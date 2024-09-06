Image via Rugby School Thailand

Choosing the best boarding school in Thailand for your child can feel intimidating. Of course, you want them to get a high-quality education and a nurturing environment that fosters their growth and development. But the “best” is different for everybody, as each child has unique needs, interests, and learning styles. What might be perfect for one student could be less suitable for another however, some schools, like Rugby School Thailand, really do stand out for their ability to bring out the best in every individual.

Fortunately, Thailand is home to various prestigious boarding schools, each offering distinct advantages that cater to different types of students. So, to help you make an informed decision, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 best boarding schools in Bangkok.

10 Best boarding schools in Thailand 2024

We considered several key factors when curating this list of 10 boarding schools in Thailand to help parents find the right school for their kids. We looked at the quality of facilities, including dormitories and recreational areas, as well as resources available to students. Safety and security measures, along with the schools’ attention to health and wellness, were major considerations.

We also closely examined each school’s educational philosophy, the curriculum they offer, and the qualifications of their teaching staff. Additionally, we assessed the emphasis placed on extracurricular activities, the inclusiveness of the community, and the support systems in place for students’ academic and emotional needs

Table of criteria:

Criteria Description Quality of Facilities Assessment of dormitories, recreational areas, and other resources available to students. Safety and Security Measures Evaluation of the school’s safety protocols and security systems to ensure a secure environment. Health and Wellness Consideration of the school’s attention to students’ physical and mental health and wellness programs. Educational Philosophy Analysis of the school’s educational approach and values. Curriculum Offered Review of the curriculum, including the range of subjects and academic programs available. Qualifications of Teaching Staff Evaluation of the qualifications, experience, and expertise of the teaching staff. Extracurricular Activities Examination of the variety and quality of extracurricular programs offered to students. Community Inclusiveness Assessment of the school’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and welcoming community. Support Systems Evaluation of the academic and emotional support available to students, including counselling services.

Rugby School Thailand

Address: Rugby School Thailand, 7, 2, Khao Mai Kaew, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Curriculum:

✔ English National Curriculum

✔ IGCSE

✔ A Levels

Website: https://www.rugbyschool.ac.th

Reviews: 4.3/5⭐ (71 reviews)

Peter Shannon: Professional international school.

Excellent large well well-equipped and relatively new campus for all education levels. High-level international educators over a range of core and extracurricular subjects and activities. On-site boarding. Of course, this does not come without cost.

C C: It is definitely one of the best schools in the country, with amazing facilities.

The school is very British, for long-term foreign students one would have to arrange additional Thai lessons, as this is in no way or form sufficient. With the change of management, the atmosphere has changed somewhat but the teachers are the best I have ever encountered anywhere in the world. For parents, it is a unique experience too, as the students will (almost) not have homework. All their additional activities are arranged at school. This will give the children the unique opportunity to explore different hobbies and interests. Parents do not have to feel like taxi drivers! Prepare to hear many exciting stories from your children!

Rugby School Thailand has steadily become one of the most popular choices of British international schools in Thailand. As a co-ed school for students aged 2 to 18 years old, it balances strong academics with a vibrant sports, arts, and co-curricular programme. Its award-winning boarding means the school is accessible to families based further afield or in need of that extra flexibility.

Just a short drive of about 1.5 hours from Bangkok and a quick 20-minute trip from the Pattaya coast, Rugby School Thailand has a beautiful 80-acre campus with impressive facilities. Part, weekly, or full boarding options are available from Year 6 (age 10+). This gives them a chance to fully enjoy everything the campus has to offer, like early morning swim squad training, gym workouts, after-school basketball practice, tennis lessons, music sessions, or hands-on design and technology projects.

Each boarding house has a team of pastoral leaders and academic duty staff to support studies and provide enriching activities. It’s no wonder that COBIS has awarded Rugby School Thailand boarding ‘Beacon’ status for excellence.

