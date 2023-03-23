Discover the best summer camps in Thailand for kids: From sports to arts and more

Looking for ways to keep your kids engaged and active during the summer months in Thailand? Then you should consider these top summer camps! With a range of activities and programs, these camps offer something for every child, from sports and adventure to arts and crafts. Let your kids escape the heat and have some fun this summer with these exciting summer camps in Thailand.

Regent’s International School Bangkok Summer Camp

When: 26 June – 14 July 2023

Address: 601/99 Pracha Uthit Rd , Khwaeng Wang Thonglang, Khet Wang Thonglang, Bangkok 10310, Thailand.

Regent’s International School Bangkok regularly organize camps that help enhance kids’ knowledge in various subjects and prepare them for academic exams. And the best part? It’s open to all kids!

At Regent’s Summer Camp, your child will make new friends and learn new skills. Moreover, they can participate in curriculum-based learning. It’s designed to help students get ahead for the next academic year. A wide range of options is available, including science, water sports, cooking, music, and more. There are also fun activities such as a pet carnival, water sports, and more. English language development classes taught by qualified teachers are available too. Furthermore, there are safe, friendly, and convenient boarding options to choose from.

The program is suitable for children aged 3-18 years, and it’s the perfect way to make their summer holiday memorable. They’ll have cultural and educational field trips, basic science and math tutoring, and summer activities like swimming, cooking, and gymnastics. Plus, their English language skills will improve through special courses.

Register now and enjoy a special promotion of 30% off the original price, as long as you book by 31 May 2023.

British International School, Phuket Summer Camp

When: 2- 29 July 2023

Get ready for an unforgettable summer adventure with Summer@BISP! This summer camp program, hosted by the prestigious British International School, Phuket (BISP), is specifically tailored for young adventurers aged 9-15 years old.

With an impressive range of activities available, including Adventure Sports, Football, Swimming, and Acrobatic Arts, Summer@BISP is the perfect place for any child looking to develop new skills or simply have some fun in the sun. Each of these tracks is led by experienced, highly qualified directors, teachers, coaches, and support staff, who all teach in English, with additional language support available in Russian, Chinese, and Thai.

Take on the challenge of Adventure Sports and develop your child’s teamwork skills and stamina through a wide range of activities. For aspiring football stars, the football track offers intensive yet enjoyable training in the mornings. And if swimming is more your child’s style, BISP’s experienced coaches are on hand to enhance your water confidence and skills in the swimming track. Plus, if you’re into Acrobatic Arts, your child will love learning from the best and perfecting your skills.

Summer@BISP offers flexible programs with day or full residential camps available as single or multi-week options. In the mornings, campers follow their chosen track, and in the afternoons, everyone enjoys a mix of on-site and off-site activities. And with BISP’s exceptional 44-acre campus as the backdrop, this is an opportunity not to be missed!

Panyaden International School Summer Camp

When: 3 – 21 July 2023

Ready to add some adventure, creativity, and fun to your child’s summer? Then Panyaden International School’s famous Summer Camp is one to consider. The school designs their summer camp for children aged 6 to 12 years. It promises to keep them engaged with fun and educational activities throughout the summer holidays in beautiful Chiang Mai.

From July 3 to July 21, 2023, your child can join Panyaden’s three-week Summer Camp and embark on a thrilling journey of learning and discovery. Each week, your little ones will be treated to a new theme. Thus, keeping them engaged and excited about what’s coming up next.

Panyaden’s Summer Camp is run in English and takes place from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm, Monday to Friday. Your child will have plenty of opportunities to make new friends and learn life skills that will stay with them forever. Plus, they will get to do all of this at one of the world’s most environmentally friendly campuses.

Let’s Asia Sports Camp

When: 26 June – 18 August 2023

At Let’s Asia Sports Camp, your child will dive into a world of fun, fitness, and adventure in the largest international swimming school in Thailand, LETS ASIA. With over 10 years of experience, they offer much more than just swimming lessons.

Let’s Asia is the perfect destination for kids from 6 months old who want to stay active and have fun. They offer a wide range of programs including swim lessons, holiday camps, maternity swimming, aquatics, school swimming and PE, birthday parties, Niko Niko Bics, swim galas, aquathlons, and more.

This summer, give your child the chance to experience an unforgettable time at Let’s Asia Sports Camp. Recommended to book in advance, our camp has grown in popularity, with weeks 7+8 being our most sought-after sessions. From June to August, kids aged 2.5 to 12 can join the fun, and those aged 4 to 12 can attend weeks 1-7. The First Steps School runs the program for ages 2.0-3.5.

At Let’s Asia Sports Camp, swimming is just the beginning. Your child will learn new skills, make new friends, and stay fit while having fun. Plus, inclusive snacks and lunch are provided, and there’s even a 50% discount for a third sibling.

iCamp Thailand

When: 26 June – 18 August 2023

Located in the stunning province of Kanchanaburi, iCamp is nestled amidst natural beauty, including the beautiful River Kwai Valley, waterfalls, caves, lakes, and mountains. Here, your child can observe traditional Thai culture while participating in a diverse program of activities such as sports, dance, circus skills, arts and crafts, and educational trips.

At iCamp Thailand, your child will have the opportunity to unplug from technology and embrace the beautiful nature and wealth of activities at their disposal. Their purpose-built, American-style residential camp offers comfortable living arrangements, with accommodations crafted of eco-friendly bamboo material. With separate boys’ and girls’ cabins arranged in a circle, your child will have the chance to develop leadership skills, become more independent, and acquire an appreciation and respect for nature.

iCamp Thailand aims to instil a genuine interest in healthy activities that will be sustained long after camp is over. Thus, your child acquires hard skills that they can enjoy throughout their lifetime. They are encouraged to be cooperative, caring, tolerant, and respectful, which will benefit them beyond camp. With six sessions of summer camp starting from 25 June 2023 to 5 August 2023, iCamp Thailand is the ideal environment for boys and girls ages 8-16 to develop life skills that will form the foundation for their young adult lives and beyond.

Register today!

With so many exciting activities and programs offered, these top summer camps in Thailand are sure to provide your kids with a fun and memorable summer experience. From outdoor adventures to creative workshops, there’s something for every child to enjoy. So why not give your kids the opportunity to escape the heat and make new friends while learning new skills? Enrol them in one of these fantastic summer camps today and watch them thrive!