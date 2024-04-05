Bangkok and JETRO Review 2023 economic trends of Japanese ventures in Thailand

Bangkok and JETRO meet to review the Survey on Business Sentiment of Japanese Corporations in Thailand for the Second Half of 2023

Bangkok discusses JETRO presenting the results of a survey of economic trends of Japanese joint venture companies in Thailand in the second half of 2023 towards the development of Bangkok as a city of economy and hope.

Sanon Wangsrangboon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok welcomed Jun Kuroda, Chairman of Japan External Trade Organization, Bangkok: JETRO Bangkok to present the results of the Survey on Business Sentiment of Japanese Corporations in Thailand for the Second Half of 2023 by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce – Bangkok (JCC) at the meeting room, 19th floor, Thaninopparat Building, Bangkok City Hall 2 (Din Daeng).

The Deputy Governor of Bangkok said that Bangkok strives to improve the quality of living in Bangkok, suitable for everyone and suitable for foreign investors or foreign employees who will live in Bangkok to work and conduct business. It includes listening to the Thai government’s demands related to Bangkok, including enforcing air pollution measures, which shows that Japanese companies are serious about air quality. It is an important factor when considering investing in cities. In addition, the Governor of Bangkok has a policy to improve small areas in the city to make it more livable, such as having a Dog Park or a park for dogs in Bangkok, which is part of why foreign employees decide to work in Bangkok.

In addition, Shinya Tsukada, Director of the Aichi Provincial Office at JETRO Bangkok, praised that in the Sukhumvit area, there are a lot of playrooms. Having facilities for young children and families is also important for attracting foreign investors. Bangkok is currently creating a website for foreign investors who want to invest in Bangkok and for foreign employees (expats) who want to work in Bangkok. There will be content about life in Bangkok and Japan. There will be companies that have expertise in various technology solutions. Those companies are ready to cooperate with Bangkok in bringing technology solutions to try to solve various problems in Bangkok.

The Japan Chamber of Commerce-Bangkok (JCCB) has annually surveyed the economic trends of Japanese joint venture companies in Thailand, twice a year for 53 years since 1971. This survey is the only survey that comprehensively reflects the business conditions of Japanese joint venture companies. in Thailand, conducted from November 28 – December 20, 2023. The survey was sent to 1,646 JCCB member companies and 539 responders (32.7%).

Press Release