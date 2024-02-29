How tech transforms retirement – Must try

Embracing technology in your golden years isn’t just about keeping up with the grandkids on social media. It’s about enriching your retirement life in ways you might not have imagined. With over 62% of adults aged 65 and older now regularly surfing the web, it’s clear that the digital age is not just for the young.

How technology can help older adults

As you journey into retirement, embracing technology becomes increasingly important. It’s not just about staying current; it’s about reaping the multitude of benefits tech offers for your lifestyle. Retiree technology use has surged, transforming the way you can interact with the world and your loved ones.

Socialisation, and technology in retirement serve as a gateway to a plethora of resources. Whether it’s exploring new learning opportunities, managing health through fitness apps, or securing your home with smart devices, the power is literally at your fingertips. Moreover, technology for retirees offers tools to enhance your independence, providing peace of mind to both you and your loved ones.

Age Group Percentage Relying on Technology 50s 76% 60s 79% 70+ 72%

The move from tech adoption to tech habit has never been more crucial. As you embrace the digital world, remember it’s about enhancing your life, not complicating it. Let technology be your ally in making your retirement years as fulfilling and connected as possible.

Elders continue to adopt new technology

Own Voice Processing technology exemplifies this trend. It combines your voice with surrounding sounds for an optimal listening experience. This feature is particularly useful for retirees, ensuring you can engage in conversations without strain, even in noisy environments. Speech in Noise capabilities take this a step further by suppressing background noise, allowing you to focus on conversations. Whether at a bustling family gathering or a crowded public space, you remain part of the conversation.

Automatic Sound Control cannot be overstated. Active retirees will appreciate how their hearing aids adjust automatically on the go, providing uninterrupted high-quality sound. This seamless transition across different environments underscores the strides in adaptive technology. Mobile apps for retire Mobile apps can enhance various aspects of senior life: They contribute to safety, connection, entertainment, health, and well-being.

They contribute to safety, connection, entertainment, health, and well-being. Examples of helpful apps are communication apps (FaceTime, Facebook Messenger), shopping apps (store apps, Instacart), food delivery apps (HelloFresh, Uber Eats), fitness apps (track activities and heart rate), brain training games, meditation apps, telehealth services.

apps (FaceTime, Facebook Messenger), shopping apps (store apps, Instacart), food delivery apps (HelloFresh, Uber Eats), fitness apps (track activities and heart rate), brain training games, meditation apps, telehealth services. Benefits of using apps: Convenience, staying connected with loved ones, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, accessing healthcare services, and staying mentally stimulated. Food delivery services for older adults Popular meal kit delivery options like HelloFresh and Blue Apron typically charge around £10 per serving. These kits provide you with all the necessary ingredients to cook meals at home, combining the convenience of delivery with the joy of cooking. If you’re leaning towards ready-made meals from your favourite restaurants, platforms such as Grubhub and DoorDash are great options. These services usually add a delivery fee of a few pounds to your order. It’s important to remember that this is in addition to the cost of your food. For those who prefer to cook but dislike the hassle of shopping, Instacart offers a grocery delivery service directly to your doorstep. For orders exceeding £35, the delivery fee is a modest £3.99. Remember: When using delivery services like Instacart and DoorDash, tipping your delivery person is customary. Therefore, always plan to include a tip in your budget for these services.

The many benefits of tech for retire Technology isn't just for the young; it's revolutionising the way olders live post-retirement. Embracing tech can significantly enhance your golden years, making daily activities more accessible and enjoyable. Let's delve into how technology for retirees is making a difference. Improved communication and socialisation Staying connected in retirement is crucial, and technology breaks down the barriers that distance can create. With devices like smartphones and tablets, you're never more than a few taps away from a video call with family and friends. Social media platforms and messaging apps ensure you remain part of your loved ones' lives, seeing photos and updates in real time. It's not just about keeping in touch; it's about maintaining those vital connections that enrich your life. Enhanced mental and physical health Retiree technology use extends to health and wellness, offering tools to keep both your mind and body in top condition. Fitness trackers encourage you to move more, tracking your steps and monitoring your heart rate. Brain games and cognitive apps stimulate your mind, keeping your cognitive functions sharp. Moreover, mental health apps promote mindfulness and relaxation, aiding in stress management and emotional well-being. Increased independence and safety Tech tools empower you with greater independence and safety, ensuring peace of mind both for you and your loved ones. Smart home devices can control lighting, temperature, and security, making your living environment safer and more comfortable. Wearable emergency alert systems provide a safety net, ensuring help is just a button press away if you encounter any issues. GPS trackers in smartphones can also reassure family members about your whereabouts, adding an extra layer of safety when you're out and about. Access to information and education The thirst for knowledge doesn't retire, and technology opens up endless opportunities for learning and staying informed. From online courses on virtually any subject to digital libraries and news platforms, you have the world's information at your fingertips. Whether it's picking up a new hobby, learning a new language, or simply staying updated with current events, technology ensures you remain an active and informed participant in the world around you.