Cannabis trends in Thailand 2024: what you need to know

Cannabis trends in Thailand are changing. Since the legalization of recreational cannabis use, the cannabis scene in Thailand has been evolving into a more modern usage, with better policies and increased job opportunities for cannasseur.

This evolution has opened the cannabis industry into different niches and trends, further solidifying the fact that the Green Revolution is happening in Thailand as we speak.

Here are major and minor changes happening in the cannabis space right now.

Cannabis trend #1 Increase in consumption methods

Legalisation has paved the way for new unique ways of consuming cannabis.

Image via Unsplash by Elsa Olofsson

Drinking and eating cannabis products have gained popularity, specifically among the middle-aged group (40–49 years). This group’s consumption rate rose from 2.1% in 2019 to 3.8% in 2021.

Edibles and beverages provide a smokeless option, appealing to health-conscious users. You might find companies launching various cannabis-infused products to cater to this trend. Cannabis consumption in Thailand has evolved above smoking to include edibles.

Such important data underscores the importance of responsible consumption education. Embracing these various methods, Thailand’s cannabis view shows adaptation to user preferences and evolving trends. You can anticipate further innovations as the market matures.

Cannabis trend #2 Emphasis on quality and safety

The boom of legal cannabis use in Thailand has caught the attention of Thailand Health Officials to promote proper usage and dosage.

Image via Unsplash

Marijuana consumption from 2.20% in 2019 to 4.20% in 2021, proves the need for the establishment of safety guidelines.

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) oversees the control of quality, focusing on the cleanliness of the product. Moreover, public education campaigns emphasise responsible use and potential risks. You’re likely to see clear labelling of THC and CBD content on cannabis products, which aids in consumer awareness.

Cannabis trend #3 Boosting tourism and job

As of now total market value of cannabis has been estimated to reach 42,851 million baht by the year 2025. Thailand is now well known for being the only Asian country to be weed-friendly. This has made most tourists goal to visit Thailand as their next destination, either to try the famous Pineapple Express strain or join a cannabis event.

Despite covid efforts to bring down Thailand tourism the legalisation of cannabis have helped Thailand bounce back up. As the cannabis economy grows more jobs have emerged into the scene jobs like blunt roller and cannasseur. Enthustetics hemp farmers have more opportunity as they can merge their business to grow flowers as well. It is also important to be aware of where Growing cannabis is legal as most provinces have different sets of regulations.

Cannabis trend #4 Expansion into international market

As of now Thailand Cannabis industry has a total market value of 36 billion baht and seems to be increasing each month, however all good things always come to an end. After the announcement of the criminalization of cannabis, it has ruffled entrepreneurs and investors feathers. Not much info has been given on the upcoming ban but most people are hoping it’s more of a restriction and tighter regulation.

Image via The Ten Co

Despite the drama, It have not stopped Thai locals and entrepreneurs investing in the cannabis industry. Even taking a step further, investing in wholesale California weed. Cali weed is very well known for their quality and their potency making it rare to find them in Thailand.

Although hard it’s not impossible to get your hands on cali weed here in bangkok. You might want to test your luck at a well known dispensary like High Society, 4twenty and so on.

Cannabis trend #5 Expansion in CBD

It is well known that THC is the main psychoactive chemical contained in cannabis to make users in a state of euphoria and a different perception of time, color, and space.

Most cannabis users have not noticed THC cousin CBD. When CBD is used properly it can help users with pain, stress and even insomnia. Studies have even shown that CBD can potentially have neuroprotective properties. However it is important to be aware of the dosage as excessive amounts can lead to cotton mouth ,fatigue ,drowsiness and even diarrhea.

Cannabis trend #6 CBD and THC in athletic space

As the world of cannabis evolves, more and more chemicals are found in cannabis. One of the most taken advantageous chemicals found in cannabis are CBD also known as Cannabidiol. Although not a psychoactive chemical like its cousin THC. CBD can be used in many different areas like pain relief and such. By 2018 World Anti Doping Agency have removed CBD as it has therapeutic benefits. Modern day athletes have been integrating CBD into their routine and training.

Image via The Sports Pharmacist

While CBD is gaining acceptance , it’s quite a debate in the sports industry of whether THC should be allowed or not. Since THC is a psychoactive chemical some athletes could abuse it to their advantage enhancing creativity and even focus. A survey done by a French student in 2010 reveals that the higher-level competitors were more likely to use cannabis to enhance performance.

Cannabis trend #7 Challenges and Opportunities

Analysts are pumped about Thailand’s cannabis market, forecasting revenue to hit USD 1.10 billion by 2030 with a 5.5% annual growth rate. Legalizing recreational use and new market players are game-changers. Big names, both local and international, are investing in innovative and sustainable practices. Shifting consumer tastes and cultural changes are driving major growth.

Focusing strictly on medical cannabis will be a mixed bag. Banning recreational use and slapping fines and prison sentences might limit market diversity but could also lead to top-quality medical products. The economic upside is huge, especially in rural areas. Balancing economic benefits with public health is key. Enhanced healthcare access could make medical cannabis a big deal for pain relief, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Tons of investment opportunities are on the table, but navigating the regulatory landscape is crucial.