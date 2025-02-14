Drunken tourist brawl erupts in Phuket, sparks online outrage (video)

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, February 14, 2025
102 1 minute read
Drunken tourist brawl erupts in Phuket, sparks online outrage (video)
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

A wild street brawl involving foreign tourists outside Cafe del Mar in Kamala has set social media ablaze, reigniting debates over the type of visitors Phuket is attracting.

The 1-minute, 37-second clip, shared by the โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต Facebook page today, February 14, captures the chaotic fight, with drunk tourists trading punches as stunned onlookers watched.

Advertisements

The altercation began outside the popular nightlife spot before spilling onto the street, escalating into a violent free-for-all.

One man was seen attempting to smash a bottle over an opponent’s head while others continued throwing punches and kicks.

Related Articles

In a particularly disturbing moment, a man was repeatedly kicked while lying on the ground, despite attempts by bystanders, including two women, to break up the fight.

Drunken tourist brawl erupts in Phuket, sparks online outrage (video) | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

The viral post captioned, “It’s famous again. Free visa, quality tourists – drunk and fighting in Kamala, Phuket, causing trouble and damaging the island’s image again,” highlights growing frustration over Phuket’s changing tourism landscape.

Advertisements

Netizens flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with many blaming lax visa policies for attracting disruptive tourists.

“Phuket is a beautiful place, but incidents like this ruin its reputation,” while another called for immediate deportation, saying, “Report them to their embassy and send them home!”

Others, however, argued that rowdy tourist behaviour isn’t exclusive to Phuket, stating that visa policies aren’t necessarily to blame.

Drunken tourist brawl erupts in Phuket, sparks online outrage (video) | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

Police have yet to release further details, but local police confirmed they are reviewing the footage and taking legal action against those involved, reported The Phuket News.

Drunken tourist brawl erupts in Phuket, sparks online outrage (video) | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

This follows another incident in Patong where a violent altercation between Italian and Indian tourists ignited widespread debate on social media. The clash, which took place on January 27 at the end of Bangla Road in Kathu district, was captured in a 1.04-minute video shared by the Facebook page Speednews Phuket.

The footage shows both men engaged in a heated brawl, surrounded by a crowd of onlookers, including foreigners and Thai nationals. Many bystanders filmed the fight on their mobile phones, with some even cheering.

Security personnel and other tourists eventually intervened, separating the two men before the situation escalated further. The tourists soon dispersed without further incident.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket motorcycle taxi feud turns bloody in street stabbing Phuket News

Phuket motorcycle taxi feud turns bloody in street stabbing

3 hours ago
Over 100 couples tie the knot in Phuket on Valentine’s Day Phuket News

Over 100 couples tie the knot in Phuket on Valentine’s Day

4 hours ago
Thailand rolls out new tollway speed limits to enhance safety Thailand News

Thailand rolls out new tollway speed limits to enhance safety

4 hours ago
Myanmar woman arrested for illegal e-cigarette sales in Chumphon Thailand News

Myanmar woman arrested for illegal e-cigarette sales in Chumphon

4 hours ago
Drunken tourist brawl erupts in Phuket, sparks online outrage (video) Phuket News

Drunken tourist brawl erupts in Phuket, sparks online outrage (video)

4 hours ago
Volt-face: Volvo shifts gears with new EV offerings in Thailand Business News

Volt-face: Volvo shifts gears with new EV offerings in Thailand

4 hours ago
Thai woman found dead under tree after online gambling debts Thailand News

Thai woman found dead under tree after online gambling debts

5 hours ago
SIAM Songkran Music Festival 2025: The ultimate EDM and water festival Events

SIAM Songkran Music Festival 2025: The ultimate EDM and water festival

5 hours ago
Net gains: Fishing ban to boost marine life in Thailand Thailand News

Net gains: Fishing ban to boost marine life in Thailand

5 hours ago
Meth haul over 50 million baht seized in Nonthaburi drug bust Thailand News

Meth haul over 50 million baht seized in Nonthaburi drug bust

5 hours ago
Foreign affair: Embassies huddle with RTP over trafficking drama Thailand News

Foreign affair: Embassies huddle with RTP over trafficking drama

5 hours ago
Tricycle hit-and-run leaves rider critically injured in Phetchabun Thailand News

Tricycle hit-and-run leaves rider critically injured in Phetchabun

5 hours ago
Dust to dust: Toxic haze blankets Bangkok and beyond Thailand News

Dust to dust: Toxic haze blankets Bangkok and beyond

5 hours ago
AirAsia soars to new heights with record passenger growth in 2024 Thailand News

AirAsia soars to new heights with record passenger growth in 2024

6 hours ago
Crêpe caper: Thai vendor attacked in street stick-up Thailand News

Crêpe caper: Thai vendor attacked in street stick-up

6 hours ago
Phuket forest fire sparks panic before firefighters contain blaze Phuket News

Phuket forest fire sparks panic before firefighters contain blaze

6 hours ago
Bangkok police launch drunk driving crackdown near nightclubs Bangkok News

Bangkok police launch drunk driving crackdown near nightclubs

6 hours ago
Temple turmoil: Thai teens attack as fair turns into a video nasty Thailand News

Temple turmoil: Thai teens attack as fair turns into a video nasty

6 hours ago
Phuket mum on the run after wild high-speed chase Phuket News

Phuket mum on the run after wild high-speed chase

6 hours ago
Monk-ey business: Selfie scandal forces Thai monk to step down Thailand News

Monk-ey business: Selfie scandal forces Thai monk to step down

7 hours ago
Lao-American man arrested for stealing iPhone at Bangkok airport Bangkok News

Lao-American man arrested for stealing iPhone at Bangkok airport

7 hours ago
Karaoke crackdown: Police hit the wrong note with trafficking bust Thailand News

Karaoke crackdown: Police hit the wrong note with trafficking bust

7 hours ago
Ex-legal officer caught for embezzling 10 million baht in Bangkok Bangkok News

Ex-legal officer caught for embezzling 10 million baht in Bangkok

7 hours ago
Nigerian man arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine to tourists Phuket News

Nigerian man arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine to tourists

9 hours ago
School shame: Bangkok security guard accused of sexual assault Bangkok News

School shame: Bangkok security guard accused of sexual assault

9 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, February 14, 2025
102 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thailand rolls out new tollway speed limits to enhance safety

Thailand rolls out new tollway speed limits to enhance safety

4 hours ago
Tragic temple fire in New York kills Buddhist monk

Tragic temple fire in New York kills Buddhist monk

4 hours ago
Myanmar woman arrested for illegal e-cigarette sales in Chumphon

Myanmar woman arrested for illegal e-cigarette sales in Chumphon

4 hours ago
Volt-face: Volvo shifts gears with new EV offerings in Thailand

Volt-face: Volvo shifts gears with new EV offerings in Thailand

4 hours ago