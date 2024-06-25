For how long the effects of cannabis stay in your body

Photo via: Matheus Bertelli from pexels.com

As the CBD market is predicted to exceed the US$20 billion mark by 2024, understanding the lasting effect and influence of its residual compounds in your body is undeniably essential. Whether you occasionally consume cannabis or consider CBD for its healthful impact, this information is beneficial.

CBD’s potential therapeutic attributes, encompassing relief from anxiety and proficient pain management, are fueling its soaring popularity. Concurrently, it’s equally imperative to comprehend the legal and professional repercussions of its use. For example, were you aware that failing a workplace drug test doesn’t automatically signify job loss?

This article will delve into the nuances of how long cannabis effects stay in your body, the potential health benefits, and the legal landscape surrounding its use. Let’s unlock the world of cannabis and its intriguing complexities.

How long do cannabis effects last in the body

Understanding the duration and impact of cannabis effects goes beyond simple curiosity. From a medical standpoint, the longevity of the effects of cannabis plays a significant role in its usage and outcomes.

“With the CBD market set to surpass US$20 billion by 2024, understanding cannabis’ lasting effects is essential for informed and safe use.” – Siam Green

Physical and psychological effects

Cannabis use often triggers a range of effects, noticeable both physically and psychologically. Physical changes include effects such as lethargy, drowsiness, and increased hunger. A minority of users may experience mild hallucinations, and some might suffer from sickness and nausea. Psychologically, reactions range from relaxation and garrulousness to confusion, paranoia, and anxiety. These effects vary among users due to individual metabolic rate, weight, frequency of use, and method of ingestion.

Duration of noticeable effects

The duration of cannabis effects is contingent upon a variety of factors. In the case of smoking cannabis, one could experience the effects in as little as 60 seconds. Conversely, oral ingestion might necessitate a waiting period of up to 45 minutes before the effects kick in, which could last up to 24 hours. Chronic cannabis use over a prolonged timeframe can potentially give rise to several enduring physical and psychological problems, among them respiratory issues, accelerated heart rate, mood instability, sleep disturbances, and decreased mental health. It is essential to comprehend and heed these parameters for safe and enlightened cannabis use.

Factors influencing cannabis presence in the body

Several factors contribute to the time frame in which cannabis effects persist in your body. While some aspects of your life are influenced by your actions, others are beyond your control. This section elaborates on these factors.

Metabolism and body composition

A person’s metabolic rate and body composition play significant roles in cannabis detection. Cannabis metabolites often bind to body fat cells, leading to a slower elimination process. A research article published asserts that individuals with a higher body fat percentage metabolise cannabis slower than those with less fat. Hence, if you’re with a high percentage of body fat, it may take longer for your body to eradicate THC metabolites.

Frequency and quantity of use

Frequency and amount of cannabis use are also pivotal factors. The more and often cannabis is consumed, the longer it stays within your body. Specifically, THC accumulates in the fat cells of regular users, resulting in a prolonged excretion period. So if you continually consume cannabis in Thailand or any location, it’s more likely for a drug test to come out positive due to high levels of THC in your system.

Hydration and lifestyle

Remember, lifestyle habits such as hydration and physical activity don’t necessarily rid your body of THC. While drinking plenty of water may dilute your urine, it doesn’t render THC undetectable. Similarly, exercising may release THC from fat cells, however, this results in a temporary spike in THC levels and doesn’t guarantee a negative drug test result. Consequently, you always need to be mindful of how long the drug’s effects will last in your body, irrespective of your hydration level or frequency of exercise.

Detection methods and time frames

Stepping further into the intricacies of cannabis detection, let’s delve into the varied testing methods and their respective detection time frames.

Blood tests

Operating on a relatively narrow window, blood tests for cannabis serve a critical function in defining your level of intoxication. By being able to detect THC within three to four hours post-consumption, the blood becomes reliable proof of recent cannabis use. Your blood test could possibly be positive for cannabis up to 36 hours after consumption.

Urine tests

The most popular and accessible of all tests, the urine test, scrutinises your urine for the telltale metabolites your liver produces when breaking down cannabis. Roughly 20% of these metabolites escape your body through urine. Acute cannabis users might see these metabolites in their urine three to seven days after last use. But for the hardened user, the span extends to potentially a whole month of detection time.

Saliva tests

Saliva tests rank lower on the detection window spectrum. Primarily, a saliva test could detect cannabis usage within 24 hours of consumption. However, the efficacy of this test diminishes rapidly beyond that point, making it a test suited for immediate detection.

Hair tests

Hair follicles narrate a longer tale of your cannabis usage. Quite uniquely, they can pick up THC not only from your bloodstream but also through physical contact. Therefore, your hair could potentially test positive, despite your abstinence, if you’ve been in contact with cannabis or secondhand smoke. The cannabis traces could linger in your hair follicle for up to 90 days, leading your hair tests to stay positive for an equal duration.

How various factors affect detection times

The investigation continues with an examination of various influential factors affecting the detectability of cannabis in the body. Distinguishing factors include the metabolism of the THC dose and the relationship between body fat, exercise, and cannabis detection time.

THC dose and its metabolism

In the cannabis consumption landscape, it’s vital to comprehend the integral role played by Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC, the chemical that induces the well-known ‘high’, defines cannabis’ popularity. The test eligibility of weed depends on how swiftly your body can metabolise this THC. Primarily, the strength and quantity of the THC consumed might lead to differences in test results, since drug tests aim to detect THC and not cannabis.

Influence of body fat and exercise

Pay close attention to the relationship between body fat, physical activity and their influence on the metabolisation of cannabis. Higher body fat percentages decelerate the weed metabolisation process compared to those with lower fat levels. Women, generally possessing higher body fat than men, exemplify this variation. Similarly, regular cannabis users might witness minor increases in THC levels post-exercise. This could be attributed to activity-induced fat cell stimulation, thus releasing THC. Awareness of these correlations equips individuals to effectively tackle test detection times.

Legal implications

The legal terrain of cannabis use is a complex one. Different territories, including areas like Thailand, have distinct laws, which pose varied ramifications for cannabis users. For instance, randomly administered drug tests could put users in a tight spot. Law enforcement employs these measures to monitor impaired driving, a serious concern linked to cannabis use.

Drugged driving represents a crucial subject in the legal discourse around cannabis, with consequences including strict fines and potential imprisonment. Besides, any attempt to forge test results may result in severe legal penalties. The persistent presence of THC traces in the body, correlating with its detectability in drug tests, makes it incumbent on users to understand its lingering effects.

Although numerous therapeutic benefits are highlighted, such as relief from pain and anxiety, the long-term effects and potential risks underline the need for responsible usage.

Considering the above-shared details, you can also check out why we can’t ignore cannabis education anymore, With the wave of legalisation and the emerging dialogue around its use, you might find yourself navigating through a sea of misinformation. Cannabis education stands as a beacon, guiding you towards informed choices and a deeper comprehension of its impact on health and society.