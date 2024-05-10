Foreigner narrowly escapes death after Pattaya bus hits him (video)

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 13:55, 10 May 2024| Updated: 13:55, 10 May 2024
Photo via Facebook/ Prak Pheaktra

A reckless coach bus driver fled the scene after hitting a foreign cyclist riding along Pattaya Sai 2 Road on May 8. The foreign man was left prostrate on the road with a severe wound to his right arm.

A Facebook user, Prak Pheaktra, shared a video of the incident today, May 10, with a caption that read, “Foreigner was clipped by a coach bus in southern Pattaya #Pattaya #Thailand.”

The video garnered more than 3,500 reactions and nearly 600 comments from netizens both Thais and foreigners.

The video shows the foreign victim cycling with a friend along a breakdown lane when the light blue coach bus swerved slightly and hit the cyclist. The victim fell off his bike, landing hard on his right arm.

To avoid being run over by the bus and other vehicles, the foreign man rolled onto the roadside. A witness and a pickup truck driver rushed to help the injured man and transported him to the hospital.

Many condemned the coach bus driver for recklessness and ignorance, while others debated whether the foreign cyclist should ride a bicycle on this crowded road.

DailyNews interviewed a 23 year old Thai boxer from Fairtex Gym, who witnessed the accident. The boxer, Sittichok Kaewsa-nga, expressed shock at the incident and questioned whether the bus driver was aware of what had happened.

According to Sittichok, the foreign man sustained a major wound to his right elbow, exposing the bone in his arm. He added concern for the victim, considering his age.

Mueang Pattaya Police Station officers revealed to DailyNews that they saw the video on social media, but the foreign cyclist had not filed a police report. Officers are currently searching for both the injured cyclist and the coach bus driver.

A similar accident was reported in Phuket in April. In this case, Thai netizens were angered by a foreign couple who crashed their luxury Mercedes Benz into a motorcycle but ignored the injured rider and focused only on the damages to their car.