Pros Cons ✅ Enhanced School Day (8am-6pm)

✅ <10:1 Student to Qualified Teacher Ratio

✅ Outstanding Campus and Facilities

✅ Truly International Student Mix ❌ High tuition fees

❌ Selective admission process

British International School, Phuket (BISP)

Address: British International School, Phuket, 59 Moo 2, Thepkrasattri Road T. Koh Kaew, A. Muang Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000, Thailand

Curriculum:

✔ English National Curriculum

✔ IB

✔ IGSCE

✔ BTEC

Website: https://www.bisphuket.ac.th/

Reviews: 4.5/5⭐ (71 reviews)

Warat T: Nice place, is a boarding school, there is a basketball court, both a 50m and 25m swimming pool, which is really nice. Food there is also awesome.

NN: I went to the summer camp there 3times (first time to see the school, second time to take exam, 3rd time during the orientation course) I enjoyed every summer camp . The first time i couldn’t even speak english and couldn’t even write ABC but i made friends and had a lot of fun. After that I enroll to the school and lived in the boarding house for 4years. i really loved the school and want my child to experience the summer camp there and go to this school in future. The best school!

British International School, Phuket (BISP) integrates high-quality British education with a unique educational philosophy known as the Triple Helix, which focuses on Learning, Wellbeing, and Passion. This holistic approach caters to students aged 2 to 18, providing a balanced education that nurtures social, emotional, physical, and cognitive development.

BISP offers the English National Curriculum and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme. The school also has the BTEC International Level 3 in Sport (Extended Diploma) in its curriculum, which is a practical sports programme available in Years 12 to 13. This programme equips students for diverse career paths in the sport and fitness industries, as well as related fields. In addition, scholarships in arts, sports, and academics are available for all students.

The school’s boarding facilities are a cornerstone of its educational offering. It provides a safe and supportive community within the 44-acre campus. Boarders can enjoy superb facilities, including an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a 25-metre training pool, sports halls, and tennis courts. They also have access to a golf course and a football pitch, complete with an overhead all-weather surface for year-round play. Each boarding house is managed by dedicated house parents and offers personal study bedrooms, communal living spaces, and for older students, en-suite bathrooms.

BISP not only prioritises academic excellence but also ensures a secure, engaging community life for its students. The campus is equipped with advanced safety technologies like facial recognition and key-card access, housing a diverse community of over 60 nationalities. This multicultural setting enriches student life by fostering cultural appreciation and developing essential life skills, preparing them for university and beyond.

Pros Cons ✅ Diverse and international learning environment

✅ Supportive learning environment

✅ Modern facilities

✅ Great sports programme ❌ Current waitlist for the Primary School

❌ Competitiveness over scholarships

KIS International School Reignwood Park

Address: KIS International School Reignwood Park, 888 99, Lam Sai, Lam Luk Ka District, Pathum Thani 12150, Thailand

Curriculum:

✔ International Baccalaureate (IB)

Website: https://www.kisrp.com/

Review: 4.8/5⭐ (12 reviews)

Kumaree Komarakul Na Nagara: An amazing campus, it will be.

ซานโตส พี: Good new school

KIS International School Reignwood Park (KISRP) is the only full IB day and boarding school in Thailand for students aged 3 to 18 in Bangkok. Nestled within the serene Reignwood Park community, the school combines a natural setting with exceptional facilities, including a Performing Arts Center, Sports Complex, Aquatic Center, and Golf Development Academy.

Boarding at KISRP starts from Grade 4 to provide a safe, nurturing environment that promotes student independence. The boarding village features stylish, comfortable rooms with private bathrooms and direct access to the school’s 60-acre campus. Safety is a top priority, with 24/7 security, monitored access, and on-site staff, including Housemasters and Housemistresses who support students’ academic and emotional needs.

