Inside the grow room of Royal Queen Seeds in Thailand

Royal Queen Seeds Bangkok has firmly established itself as a premier name in the cannabis seed industry, renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. Central to their operations is the grow room at Royal Queen Seeds Thailand, a meticulously designed facility spearheaded by head grower Maxence Majot, whose decades of experience ensure unparalleled cultivation standards.

The design of Royal Queen Seeds’ grow room

The grow room of Royal Queen Seeds Thailand is thoughtfully segmented into four specialised areas: the Mother Room, Clone Room, Vegetation Room, and the Flowering Room located on the upper floor. Each section plays a critical role in the cultivation process, ensuring consistency and superior quality in every seed produced.

Mother room

The cultivation journey at Royal Queen Seeds begins in the Mother Room. Here, after selecting the right strain and phenotype, plants are maintained to create clones. This ensures that copies of favourite plants are preserved, providing the necessary space for plants to grow in size before cloning.

Cloning is essential for product consistency, as it allows Royal Queen Seeds to maintain their signature strains. Healthy mother plants are the cornerstone of a great grow room, ensuring that every clone taken is robust and ready for the next stages of growth. This meticulous approach guarantees that the genetics remain stable, producing reliable and high-quality seeds for their customers.

Clone room

Once mother plants are established, the process moves to the Clone Room. This environment is optimised to foster the growth of clones, providing the perfect conditions for root development. Depending on the strain, clones remain in this room for two weeks to one month before transitioning from aeroponic boxes to soil for the vegetation period.

The Clone Room’s precise control over factors such as humidity and temperature ensures that each clone thrives, maintaining the high standards that Royal Queen Seeds is known for. This careful nurturing ensures that only the healthiest clones progress to the next stage, reinforcing the company’s commitment to quality.

Vegetation room

With rooted clones in hand, the cultivation process advances to the Vegetation Room. This room boasts high humidity and optimal airflow, creating a conducive environment for vigorous vegetative growth. Plants begin in 1-gallon pots, and after assessing their size and health, they are transplanted into 5-gallon Royal Queen Seeds fabric pots.

This stage, lasting between two weeks to one month depending on the strain, is critical for establishing strong roots and healthy plants ready to enter the flowering phase. This careful monitoring and adjustment during the vegetative stage ensures that the plants develop robust root systems, essential for their subsequent growth and flower production.

Flowering room

The pinnacle of the cultivation process occurs in the Flowering Room, located on the upper floor of the grow room of Royal Queen Seeds Thailand. This room is designed to mimic perfect outdoor conditions while providing the controlled environment of an indoor facility.

Equipped with Lumatek Lighting systems, including 465-Watt, 1000-Watt Pro, and 600-Watt Pro Lumatek grow lights, the Flowering Room ensures optimal light intensity and spectrum for robust flower development.

The perpetual grow room design allows Royal Queen Seeds to cycle multiple strains simultaneously, maintaining full tables at all times and offering customers a diverse range of phenotypes and growth stages to observe.

This innovative design not only maximises production efficiency but also provides customers with a visual showcase of various strains and their development, enhancing their educational experience.

Cutting-edge lighting and technology

Central to the success of the grow room at Royal Queen Seeds Thailand is the use of Lumatek Lighting systems. These state-of-the-art lights are engineered with well-researched light spectrums that significantly enhance plant metrics compared to third-party lighting solutions.

The strategic use of 465-Watt, 1000-Watt Pro, and 600-Watt Pro Lumatek lights ensures that each plant receives the precise light it needs for optimal growth, resulting in higher yields and superior flower quality.

Royal Queen Seeds Bangkok’s investment in Lumatek Lighting underscores their dedication to leveraging advanced technology to maintain their competitive edge. The enhanced light spectrums not only improve plant health and growth rates but also allow for greater control over the cultivation environment, ensuring consistency and excellence in every batch of seeds produced.

This commitment to using top-tier lighting technology ensures that their grow rooms operate at peak efficiency to foster an environment where high-quality cannabis can thrive.

Educational hub and customer empowerment

Beyond cultivation, Royal Queen Seeds has their pride in their grow room to where visitors can take a tour to see the process. According to Royal Queen Seeds, their process here at Royal Queen Seeds is to show and educate their customers in growing cannabis, with the steps needed to help customers with their growing success. They see themselves as a hub for education.

The grow room at Royal Queen Seeds Thailand serves as both a professional growing facility and an education centre, offering customers a transparent view of what a top-tier setup entails. This dual function empowers customers by providing them with the knowledge and resources needed to achieve growing success at any scale—from a single grow tent to a large facility with 1,000 lights.

Royal Queen Seeds Bangkok is dedicated to guiding customers through each step of the cultivation process. By demonstrating professional growing techniques and sharing expert insights, they ensure that customers are well-equipped to produce impeccable, clean, and smooth-smoking cannabis.

This commitment to education fosters a community of informed growers who can confidently utilise Royal Queen Seeds’ superior genetics to hunt winning phenotypes and achieve outstanding results.

From harvest to perfection

After the flowering stage, plants are carefully harvested and moved to the dry room. This phase is crucial for preserving the integrity and potency of the flowers. The slow drying process, lasting approximately 1.5 weeks, followed by a minimum of one month of curing, ensures that each batch of flowers retains its full spectrum of flavours and effects, delivering a top-shelf smoking experience.

The grow room at Royal Queen Seeds exemplifies a harmonious blend of professional cultivation and educational excellence. Royal Queen Seeds Bangkok’s facility is a beacon of quality and innovation, demonstrating that exceptional cannabis cultivation is achievable at any scale.

By maintaining rigorous quality control, leveraging advanced technology, and fostering a culture of education, Royal Queen Seeds continues to lead the industry with impeccable, clean, and smooth-smoking cannabis that leaves customers wanting more.

Choosing Royal Queen Seeds means partnering with a leader dedicated to excellence and expertise. Whether you are an experienced grower or just beginning your cultivation journey, Royal Queen Seeds Thailand offers the support, knowledge, and superior genetics needed to achieve outstanding results. Discover the Royal Queen Seeds difference today and join a community where quality meets education.

