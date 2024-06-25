Bangkok bust: Metal detector detects Thai man’s homemade gun

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

Police apprehended a suspicious man at Bangkok’s Northern Bus Terminal after a metal detector revealed he was carrying a homemade gun. The suspect, identified as 43 year old Thanet from Samut Prakan, was found with a .38 calibre gun and six bullets.

The incident occurred yesterday when the Superintendent of Bang Sue Police Station, Phuwadon Unphon, along with Deputy Superintendent Worapat Sukhthai and Inspector Wutidet Phorka, led a team to arrest Thanet. He was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a weapon in a public place without a valid reason.

During a routine patrol at the bus terminal in Chatuchak district, officers noticed Thanet acting suspiciously while carrying a green backpack. Upon inspecting the bag using a metal scanner, they discovered a black fabric bag inside, which contained a homemade .38 calibre gun and six bullets.

Thanet confessed during the interrogation that he had purchased the homemade gun from a friend named Yut for 7,000 baht. The transaction took place in Samrong Tai, Phra Pradaeng district, Samut Prakan. He admitted to acquiring the gun without legal authorisation.

Thanet was immediately apprehended and taken to Bang Sue Police Station along with the confiscated items, reported KhaoSod.

Homemade guns have increasingly become a concern in Thailand due to their widespread accessibility, prompting police to remain vigilant in cracking down on such illegal activities to ensure public safety. The importance of routine security checks and the effectiveness of metal detectors in preventing potential threats could not be understated in this incident.

In separate news, tourist police apprehended a man from Loei Province for breaking into a kindergarten classroom in Si Racha, Chon Buri, and stealing two Samsung flat-screen televisions.

The suspect, identified as 26 year old Prawit was arrested following a warrant issued by Chon Buri Provincial Court on June 6, which charged him with theft in a government building.