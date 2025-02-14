Myanmar woman arrested for illegal e-cigarette sales in Chumphon

Myanmar woman arrested for illegal e-cigarette sales in Chumphon
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Cyber police in collaboration with local police in Chumphon arrested a 20 year old Myanmar national yesterday for allegedly selling illegal e-cigarettes near a prominent school. She was reportedly hired by a local politician’s child and had previously faced similar charges last year.

The arrest involved multiple agencies, including Chumphon Provincial Investigation, Sawi Police Station, and other local bodies.

The suspect was apprehended with various items including 386 e-cigarette pods, 103 disposable e-cigarette pods, 58 bottles of e-cigarette liquid, 56 filter coils, one inhalation device, and an iPhone 13.

The investigation began after authorities discovered a Facebook account named Kukka Oi Oi illegally selling e-cigarettes. With evidence collected, they obtained a search warrant from Lang Suan Provincial Court.

The Myanmar woman, fitting the description of a user of the Facebook account, was found delivering e-cigarettes to customers on a motorcycle.

Police used the warrant to search a house in Village 5, Na Pho subdistrict, Sawi district, where the suspect, Yan Min Thuay, was found and confessed to the illegal sales. She also led the officers to various hiding spots near her home.

Yan Min Thuay explained that she was born and educated in Thailand, which allowed her to speak, read, and write Thai fluently. She disclosed that she was paid 600 baht daily by a man named Phuriphat to distribute e-cigarettes, a job she had been occupied with for the past three to four months. Phuriphat, whose father is a local politician and whose mother is a teacher in another district, reportedly allowed her to collect the products from a house where he lived with relatives.

Phuriphat had previously been arrested on March 22 last year, for similar offences at a shop near the same residence, which is located opposite the secondary school. Police are currently gathering evidence to issue an arrest warrant for him under the law, reported KhaoSod.

Police warn that using or possessing e-cigarettes for sale is illegal and poses health risks. Violators could face up to three years imprisonment, a fine of up to 600,000 baht, or both. Residents are encouraged to report illegal e-cigarette sales to the police or local administrative officials for legal action.