KISRP offers a robust blend of academics and extracurricular activities. The ‘Boarding 4 Life’ program equips students with essential life skills for university and beyond, leveraging the school’s world-class facilities for both learning and leisure. This comprehensive approach prepares students for future success, making KISRP a leading choice for international education in Thailand.

Pros Cons ✅ Passport 4 Life

✅ Impressive IB Curriculum

✅ Stong focus on student well-being and safety ❌ Initial growing pains, opened August 2024

Prem International School, Chiang Mai

Address: Prem International School, Chiang Mai, 234 Moo 3, Huay Sai, Mae Rim District, Chiang Mai 50180, Thailand

Curriculum:

✔ International Baccalaureate (IB)

✔ PYP

✔ MYP

✔ DP

Website: https://ptis.ac.th

Review: 4.2/5⭐ (71 reviews)

Leigh Obermayer: All schools have their pros & cons. One of Prem’s many pros is its staff; creative, caring, motivated and talented. Having just received a video of my daughter doing what she loves best & makes her happy and confident – I’m a happy parent. Thank you!

Juné Tiamatakorn: Class of 2019 graduate here! My time at Prem has immensely prepared me for my university journey and positively shaped who I am today! I can say with confidence that I’ve met wonderful teachers, staff, and friends here at Prem (many of whom I still keep in contact with!). The tight-knit warm community was such a fantastic part of my experience at Prem — you rarely get these kinds of communities in a professional environment at all. Without my experience at Prem, I wouldn’t have been who I am today and achieved what I’ve achieved so far in life. The IBDP was extremely exhausting but also extremely rewarding — nothing could’ve prepared me for university better than the IB programme at Prem! Big shout out to A.Claire Gordon, A.Emma Shaw, and A.Dawn Parry who I believe are still working at Prem as of 2022 🙂 absolutely lovely people and so kind and understanding! Love from a Prem Alumnus who is an actress based in the United Kingdom❤️❤️

Prem International School in Chiang Mai provides a holistic education for students aged 2 to 18, emphasising academic excellence and personal growth. The school offers a diverse IB curriculum that encourages inquiry-based learning, fostering critical thinking and creativity. With a focus on nurturing students from early childhood through secondary school, Prem prepares students for various educational needs and aspirations.

The boarding facilities at Prem International School enhance the educational experience, creating a home-like atmosphere that allows students to thrive academically and socially. The boarding village offers comfortable living spaces with options ranging from shared to single rooms, each designed to support students’ study needs. The community living aspect promotes a sense of belonging, with students from various cultural backgrounds coming together, fostering global citizenship.

Prem International School prioritises the safety and well-being of its boarding students with strict security measures and 24/7 supervision. The dedicated team of boarding staff, including house parents, provides necessary support and guidance. Boarding students also engage in various extracurricular activities, which are integral to the school’s commitment to developing leadership skills and personal growth. This comprehensive boarding experience prepares students for future success, making Prem International School a notable option for families seeking an international education in Thailand.

Pros Cons ✅ Beautiful and extensive campus

✅ Rich extracurricular programmes

✅ Strong focus on sustainability and community ❌ Location

❌ Selective admission process

Regents International School Pattaya

Address: Regents International School Pattaya, 33/3 Moo 1, Pong, Banglamung, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Curriculum:

✔ English National Curriculum

✔ IGCSE

✔ A Levels

✔ IBDP

Website: https://www.nordangliaeducation.com/risp-pattaya

Review: 4.5/5⭐ (79 reviews)

My daughters are happy to go to school everyday. The surroundings are very nice. All teachers take good care of my daughters. They will treat your child individually. They will assist your child, find your child's talent and support your child to have self-esteem and self-confidence. The school provides many activities for students and also provides workshop for parents in order to support your child perfectly.

Manisa S: It’s a very good school. Teachers have quality Everyone has the heart to be a teacher. My child is very happy studying here. I have been studying for 9 years since the Nursery. I have received good care and attention. Children want to go to school every day. On days when I have to miss school, my child complains. There will only be facilities and ECA that may not be compared to some big schools, but if you consider it for young children, Teachers are the most important.

