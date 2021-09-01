Top 5 all you can eat barbecue restaurants in Bangkok

Seeking a place to enjoy great grilled bbq without having to pay a fortune! Mookata, or ‘pan pork,’ is a popular Thai BBQ style in which you roast your own meat in a pan. Pork and prawns are traditionally served with Mookata and you choose between the two. We have compiled the 5 best restaurants in Bangkok that serve cheap and delicious mookata that have received great reviews from both local and international visitors.

Top 5 all you can eat “mookata” restaurants in Bangkok

1. Pla Thong Mookata – BTS Victory Monument

If you are looking for an affordable yet delicious BBQ restaurant, you must try Thong Mookata. This place is very easy to get there as it’s only a walking distance from Victory Monument BTS. It’s frequently crowded with locals rather than the usual swarms of visitors, so you know you’ve arrived at the perfect spot. It’s the ideal spot for filling up your tummy without emptying your wallet!

Enjoy their delicious grilled BBQ and you have the option to choose between pork, chicken, or fish. Aside from that, they also have amazing choices of local Thai desserts such as coconut ice cream. This is one of locals’ favourite moo kata because of its affordability and there is so much food to choose from. The staff there are also very attentive. If you come in a group, the buffet costs only 189 Baht per person. So if you enjoy grilling your own food, and want something affordable then this is the place to come to.

Price: 189 baht excluding drinks – 229 baht if you come alone

Opening hours: Opens daily from 16.00 – 12.pm

2. Planchai BBQ – Chokchai 4

Planchai is also one of the locals’ favourite places in Bangkok. This place has been open for 23 years and it’s still growing consistently. One of the main highlights that make people keep coming back again is the sauce that they use which is made from sesame seeds. The mixture of garlic, lemon, and spice in the sauce makes it so tasty that it will leave you wanting more and more.

Locals have reviewed that the sauce tastes so unique that you can’t find something like this in other restaurants. Others have also said that the marinated grilled pork is very soft and non-sticky making it very easy to swallow. According to locals, some of the seafood options there are amazing and what’s highly recommended there are crispy fried mussels and fried clams.

The restaurant is clean and modern and you can choose whether you want to sit indoors with air conditioning or outdoors.

Price: Starts at 200 baht, a la carte menu starting at 40 baht.

Opening hours: Monday – Friday 16.00 – 21.30 and Saturday and Sunday 12.00 – 21.30

3. Factory Moo kata – Bang Pho, Chaengwattana

Factory Moo Kata is a restaurant you must not miss out on at all! Along with its delicious moo-kata, and marinated grilled chicken, this place also offers a diverse range of BBQ selections from grilled meatballs, shrimp, scallops, clams, shellfish, and cockles. Apart from that, you can also order other Thai local dishes such as tom yum noodles or western dishes such as fish burgers, steaks, or pizzas. This place is also known for its super satisfying desserts such as toast with spreads and bingsu.

This Moo Kata restaurant has an open-air factory-like concept. It’s also got a great ventilation system. It only costs 219 baht per head for adults including all beverages and it’s free for kids below the height of 70 meters.

Price: 219 baht, drinks included.

Opening hours: Daily 16.00 – 23.00, Special food orders 9:30 PM, Food bar collection 10:45 PM.

4. Khun Ple Grilled Pork – Ratchada, Huay Khwang

Khun Ple moo kata has been rated as the tastiest moo kata restaurant in the Ratchada area. This place has a great reputation due to its fresh quality meat, excellent customer services, and great atmosphere. It’s ranked 4.2 stars within the Google and Khun Ple moo kata is loved by both locals and tourists however you might have to make a reservation to avoid long queues. The good news for those living near the Ratchada area is that the restaurant offers a delivery service along with a stove for you to grill the BBQ

The BBQ sets here are priced between 350 – 550 baht. One includes a good variety of meat from grilled pork, crispy squid, shrimp, and fresh squid. Vegetables and steamed rice are also included in the set menu along with your choice of beverage.

Price: 350 – 550 baht

Opening hours: Monday-Thursday 16.00-24.00 and Friday-Sunday 3:30-24:00

5. Rim Nam Moo kata – Pinklao Bridge, Arun Amarin

Feast on the all-you-can-eat grilled meat at Rim Nam Mookata, a famous BBQ restaurant situated right by the Chao Phraya River. You can have a relaxing dining experience overlooking the river and watch boats pass by. Aside from fresh meat and seafood, the restaurant also serves cooked side dishes such as fried rice and spicy chicken wings. There are also seafood choices here like crabs, squid, clams, and shellfish to satisfy all your cravings.

This restaurant also features live music making your atmosphere much livelier. So tune in to the beat of the music while munching on your delicious grilled meat.

Price: 269 ​​and 399 baht, including drinks, unlimited time, 10 or more, the discounted price of 10 baht per person

Opening hours: Daily from 16.00 – 24.00

Don’t forget to stop by with your friends and family to the mookata restaurants indicated recommended by our locals. We have picked the most affordable all-you-can-eat grilled bbq that offers great quality grilled pork and seafood. After trying these restaurants, you will feel like you want to go back again and again because you just won’t be able to get enough of it! Learn more about Thailand’s most famous fruit shakes, Here.

Get more from The Thaiger

📈 to discuss advertising solutions.

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on