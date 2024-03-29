Top 5 cannabis accessories for the green enthusiast

PHOTO was generated by Midjourney

In the world of cannabis, There’s always a new gadget or gizmo popping up that promises to take your pot experience to new heights. Whether you’re a total newbie or an old pro at this cannabis thing, there are loads of cool toys out there designed to make your sessions easier, more chill, and just plain fun. Think portable vape pens and all sorts of potions and lotions – these add-ons have totally changed the way we get our green on.

But hey, it’s not all about convenience. These awesome cannabis accessories also give us a cleaner, more controlled high from our favourite strains. Instead of choking on the smoke that messes with your throat, why not go for a bong that cools down the smoke before it gets anywhere near your lungs? So if you’re keen on stepping up your game, stick around as we dive into the top 5 must-have cannabis accessories.

Top 5 cannabis accessories

This section shines a light on the cannabis world’s latest trends, showcasing products that merely tell part of the broader transformation happening in the cannabis consumption landscape. Featuring everyday items such as innovative storage containers to the handiest sprays, these accessories truly exemplify the beauty of hassle-free and satisfying cannabis experiences.

1. Smosi Life Suite

When it comes to leading cannabis accessories, the Smosi Life Suite confidently holds a significant position. They factor in the idea that a user’s cannabis experience should be as fluid as possible. The Snapboxes come in two variations: the Mbox 3 & Mbox 5 — catering for different sizes of cones. These robustly designed containers are well-suited to keep your pre-rolls fresh, uncontaminated, and secure. From the built-in cleaners to the smell-containing attributes, they come bearing features that make cannabis storage a breeze. The price for the Mbox3 comes in at 299 baht and the Mbox5 is priced at 349 baht.

Their counterpart, the Snapout, brings the perfect combination of fun, convenience, and durability into the cannabis enthusiast’s hands. Designed out of easy-to-clean food-grade moulded plastic, these dugouts prove to be an instrumental piece in maintaining a discreet profile while carrying around your cannabis. This item is priced at 499 baht with the one-hitter pipe.

Finally, The Smosi Dragon is the penultimate tool that brings together convenience, storage, protection, and utility. This snapbox allows you to not only store your cannabis but to also store the pipe and more importantly the lighter. This gives you all of the tools you need in one package that will allow you to whip out and take a hit wherever you are. On top of that, the pipes will get dirty so you can also use the cleaner on the box to refresh your pipe before you go for another hit. This accessory is priced at 549 baht with the one-hitter pipe.

2. Top Puff Portable Water Bong

Light, portable, and easy to use – these attributes make the Top Puff Portable Water Bong a must-have accessory for anyone in the cannabis community. This device proves that enjoying cannabis doesn’t have to be complex, making it suitable both for seasoned users and newcomers. Despite its apparent simplicity, the Top Puff promises a unique experience on every use. Plus, it’s easy to dismantle and clean!

3. Slimjim Carbon Filter Tips

Elevate your smoking routine with Slimjim’s Carbon Filter Tips, a must-have in cannabis accessories for those seeking a smoother experience. Crafted from premium coconut coal and fitted with high-grade ceramic filters, these tips are designed to trap tar and pollutants, offering a pure, filtered hit. Enjoy a smooth, comfortable sensation with every puff, transforming your smoking sessions into a refined experience.

4. Organic Village Cannabis Glass Jar

The Organic Village Cannabis Glass Jar, a timeless accessory, allows the user to maintain cannabis freshness for an extended period. Its airtight seal and tough glass construction provide an odour-resistant storage option for a wide array of cannabis products, including flowers and edibles. As a part of anyone’s cannabis collection, it is simply irreplaceable.

5. ASIA420 UNITED MYTH OF ASIA Rolling Paper Pack

Enhance your smoking routine with the ASIA420 UNITED MYTH OF ASIA Rolling Paper Pack that contains king-size slim rolling papers. Every 107*44 mm leaf is complemented by a specially designed tip for a refined, seamless session. Their boxes come in packs of 15, each containing 32 leaves and tips, showcasing translucent, ultra-fine paper constructed from purely natural, non-additive materials for an unadulterated, authentic taste. Their rolling paper pack contains an in-built rolling paper grinder that you can use to grind on the move. This rolling paper pack gives you all the essentials that you need to roll a joint all in the convenience of your pocket.

Guide to buying cannabis accessories in Thailand

Types of Accessories

Herbal smoking accessories in Bangkok aren’t to be overlooked. Wood or bamboo hand-carved pipes, artisanal rolling papers, and more can be found in the vibrant local scene. They significantly enhance the smoking experience by preserving the herb’s purity and flavour.

Organic smoking accessories should prioritise high-quality, natural materials. Bamboo, clay and wood stand out. They don’t just align with an eco-friendly mindset but also enrich the taste and smoothness of the smoke.

CBD edibles also have a role. Offering a discreet, convenient way to consume cannabis, they’re ideal for those avoiding smoking or vaping. With gummies, chocolates and other CBD-infused treats on offer and known for long-lasting effects, they provide a beneficial alternative.

Factors to consider in choosing an accessory like a bong

Bongs and their designs vary. Shapes include straight-tube, beaker-shaped, and round-base. Glass bongs are popular with different styles offering varied smoking experiences.

Percolator bongs, with their extra water chambers, filter smoke effectively for smoother hits.

Silicone bongs, flexible and durable, are perfect for take-and-go use.

Ceramic bongs, with their unique aesthetic and intricate designs, appeal to individual tastes.

Acrylic bongs score on affordability and sturdiness. For intense hits, gravity or lung bongs are just right.

There is also a modern trend where current bongs will have more detail such as percolator bongs or bongs that feature splash guards. Furthermore, there are more intricate and different designs for aesthetics and more bongs are becoming portable and compact as well for ease of carry.

Where to buy cannabis in Bangkok

You’ll find a plethora of options when hunting for cannabis accessories in a city like Bangkok. Headshops offer items like bongs, pipes, vaporizers, and rolling papers, and appeal to tourists and locals alike.

Dispensaries and cannabis stores are dotted around the city with a host of products on their racks. An online tour can aid too as many trustworthy websites showcase a wide range of weed accessories — from rolling papers to CBD edibles.

Tips for purchasing cannabis

While buying weed accessories in Bangkok, it’s necessary to research and compare prices. Look everywhere, right from headshops, and dispensaries, to online portals. Locate the most affordable deals and the best finds.

Remember, legality and safety are vital. Understand the evolving cannabis laws and how they differ from country to country. Always stay on the right side.

Finally, study customer reviews and ratings for insights into product quality and reliability, and into overall shopping experiences.

Lastly, when revelling in your cannabis delights, observe the local laws and rules regarding cannabis use in Bangkok. Stay safe, respect the regulations and make the most of your purchases.

In the world of cannabis, you’re gonna find a whole bunch of cool stuff made to kick your smoking experience up a notch. These gadgets aren’t just about doing the job, they’re also about looking good while doing it and making your pot time even more fun.

Whether you’re browsing through a new shop in Thailand or just at your usual spot, these cannabis accessories are probably on the shelves. With more places getting chill with cannabis laws, these nifty tools are gonna play a big role in shaping how we enjoy our green. Doesn’t matter if you’ve been at it for years or you’re just starting to explore – their handy features and sleek design are bound to make every sesh better.

Sponsored