Regents International School Pattaya, part of the Nord Anglia Education family, provides a balanced education to students aged 2 to 18 through the English National Curriculum and International Baccalaureate programs. The school, established in 1994, is situated about 10 km from Pattaya. It boasts strong academic results with the majority of its students excelling in IGCSE and IBDP exams.

The school’s boarding facilities offer a supportive environment from Year 3 to Year 13, with modern dormitories, communal areas, and access to extensive campus amenities like swimming pools and sports halls. The boarding program is complemented by a vibrant range of extracurricular activities that promote personal growth and community engagement.

With over 1,100 students from more than 50 nationalities, Regents International School Pattaya emphasises a multicultural learning atmosphere, underpinned by robust well-being support services. This commitment to holistic education makes it a compelling choice for families seeking a comprehensive academic and boarding experience.

Pros Cons ✅ International recognised curriculum

✅ Strong extracurricular programmes

✅ Diverse and multicultural ❌ Large student roster

❌ Selective extracurricular opportunities

UWC Thailand

Address: UWC Thailand, 115/15 Moo 7, Thepkasattri, Thalang, Phuket 83110, Thailand

Curriculum:

✔ International Baccalaureate (IB) with Primary Years Programme (PYP)

✔ MYP

✔ DP

Website: https://www.uwcthailand.ac.th

Review: 4.5/5⭐ (63 reviews)

Ekka An: Close-knit community, very responsive parent group, well-rounded education, global outlook and yet it is one of not-for-profit IB continuum schools in Thailand (only two if I’m not wrong)

Peter Gilmartin: My granddaughters attend UWCT. The teaching is superb and the experiential learning and outdoor education lead to appreciation of the environ and deep understanding. If you want kids to live learning and to be excited about school, this is the place for them. The art and music programs are first rate too.

Located in Phuket, UWC Thailand is a key member of the United World Colleges movement, focusing on peace and sustainability through education. Established in 2008, it provides a holistic educational approach to approximately 380 students, emphasising global citizenship, wellness, and environmental stewardship. The school integrates mindfulness and outdoor learning into its full IB curriculum, fostering personal and social responsibility.

UWC Thailand’s boarding program supports students in grades 9-12 with facilities that encourage community bonding and intercultural understanding. The boarding experience is complemented by 24/7 support from international house parents and a rich array of extracurricular activities that balance academic, social, and personal development.

The school’s serene campus is adjacent to the Thanyapura sports facility. It features extensive sports infrastructure, promoting physical well-being and supporting the school’s commitment to wellness and environmental care. This setting provides students with the tools to become proactive, informed global citizens.

Pros Cons ✅ IB curriculum

✅ Global network

✅ Holistic educational approach ❌ Selective admissions process

❌ Distance from urban areas

The American School of Bangkok, Green Valley Campus (ASBGV)

Address: The American School of Bangkok, Green Valley Campus, 900 Moo 3 Bangna-Trad Road Km. 15, Bangplee, Samut Prakan 10540, Thailand

Curriculum:

✔ American Curriculum

✔ AP

✔ IB

Website: https://www.asb.ac.th/greenvalley

Review: 4.4/5⭐ (63 reviews)

Op Husbumrer: I really like this school because of its long list of after school activities offered. It’s a great school with a very friendly community. Beautiful campus with constant renovations. Class sizes are small and teachers are so caring.

Kanit Sunchatavirul: We love this school! It’s great when you find a school that aligns to your values, provides the appropriate academic rigour and goes further to develop the whole child. The school teaches the whole community to become future leader and we see that in the classroom, sports, in arts and all the other opportunities provided to connect, learn and grow. My kid has really thrived here, and are well prepared for college and beyond. I have been really impressed at how seamlessly the school has responded to COVID-19, with great virtual programming throughout the school day for the students, and extra effort taken to keep parents connected, without skipping a beat. I am incredibly thankful we are part of this community.

