Four Twenty Bangkok is the cannabis experience you’ve been waiting for

Four Twenty, Thong Lor branch

Step right up and immerse yourself in the buzzing world of Four Twenty Bangkok, a medical cannabis dispensary and café that offers an exceptional experience like no other. As Thailand’s first cannabis café, this dispensary offers a refreshing take on weed culture within its city walls. Under the guidance of CEO Tai Taveepanichpan, Four Twenty Bangkok takes the concept of a cannabis dispensary and transforms it into an immersive, one-of-a-kind experience. Tai and his dedicated team are true experts in the field of cannabis, cultivating unique strains that’ll spark your curiosity and elevate your senses.

Three branches across Bangkok

As Four Twenty Bangkok continues to leave its mark on the cannabis scene, its incredible success has led to the launch of not one but three branches in Bangkok. Strategically located in Asoke 21, Sukhumvit 22, and Thonglor Soi 10, there’s a Four Twenty outlet to cater to your cannabis cravings wherever you are in Bangkok. These outlets are dedicated to serving cannabis enthusiasts all over the city.

The Asoke 21 branch of Four Twenty offers its patrons a particularly convenient location. In addition to its prime position, this branch also boasts an awesome rooftop called the High Garden. That’s why it’s the perfect spot to relax, socialise, and enjoy the stunning views of Bangkok.

Their first branch in Sukhumvit 22, however, remains iconic. You’ll find the entrance to this branch discreet yet inviting, enticing you to explore the exciting world inside. As you step through its doors, you’ll encounter a unique combination of modern and nostalgic elements, with exposed brick walls, a brick bar counter, and sleek shelves adorning the venue. This appealing design creates a warm and cosy atmosphere, making it the perfect spot for cannabis newbies and aficionados alike.

A blend of exclusive strains and crowd favourites in Four Twenty’s Cannabis menu

The shining star of Four Twenty Bangkok’s experience is, of course, its exclusive cannabis menu. They offer a diverse selection of strains that cater to every palate. Amongst the enticing strains on offer, there’s one that truly stands out – the legendary Laughing Buddha.

A unique blend of Thailand and Jamaican landrace varietals, Laughing Buddha is a rare, 100% Sativa gem with a 32% THC content. According to Tai, this strain offers “a zero body high”, resulting in “a full head high, energetic and uplifting experience”. It’s perfect for those who seek a strong, impactful Sativa high to help rejuvenate and seize the day. As a Four Twenty exclusive, the dispensary has carefully nurtured and perfected the Laughing Buddha for over 3 years.. Thus, making it an absolute must-try for cannabis enthusiasts.

Other renowned strains at Four Twenty include The Runtz, COlt 45, London Pound Cake, and Miracle Angel Cookies (MAC 1). The Runtz, a Sativa-dominant strain, is a delightful blend of Gelato and Zkittles strains. That’s why it has a sweet taste reminiscent of berries and fruits. London Pound Cake, with its alluring mix of berries and citrus fruits flavours, combines Sunset Sherbet and another indica strain.

Last but not least is the aptly-named Miracle Angel Cookies (MAC 1). It’s a sativa-dominant strain derived from a crossbreed of Miracle 15 and Alien Cookies F2. Its delicious blend of vanilla and citrus flavours transports you to a world where cookies meet cannabis in perfect harmony.

And gone are the days of limited choices and mundane smoking experiences. Aside from the array of strains, the three branches and online store carry everything you need to enhance your smoking adventure, from locally-made pipes and bongs to premium papers and grinders.

Cafe delights – scrumptious edibles and sweet treats available

In addition to its impressive cannabis menu, Four Twenty Bangkok also serves as a full-fledged café. The cafe portion of Four Twenty offers a delightful assortment of edibles to satisfy your sweet tooth. With cookies in flavours such as sea salt chocolate chip, Reese’s peanut butter chocolate chip, and classic chocolate chip macadamia, there’s something to please every palate. Brownie enthusiasts can also indulge in a wide range of choices, such as macadamia, peanut butter, fudge, and cream cheese varieties.

Exceptional customer service and unique amenities

One thing that makes Four Twenty truly special is its commitment to providing exceptional customer service and one-of-a-kind amenities. The on-site rolling station in its Sukhumvit 22 branch is a testament to this dedication, with staff on hand to assist customers in assembling their purchases. Alternatively, DIY enthusiasts can take advantage of the dedicated tables, complete with trays and grinders, to fashion their joints themselves.

For a truly immersive experience, this area doubles as an inviting space for patrons to unwind, connect with fellow cannabis enthusiasts, and engage in stimulating conversation, all while enjoying their favourite strains.

So if you’re eager to be a part of this vibrant community and experience Four Twenty for yourself, head over to one of their three branches. It’s the ultimate destination for anyone who’s ever dreamed of living their best weed-fueled life. They’re open between 10:00 am and 1:00 am daily, with extended hours until 2:00 am on Fridays and Saturdays for those who want to keep the party going a little longer.

Make sure to visit their website HERE for the latest promotions and discount offers.

Four Twenty’s new branches in and outside Bangkok

Four Twenty is opening its new branch in Ari, one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Bangkok, and expanding outside Bangkok! An additional branch is opening in Koh Lan, a small island off Pattaya’s coast less than 100 km from the capital.

Follow us on :













For all you beach lovers, the good news doesn’t end here. Four Twenty has recently launched its unique tropical dispensary at the Banana Beach Phuket. Stay tuned!