The Four Twenty experience: From seed to sale at one of the most famous cannabis dispensaries in Thailand

PHOTO: Four Twenty Dispensary Thonglor

Four Twenty is already a household name in Thailand’s relatively new legal cannabis scene, and for good reason. Their meteoric rise can be attributed to a combination of factors, mainly their top-quality cannabis and their dedication to providing a unique experience for their customers. Here’s everything you need to know about Four Twenty Thailand’s cannabis experience, from cultivation to the products displayed at their dispensaries.

Cannabis cultivation at Four Twenty

Perhaps the most important aspect of the Four Twenty experience is the connection forged between the cannabis plant and the people who cultivate it. This cannabis dispensary grows their cannabis flowers using sustainable and ethical practices combined with passion, knowledge, and respect for the plant.

The cultivation process starts with the careful selection of cultivars, each chosen for its genetic potential and desired characteristics. The plants are then sewn into nutrient-rich soil, where they germinate, root, and gradually develop into saplings.

As the plants mature, they are meticulously tended to, receiving optimal amounts of water, nutrients, and light to encourage healthy growth. Four Twenty’s cultivation experts use a range of techniques to make sure the plants enter vegetative growth, pre-flowering, and flowering phases properly. These techniques include pruning, training, and controlling environmental conditions like temperature, humidity, and hygiene.

The harvest, one of the most pivotal moments in the cultivation process comes at the end of bloom, once the plants reach their full potential. The cultivation experts at Four Twenty cut the plant into small sections and handpick the best buds. They then carefully trim the harvested buds to remove excess leaves. The trimmed buds are cured and dried to perfection, preserving their flavour and potency while also enhancing their aroma and texture. From there, Four Twenty’s team handcrafts them into various products, from traditional flowers to concentrates, edibles, and more. And finally, the finished products are packed and presented to customers, which you can find in all of their dispensaries across Thailand.

Unique cannabis strains you can find at Four Twenty

PHOTO: Four Twenty Dispensary Asoke

After the process of nurturing and harvesting cannabis plants is complete, the next phase is delivering their products to customers. This transition from cultivation to sale is seamlessly integrated into the overall Four Twenty experience.

If you’ve visited one of Four Twenty’s dispensaries before, then you’ll know how amazing their variety of weed is. Among the many strains on offer, the most popular is The Runtz. It’s particularly popular for its pungent, earthy, and gassy aroma. With a high level of the terpene Myrcene, people love it because of its potent and relaxing effects. Another popular strain is Laughing Buddha. This landrace sativa cross is known for its uplifting effects. That’s why it’s a favourite among those seeking an energy and focus boost.

Immersive and inclusive experience for all

But aside from the sheer variety and quality of products, it’s also the immersive experience that makes Four Twenty a popular dispensary among cannabis enthusiasts in Thailand. The knowledgeable staff are passionate about sharing their expertise and guiding customers towards the perfect selection. They take the time to understand each individual’s preferences and offer personalised recommendations. Therefore, you can rest assured to leave their dispensaries satisfied and informed.

Four Twenty regularly hosts events, too, bringing together a friendly community of cannabis enthusiasts in Bangkok. These events provide people a space to learn, and connect with others who share the same passion. Through these events, Four Twenty is helping to change the stigma people have about the plant. They’re showing that it can be enjoyable, helpful, and bring people together. With each event, Four Twenty helps spread awareness on how to use cannabis responsibly and appreciate its positive effects.

Come and discover the Four Twenty experience for yourself. With multiple locations across Bangkok, there’s bound to be a spot nearby where you can immerse yourself in the Four Twenty’s world. Stay updated by following Four Twenty on LINE Official or visiting their website for more information.

Sponsored