Located just 30 minutes from Bangkok, The American School of Bangkok, Green Valley Campus (ASBGV) provides an American education with a global perspective to students from Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 12. Established in 1997, ASBGV integrates U.S. educational standards with opportunities for Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate programs.

ASBGV is unique in Southeast Asia for its full-time International Preparatory Golf Academy (IPGA). It enhances its robust sports and wellness programs with PGA-certified coaching and advanced golf facilities. The school’s extensive extracurricular activities are designed to support students’ creative, athletic, and academic achievements.

The boarding program at ASBGV features well-supervised separate dormitories for boys and girls. Therefore, students can experience a supportive community, which can enhance their academic and social development. This comprehensive boarding experience prepares students for successful futures, both academically and in their personal growth.

Pros Cons ✅ AP and IB options

✅ Accredited and recognised curriculum

✅ Unique programmes, like the International Preparatory Gold Academy (IPGA)

✅ Strong student services ❌ High tuition fees

❌ Selective admissions process

❌ Location

Harrow International School, Bangkok

Address: Harrow International School Bangkok, 45 Soi Kosumruamchai 14, Kosumruamchai Rd., Sikun, Don Mueang, Bangkok, Thailand

Curriculum:

✔ English National Curriculum

✔ IGCSE

✔ A Level

Website:https://www.harrowschool.ac.th/

Review: 3.9/5⭐ (145 reviews)

Lycan: Many fond memories here. I still have dreams about learning here. However, the general quality, of the school, has dropped significantly over the past few years. Great understanding and rightfully so, parents can complain about teachers to the facilities. This is significantly easier than other schools. In my opinion, the school stresses too much on ‘Use of English’, something which is a downside many international schools have.

ALEKSANDR FEDOROV: Amazing school, happy for kids to study there. Discipline, leadership, achievements, appreciate Harrow school team working with our kids!

Located in Bangkok’s Don Mueang District, Harrow International School Bangkok is part of the esteemed Harrow family of schools, established in 1998. The school offers the English National Curriculum from Early Years through Year 13, leading to IGCSE and A Level qualifications. Harrow Bangkok emphasises holistic development, integrating leadership skills and community service through its Leadership in Action program.

The school provides a comprehensive boarding experience in Thailand for students from Year 5, featuring modern, well-supervised dormitories that promote a strong sense of community. The 35-acre campus is equipped with top-tier facilities to foster a well-rounded education. Students can access sports fields, a swimming pool, and tennis courts.

Harrow Bangkok’s diverse student body comprises about 1,800 students from 36 different nationalities, making it a vibrant, multicultural community that enriches the educational experience. This, combined with its track record of academic excellence, makes Harrow Bangkok a leading choice for quality international education in Thailand.

Pros Cons ✅ Strong pastoral care

✅ Diverse and inclusive community

✅ Global connections

✅ Holistic and meaningful education ❌ Traffic and commuting issues

❌ Selective admissions process

❌ High tuition fees

PBISS International School, Koh Samui

Address: PBISS – The British International School of Samui, 6, 5, Bo Put, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84320, Thailand

Curriculum:

✔ Cambridge Curriculum with integration of STEM principles

Website: https://pbiss.ac.th/en/

Review: 4.2/5⭐ (44 reviews)

Лия Шарова (Razmorozzzka): I am delighted with the quality of education my daughter has received at PBISS. After attending for 8 months, I am extremely pleased with her progress. The teachers are not only highly skilled but also display a remarkable commitment to the success of each student. They cultivate a positive learning environment that stimulates and challenges students in every class. PBISS distinguishes itself from other schools with its emphasis on character development and community service. Through various service projects and activities, my daughter has been given the chance to develop strong leadership skills, empathy, and compassion. I am grateful for the opportunities PBISS has afforded my daughter and I wholeheartedly recommend this exceptional school to other parents seeking an outstanding education for their children.

