Thai mother ignores after new husband sexually assaults daughter

Published: 15:30, 28 November 2024
Photo via Facebook/ TMN Cable TV Pattaya

A Thai father is taking legal action against his ex-wife’s new husband after the man sexually assaulted his 16 year old daughter while the mother allegedly turned a blind eye for financial reasons.

The 16 year old girl from Pattaya turned to Channel 7 after her biological mother refused to help and did not believe her account of the sexual assault by her stepfather. She admitted to having suicidal thoughts due to the stress caused by the incident.

The victim revealed to the media that the stepfather took her to a football field, without her mother accompanying her. After playing football with his friends, the stepfather encouraged her to drink alcohol until she was drunk.

The stepfather then took her to his car and wiped her body with a wet cloth. He then ordered her to undress. She complied out of fear.

The following day, the stepfather took her to the football field again, asked her to drink alcohol, and touched her private parts in the car. She decided to run away from the vehicle. Her father told her not to tell anyone about the incident and took her back home.

The girl disclosed that the stepfather often took advantage of her mother’s absence to sexually assault her. She could no longer endure the abuse and confided in both her mother and her teacher but neither offered any help.

The teenage girl victim at the police station. | Photo via Channel 7

The victim shared a screenshot of a conversation with her mother with the media. Her mother expressed disbelief and emphasised that the victim should be patient because the stepfather provided financial support.

Her teacher also failed to help the girl, stating that she had never experienced such a situation and did not know how to assist her.

The news agency tracked down the girl’s biological father and successfully contacted him. The father revealed that he had been searching for his daughter for over 10 years but both his ex-wife and her mother prevented him from seeing her.

The man expressed his sorrow for what his daughter endured and vowed to pursue legal action against the stepfather to the fullest extent.

Channel 7 reported that Mueang Pattaya Police Station officers summoned the stepfather for questioning this afternoon. Details of the interrogation have not yet been released.

Photo via Channel 7

Crime News

