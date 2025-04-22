Living on a budget in Thailand? Here’s how to stay healthy without breaking the bank

Thailand is a popular place for people who want to enjoy a good life at a lower cost or even on a budget. Many expats, retirees, and digital nomads choose to live here because daily expenses are cheaper than in most Western countries.

But staying healthy while saving money is just as important. This guide shares simple and practical tips to help people eat well, find low-cost housing and transport, and get excellent healthcare without spending too much.

Affordable healthcare options in Thailand

Thailand offers many good healthcare choices that don’t cost too much. Expats and locals can find quality care at prices much lower than in many Western countries. Here are three main options that help people stay healthy without spending too much.

Public hospitals



Public hospitals are the most affordable way to get medical care in Thailand. These hospitals are run by the government and offer low-cost treatments. While the wait time can be longer and the service more basic, the doctors and nurses are well-trained—many have studied or worked overseas. Places like Chiang Mai University Hospital and Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital can handle everything from check-ups to surgeries. Expats can pay per visit, which makes this a good choice for everyday health needs.

Private clinics



Private clinics are a popular choice for quick and simple medical care. They are found all over Thailand, even in small towns like San Kamphaeng in Chiang Mai. These clinics have shorter wait times and give more personal attention. People go there for colds, vaccinations, or small injuries. Some clinics, like those linked to Bangkok Hospital or Lanna Hospital, have English-speaking staff and fair prices, which is helpful for foreigners.

Health insurance



Health insurance is important for anyone staying in Thailand for a long time. It helps cover emergency treatments, hospital stays, and visits to private doctors. Companies like Cigna Global offer plans made for expats, which include many useful services—sometimes even emergency transport. With the right insurance, people can get faster treatment and avoid big medical bills.

By using public hospitals, visiting private clinics, and having good health insurance, people in Thailand can take care of their health while sticking to a budget.

⭐ Get your free quote + 20% off for life (Ends May 13)! ⭐

Eating healthy on a budget in Thailand

Eating healthy in Thailand doesn’t have to be expensive. With fresh produce and tasty local dishes, it’s easy to enjoy nutritious meals while keeping costs low. Here are some simple ways to eat healthy without breaking the bank:

Local markets



Thailand’s local markets are a great place to find fresh fruits and vegetables at much cheaper prices than supermarkets. Markets like Chatuchak in Bangkok and Talat Warorot in Chiang Mai offer seasonal produce directly from farmers. Shopping at these markets supports local communities and helps you save money while getting fresh ingredients for healthy meals.

Street food



Street food is an affordable and healthy option for daily meals in Thailand. Many dishes are full of vegetables and lean proteins. Popular choices like stir-fried vegetables with tofu or chicken, Tom Yum soup (without coconut milk), and grilled fish are all nutritious. For the best deals, go to local street vendors instead of touristy areas. You can also ask vendors to customise your meals to suit your preferences.

Cooking at home



Cooking at home is one of the best ways to eat healthy on a budget. You control what goes into your meals and can make them as healthy as you like. Here are some tips:

Buy in bulk : Ingredients like rice, beans, and grains are cheaper when bought in bulk.

Cook in bulk : Prepare large batches of dishes like curries or stir-fries and store leftovers to save time and reduce food waste.

Use local ingredients : Thailand’s markets offer fresh, affordable produce, perfect for healthy meals.

Make your own sauces : Homemade sauces are cheaper and healthier than store-bought ones that often contain preservatives.

By shopping at local markets, enjoying street food, and cooking at home, you can easily maintain a healthy diet while saving money in Thailand.

Budget-friendly fitness activities in Thailand

Thailand offers many affordable ways to stay active. Whether you like outdoor exercise, gym workouts, or yoga and meditation, there are plenty of options that fit different budgets. Here are some simple ways to stay fit without spending a lot of money:

Outdoor exercise



Public parks and beaches in Thailand are great places to exercise for free or at a low cost. Parks like Lumpini Park in Bangkok or Buak Hat Park in Chiang Mai have running tracks and exercise equipment you can use without paying. The beaches in places like Phuket and Koh Samui are perfect for swimming, jogging, or walking. Some parks also offer free fitness classes, such as aerobics or Tai Chi, which everyone can join.

Affordable gyms



Though big gyms in cities like Bangkok can be expensive, there are many local gyms that offer lower rates. Some gyms in Bangkok charge just 100 Thai baht per day for visitors, and in Chiang Mai, daily rates can start as low as 40 Thai baht. While these gyms may not have all the fancy amenities, they are great for regular workouts at an affordable price.

Yoga and meditation



Yoga and meditation are an important part of Thai culture, and you can find many low-cost options to practise. Some temples and local communities offer free or low-cost sessions. Many yoga centres around Thailand, like The Yoga Tree in Chiang Mai or Orion Healing Centre in Koh Phangan, offer affordable drop-in classes, usually costing around 300 Thai baht per session. These centres provide a peaceful environment and expert guidance without the high costs of a retreat.

