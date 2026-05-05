EC Markets wins Best Forex ECN Broker as Q1 volume reaches US$5.13 trillion

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: May 5, 2026, 10:15 AM
137 1 minute read
EC Markets wins Best Forex ECN Broker as Q1 volume reaches US$5.13 trillion | Thaiger

EC Markets has been awarded Best Forex ECN Broker at Wealth Expo Ecuador 2026, as the broker reports continued growth in trading activity and client participation.

The award was announced following the industry event held at Swissôtel Quito on 24 to 25 April, recognising brokers demonstrating strength in trading conditions, execution quality, and infrastructure.

The recognition comes alongside a strong start to 2026 for EC Markets. According to its latest figures, the broker reported US$5.13 trillion in trading volume for Q1 2026, marking a 14.6% increase quarter-on-quarter.

Average monthly trading volume reached US$1.709 trillion, while daily volumes averaged US$81.4 billion, up from US$68.8 billion in Q4 2025.

The firm also reported 272,000 active traders, representing an 18.3% increase over the previous quarter.

The award reflects the broker’s continued focus on execution-led trading conditions, as competition in the brokerage space increasingly shifts towards performance rather than pricing alone.

EC Markets operates an ECN model built around:

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  • Direct access to aggregated liquidity providers
  • Low-latency execution speeds
  • Tight spreads derived from deep liquidity pools
  • Infrastructure designed to support high-volume trading

Nick Xydas for EC Markets said…

“The combination of strong trading volumes and this industry recognition reflects the same underlying factor, demand for reliable execution. As markets become more competitive, traders are focusing less on headline pricing and more on how consistently trades are executed.”

The broker’s positioning centres on execution and infrastructure, reflecting a broader shift towards fill quality, slippage control, and latency as primary decision factors for active traders.

The award comes as EC Markets continues to expand in Latin America, where trading participation has been rising alongside access to platforms and market education.

While the firm maintained a presence at Wealth Expo Ecuador, the recognition points to a broader trend in the brokerage sector: consistent execution is becoming a key competitive differentiator.

Further information on EC Markets’ trading offering is available via the company’s website.

Press Release

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: May 5, 2026, 10:15 AM
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