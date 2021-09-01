Top 8 recipes for Thai fruits Shakes

Are you looking for some delicious ideas for your smoothies? Thailand grows almost every tropical fruit giving you so many options giving you a variety of choices of delicious smoothies to make. Orange fruit juice, kiwi fruit juice, and passion fruit juice are just a few of the fruit juices you may create at home. Thai fruit shakes give their drink a unique touch that makes you crave it even more. On this list we’ve collected below, you’ll find some of the most delectable smoothies: Here are some easy-to-make smoothie recipes that are both delicious and refreshing.

1. Orange Smoothie

Nothing beats a glass of fresh squeezed orange juice for a refreshing drink. A daily glass of orange juice has numerous health benefits. Vitamin C is abundant in orange juice, which helps to boost your immune system and overall health. Vitamin C aids in the prevention of colds and flu, as well as the battle against infection and disease.

Thai orange smoothies come with a special twist to enhance your taste. You will need 1 fresh orange, syrup, salt, fresh lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, flake ice, and clean water. You then place all the ingredients into the blender and mix it thoroughly. You can add sweetness to your taste by adding some syrup. Click HERE to see the entire recipe.

2. Lemonade Smoothie

We all love a delicious glass of lemonade, especially on a hot summer day when all we want to do is cool down with an ice-cold beverage! Regardless of the specific formula or sugar quantity of your lemonade, there are numerous health benefits to drinking lemonade made from lemon juice. It’s an excellent source of vitamin C, keeps you hydrated and energized and it boosts your immune system. Lemons are high in antioxidants, which help us stay healthy and fight illness. Antioxidants also help to keep your skin looking young!

To make this delicious Thai lemonade, all you will need is freshly squeezed lemon juice, 1 ounce of concentrated lemon juice, 1 ounce of syrup, a pinch of salt, and ice. Then mix all ingredients together in a blender and blend until it becomes properly blended.

3. Lemon Carrot Smoothie

Despite being tasty and refreshing, lemon and carrot smoothie has so many health benefits that can help you improve your body’s health while also helping you lose weight. These foods have intriguing slimming properties, with the carrot containing a lot of fiber and water, being noted for its cleansing effects, diuretics, and detox, and the lemon providing an excellent source of vitamin C and being ideal for burning more fat and improving digestion.

Lemon juice and carrot make a perfect cocktail to include in slimming diets because it helps reduce appetite during the day and promotes fat burning. This vibrant orange-colored juice recipe is made easily in a blender or juicer by just adding carrot, lemon syrup, salt, and ice.

4. Mango Smoothie

A hot summer day isn’t complete without a tall glass of chilled mango shake! It is very filling and simply recharges our body. Mangoes are one of the most popular summer fruits in Thailand. Mango contains Vitamin K, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, potassium, and folate that can aid in the production of healthy collagen and blood vessels, speeding up your healing process. They are also high in beta-carotene, an antioxidant that promotes eye health and helps to avoid disorders of the eyes.

To make this delicious drink, you will need 1 cup of chopped mango, 1 cup of fresh milk, one teaspoon of salt, and 1 cup of syrup. Mix it all together in a blender and make sure the ice is finally blended. After only 2 mins of preparation, there is your delicious mango milkshake!

5. Pineapple Smoothie

One sip of this pineapple smoothie will make you feel like you’re on a tropical island, it’s like a beach vacation in a glass! Plus its dairy-free! Pineapple is more than simply a tasty tropical fruit; it also has a number of health benefits. Pineapple juice and its constituents have been linked to a variety of health benefits, including improved digestion and heart health, lower inflammation, and possibly some cancer protection. According to a recent study, it has also been said that pineapple has antibacterial properties to protect against Covid-19.

By blending pineapples into smoothies, you avoid chewing and make pineapples easier to digest, ensuring that you get the most nutritional value out of them. It’s so healthy and it’s super easy to make! All you need is one cup chopped pineapple, half a cup of syrup, 1 cup of water, a pinch of salt, and crushed ice. Mix it all together and there is your fresh and delicious pineapple smoothie!

6. Kiwi Smoothie

Kiwi is no ordinary fruit. They are super nutritious with so many benefits to your health! Kiwi smoothie has become very popular among health-conscious people and many restaurants and cafes are now adding kiwi smoothies to their menu. Kiwi fruits are high in essential nutrients such as Vitamin C, K, E, Folate, and Potassium, all of which are necessary for good health. It’s also high in antioxidants and flavonoids, which help to prevent oxidative cell damage in the body. Kiwi fruit juice not only aids in proper digestion, but it also aids in visual improvement. Aside from that, kiwi also induces sleep and fights stress.

Unless the fruits are ripe and sour, kiwifruit juice is naturally sweet and tart and requires no additional sugar. To make a smooth-textured juice, the fruit’s seeds are crushed along with the flesh. You can use fresh or frozen kiwi to mix in your blender.

7. Coconut Smoothie

This coconut milk smoothie is so smooth, thick, and cream and you won’t believe it is also low carb! Made with just 3 ingredients, it’s perfect for a filling and satisfying breakfast or snack! It contains a high amount of fiber and MCTs, which may help with heart health, weight loss, and digestion. However, because it is heavy in calories and saturated fat, it should be used in moderation. Unsweetened coconut meat is an excellent supplement to a well-balanced diet. Aside from that, coconut water’s components hydrate the body more effectively than most energy drinks.

To make this delicious smoothie, you will need 40 ounces of coconut water with 5-6 pieces of coconut meat. You then blend it together with 30 ml of fresh carnation milk, fresh coconut milk, a pinch of salt, and crushed ice. You can also add some syrup if you like it to be sweeter.

8. Passion Fruit Honey Smoothie

You must try this delicious and mouthwatering smoothie! Its mixture of sweet and sour tastes will leave you wanting more and more. The vitamin C content of passion fruit is really high! If you want your skin to be bright, beautiful, and radiant. Passion fruit is also high in antioxidants, which helps to slow down the aging process. Furthermore, it reduces wrinkles, hydrates the eyes, and keeps you looking fresh all day.

Ingredients you will need to prepare this juice includes 3 passion fruit, 2 ounces of honey, half a jar of natural yogurt, and 1 cup of ice. Deseed each fruit and scoop out the pulp and mix it together with the rest of the ingredients. Place it all in a blender, mix it thoroughly and be ready to serve yourself this delicious and healthy smoothie.

All of the tropical fruit smoothies on this list offer so many nutritional benefits. It has a range of vitamins that help enhance your immunity and high antioxidants that improve the texture of your skin, making you look young, bright, and beautiful. By following the simple recipes outlined above you will get the opportunity to enjoy delicious and refreshing smoothies and you will feel healthy and energized throughout your day. You can read more about the top and fruit and vegetables in Thailand, Here.