By choosing these budget-friendly fitness options, you can stay healthy and active in Thailand without spending too much. Whether you prefer being outdoors, working out in a gym, or practising yoga and meditation, there are plenty of ways to stay fit that fit your budget.

Staying active without spending much in Thailand

Thailand offers many ways to stay active without spending a lot of money. Whether it’s enjoying nature or joining free community events, there are plenty of budget-friendly options to keep moving. Here are some simple ways to stay active in Thailand:

Walking and cycling



Walking and cycling are great ways to explore Thailand’s cities and beautiful landscapes. In cities like Chiang Mai and Bangkok, you can find bike-sharing programmes or affordable bike rentals to ride through busy streets or peaceful countryside routes. Walking is also an excellent way to visit local markets, temples, and hidden spots in places like Sukhumvit in Bangkok or the old city in Chiang Mai. Thailand’s countryside, beaches, and national parks offer plenty of opportunities for hiking and cycling too.

Free events: fitness meetups and community activities



There’s a strong fitness community in Thailand, with many free meetups and events. In places like Bangkok, you can find free yoga sessions in parks such as Benjakitti Park, where instructors hold classes during sunset. Public gyms and outdoor fitness stations are also available in urban areas, offering free access to basic equipment. These community activities help you stay active while meeting new people in a fun and supportive environment.

You can also find free fitness sessions, such as Muay Thai classes or group runs, through social media or local groups. These events are open to both locals and expats and are a fun way to get active while experiencing Thai culture.

Accessing mental health support in Thailand

Thailand offers a variety of mental health support options, from affordable therapy to insurance coverage. Here’s how you can get help:

Affordable therapy



Thailand has several low-cost mental health resources. The public healthcare system offers free or low-cost mental health services, but there are often long wait times, and a referral from a general doctor may be required. For quicker access, private clinics provide specialised services, though they can be more expensive. There are also organisations that offer free emotional support in both Thai and English.

Support groups



Support groups are important for managing stress and mental well-being. These groups give people a chance to share their experiences and get help from others who understand their struggles. In Thailand, support groups are available for various mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and addiction. These groups meet in local community centres or online, providing a safe space for people to talk and support each other.

Mental health coverage with Cigna



Cigna Global Health Insurance offers plans that include mental health support, ensuring access to quality care. Cigna’s plans typically cover both inpatient and outpatient treatments, including therapy sessions and psychiatric consultations. This is especially helpful for expats, as it provides access to private hospitals with English-speaking professionals, avoiding long wait times at public services.

Cigna’s mental health coverage includes:

Private facilities : Shorter wait times and personalised care at private hospitals. Comprehensive treatment : Coverage for therapy, medication, and other mental health services.



Global support : Access to mental health services in Thailand and abroad.

Cigna’s mental health coverage is an important part of their health insurance plans, offering peace of mind to expats in Thailand and helping them manage their mental health without financial stress.

⭐ Get your free quote + 20% off for life (Ends May 13)! ⭐

Prevention and wellness tips in Thailand

Thailand has a rich tradition of natural remedies and wellness practices that can help improve your health. Here are some simple ways to embrace these practices and maintain a healthy lifestyle:

Natural remedies



Traditional Thai medicine is a holistic approach to health, using herbs, bodywork, and spiritual healing. Thai herbs can be effective for common health issues. For example, during the rainy season, herbs like dried ginger, Thai pepper, and dill seeds help balance the body’s elements and prevent colds and sore throats. Other herbs like Barleria lupulina and Curcuma longa are used to treat skin conditions and allergic reactions. Thai herbal oils are also used to relieve pain and inflammation, often applied through massage or other bodywork techniques.

Healthy lifestyle choices

Living a healthy lifestyle in Thailand involves a balanced diet, regular exercise, and enough rest. Here’s how to stay balanced:

Diet : Eat local fruits and vegetables for essential nutrients. Many traditional Thai dishes include ingredients like ginger and chilli, which help balance the body during seasonal changes. Try to avoid too many processed foods and sugary drinks.

Exercise : Stay active with walking, cycling, or yoga. Thailand’s parks and beautiful landscapes provide plenty of opportunities for outdoor exercise. You could also try traditional activities like Muay Thai or Thai yoga to improve strength and flexibility.

Rest : Make sure to get 7-8 hours of sleep each night. Sleep helps your body recover and stay energised. Set a regular sleep schedule to keep your body’s natural rhythm in check.

By following these natural remedies and healthy habits, you can enjoy a better quality of life and stay healthy in Thailand.

Living on a budget in Thailand makes it easy to stay healthy without spending too much. With affordable healthcare, fresh food from local markets, low-cost fitness options, and mental health support, it’s simple to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Public hospitals and private clinics offer affordable care, and health insurance plans like Cigna give you peace of mind for both physical and mental health. Eating healthy is easy with fresh produce and tasty street food, while outdoor activities, gyms, and yoga keep you active. Traditional Thai wellness practices and healthy habits also help you stay balanced in your daily life.

To learn more about which hospitals are covered by Cigna in Thailand, you can check out the full article on this topic about what hospitals are covered by Cigna in Thailand.

Sponsored