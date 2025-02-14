Drunken tourist brawl erupts in Phuket, sparks online outrage (video)

A wild street brawl involving foreign tourists outside Cafe del Mar in Kamala has set social media ablaze, reigniting debates over the type of visitors Phuket is attracting.

The 1-minute, 37-second clip, shared by the โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต Facebook page today, February 14, captures the chaotic fight, with drunk tourists trading punches as stunned onlookers watched.

The altercation began outside the popular nightlife spot before spilling onto the street, escalating into a violent free-for-all.

One man was seen attempting to smash a bottle over an opponent’s head while others continued throwing punches and kicks.

In a particularly disturbing moment, a man was repeatedly kicked while lying on the ground, despite attempts by bystanders, including two women, to break up the fight.

The viral post captioned, “It’s famous again. Free visa, quality tourists – drunk and fighting in Kamala, Phuket, causing trouble and damaging the island’s image again,” highlights growing frustration over Phuket’s changing tourism landscape.

Netizens flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with many blaming lax visa policies for attracting disruptive tourists.

“Phuket is a beautiful place, but incidents like this ruin its reputation,” while another called for immediate deportation, saying, “Report them to their embassy and send them home!”

Others, however, argued that rowdy tourist behaviour isn’t exclusive to Phuket, stating that visa policies aren’t necessarily to blame.

Police have yet to release further details, but local police confirmed they are reviewing the footage and taking legal action against those involved, reported The Phuket News.

This follows another incident in Patong where a violent altercation between Italian and Indian tourists ignited widespread debate on social media. The clash, which took place on January 27 at the end of Bangla Road in Kathu district, was captured in a 1.04-minute video shared by the Facebook page Speednews Phuket.

The footage shows both men engaged in a heated brawl, surrounded by a crowd of onlookers, including foreigners and Thai nationals. Many bystanders filmed the fight on their mobile phones, with some even cheering.

Security personnel and other tourists eventually intervened, separating the two men before the situation escalated further. The tourists soon dispersed without further incident.