantastic selection of local northern Thai food. The restaurant has been operating for over 30 years making it one of the oldest restaurants in Chiang Rai. Lu Lum is also located by Kok River and surrounded by trees giving it a cool atmosphere. One of the reasons why many locals love is place is that it’s got the most original taste of northern Thai cuisine and it’s wallet-friendly. This restaurant is also very popular and currently has 1,852 google reviews.

Pick your food wisely here as some of the dishes are extremely spicy. Some of the recommended dishes here include mushroom curry, jackfruits salad with crunchy fried pig skin, and seafood gangsom stew (sour curry).

Address: Kwae Wai Rd, Tambon Rop Wiang, Mueang Chiang Rai

5. Salung Kham Shop

Sa-lung Kam, a restaurant that opened in 1992 is located in the Mueang district of Chiang Rai. It’s a two-story restaurant with a Lanna-style design and the restaurant serves traditional Lanna cuisine. There are two seating sections available in the restaurant. There is an indoor zone inside the restaurant that is tastefully designed with various types of wooden furniture and basketwork that depicts Lanna culture.

Some of the popular Northern Thai food there include the Hang Lay Curry, Nam Prik Ong, and fish curry.

Address: Phahonyothin Rd, Tambon Wiang, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Rai

And there you have it, the top 5 restaurants and cafes to try in Chiang Rai. Khao Soi, a coconut-based curry with egg noodles, Northern Thai sausages, Chilli dips, Northern Pork curry, and fermented pork sausages are among their most popular dishes. Try out some of the restaurants outlined above to get the most authentic taste of Northern Thai food!