Stay in Thailand long-term with the Thailand Elite Visa

The Elite Visa is for anyone in Bangkok who wants to reside in Thailand long-term and have access to certain privileges. The Elite Visa allows residency in Thailand for a period of 5, 10, or 20 years, depending on the package selected.

Each person who is authorized to receive an Elite Visa can stay for 1 year inside the country before needing to exit and re-enter to obtain another year of stay. Alternatively, you can apply to extend your stay for 1 year, each and every year at your local Immigration office in Thailand.

The actual visa is listed under the Tourist Visa and is known as a “PE” Privilege Entry Visa. Great for those who want to travel to Thailand many times a year, but skip the sometimes complicated bureaucracy of obtaining a visa before you arrive or upon entry. Hospital check-ups, hassle-free immigration, expedited arrival and departure, investment opportunities, and even shopping discounts are included in the visa benefits.

Who Can Apply?

Those residing already in Bangkok are welcome to apply for the Thailand Elite Visa. However, the applicant must not have any history of overstaying on any type of visa before applying. There is no age limit for the applicant, but there is 1 package that requires the applicant to be at least 20 years of age. That package is the Elite Ultimate Privilege (Grand Package). Otherwise, there is no age limit for any of the other packages.

The Visa Packages We Offer:

Elite Easy Access Visa– Valid for 5 years. 600,000 baht membership fee (VAT included) excluded. Membership fee is non-transferable/non-refundable.

Elite Superiority Extension– Valid for 20 years. A 1,000,000 baht membership fee (VAT included) is excluded. Membership fee is non-transferable/non-refundable.

Elite Family Premium– Validity is subject to the validity of the core member. 1,000,000 baht membership fee (VAT included) is excluded. 10,000 baht annual fees excluded. One time transferable only to immediate family. 20% transfer fee-based prevailing rate.

Elite Ultimate Privilege-Valid for 20 years. 2,000,000 baht membership fee excluded. 20,000 baht annual fee excluded. 20% transfer fee-based prevailing rate.

Each package includes:

Pre-application consultation, preparation of all official forms, submission, and meetings at Thailand Elite Office, full coordination with Thailand Elite Officer, accompany to the Immigration Office, and a post application consultation.

Interested?