Thatchatorn Thophol: Panyadee does an excellent job of navigating the fine line between discipline and freedom, between high achievement and personal growth, between rigour and fun. The teachers we have met are talented, motivated and kind. The older kids are occasionally encouraged to programs where they mentor and interact with the younger grades and it seems good for the growth of both sets of kids.

PBISS International School, established in 2005, is the first international school on the island of Koh Samui, Thailand. Catering to students aged 2 to 18, the school provides a nurturing environment focused on high-quality education through the Cambridge curriculum, enhanced by STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) principles to foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Situated in a scenic locale on Koh Samui, PBISS offers modern facilities and a variety of extracurricular activities. These include sports, arts, and community service, promoting well-rounded development. The school’s emphasis on a positive, inclusive atmosphere helps associate learning with happiness, supporting the emotional and social well-being of its students.

With its commitment to providing an excellent educational experience, PBISS International School is an ideal choice for families in Koh Samui seeking an international education that combines academic rigour with a focus on personal growth and community values.

Pros Cons ✅ Unique curriculum approach

✅ Beautiful location

✅ Strong focus on academic and personal growth ❌ Remote location

❌ Background screening is required, a potential extra step

St. Stephen’s International School

Address:

St. Stephen’s International School Bangkok , 998 Vibhavadi Rangsit Frontage Rd Lat Yao, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900, Thailand

, 998 Vibhavadi Rangsit Frontage Rd Lat Yao, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900, Thailand St. Stephen’s International School Khao Yai, 49, 49/1-3 Moo 4, Thanarat Rd., Nongnamdaeng Subdistrict, Pak Chong District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province, 30130, Thailand

Curriculum:

✔ British Curriculum

✔ IGCSE

✔ A Levels (Bangkok Campus)

Website: https://www.sis.edu/bangkok

Review: 4.1/5⭐ (51 reviews)

Tommy Lee: Wonderful school with great teachers. The school teaching staff is mainly British who model good English to the students, so the level of English spoken is high. There are many wonderful concerts and shows too.

PFC Khodteap: Good school. The teachers are lovely and attentive to the children. They take care of them thoroughly and very well. Lots of activities, lots of fun, but improving the food a bit would be great.

St. Stephen’s International School (SIS) operates two campuses in Thailand: one in Bangkok and another in Khao Yai. Since its foundation in 1995 in Khao Yai and in 1998 in Bangkok, SIS has been offering high-quality British education from Nursery through Year 13. The school is a member of the Federation of British International Schools in Asia (FOBISIA). It also holds accreditation from an approved inspectorate.

Both campuses follow a British-style curriculum, with the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) available at each location. The Bangkok campus additionally offers A Levels. Thus, it caters to a broad age range and provides a continuous educational path from early years to secondary education.

St. Stephen’s is committed to creating a supportive and inclusive community, emphasising personal development and leadership alongside academic achievement. With a wide range of extracurricular activities, including sports, arts, and community service, SIS encourages students to explore diverse interests and develop well-rounded skills. This holistic approach to education makes St. Stephen’s International School an excellent choice for families seeking a comprehensive British education in Thailand.

Pros Cons ✅ Integration of west and east educational practices

✅ Structured and hands-on learning

✅ International Award Programme

✅ Professional development opportunities ❌ High tuition fees

❌ Selective admissions process

❌ Traffic and commuting issues

Summary of the best boarding schools in Thailand

These 10 boarding schools in Thailand provide top-notch education and outstanding facilities. We suggest scheduling a visit to each one before making your decision. This way, you can explore the campus, meet the teachers, and get a feel for the school’s environment. If you’re looking for a high-quality kindergarten, check out our list of the best kindergartens in Thailand in 2024.