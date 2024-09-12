If you’re in Bangkok and craving delicious Khao Pad (fried rice), you’re in for a treat! Khao Pad is one of Thailand’s most loved dishes, offering a perfect mix of rice, vegetables, and your choice of meat or seafood, all stir-fried together. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, finding the best place to enjoy this flavourful meal is always exciting. Khao Pad is quick, tasty, and loved by people of all ages.

To make your search easier, we’ve gathered some must-visit Khao Pad restaurants in Bangkok. Each spot offers its own unique twist on this classic dish, with fresh ingredients and bold flavors. From cosy street stalls to family-friendly restaurants, you’ll find something that suits your taste. Let’s explore and find your next favourite place for Khao Pad!

Must-visit Khao Pad restaurants in Bangkok

1. Raan Jay Fai

Address: 327 Maha Chai Rd, Samran Rat, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200

Opening hours: 9AM to 7:30PM (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday closed)

Google review rating: 3.6 out of 5 stars (4,197 reviews)

What their customers think

Lady YF “One of the best Michelin star restaurant in BKK. The chef is so talented and famous. She manage to cook all the food by herself, so we must to queue for a long hours. I came here at 7.30am, waiting list open at 8.30am, and they called my name and got seat at 1.30pm. Yes, its almost 6 hours, but its all worth after you try her crab omelette! Highly recommend to try crab omelette. Its insanely delicious! It’s pricey but believe me, you have to try at least once in your lifetime.”

Raan Jay Fai stands as a true culinary landmark in Bangkok, and it’s famous for being the first street food restaurant to receive a Michelin star. Led by the legendary chef Jay Fai, the restaurant is best known for its carefully prepared dishes, especially the outstanding Khao Pad. The atmosphere here is lively but relaxed, and diners often wait in long lines just to taste Jay Fai’s unique creations.

Using only fresh ingredients, each dish is made with a personal touch, offering a dining experience you won’t forget. Since the restaurant opens at 9 AM, it’s a good idea to arrive early to grab a spot and avoid the long wait. Whether you’re a foodie or simply want to try something special, Raan Jay Fai is a must-visit for a taste of Bangkok’s best.

2. Savoey Seafood Company – Sukhumvit26

Address: 120, 4 Soi Sukhumvit 26, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Opening hours: 10AM to 10PM

Google review rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars (1,116 reviews)

What their customers think

Virginia Pedreira “Very nice place highly recommended, 100% real and delicious Thai food. Best restaurante quality/price I have tried in Bangkok.”

Savoey Seafood Company is a great place for seafood lovers, offering a lively dining experience with fresh ingredients and tasty Thai flavours. One of the best dishes is their Khao Pad, made with fragrant jasmine rice stir-fried alongside a variety of seafood. The restaurant has bright, nautical-themed decor that makes it a lively spot to enjoy a meal.

The friendly and attentive staff are always ready to help you choose the perfect dish, ensuring you have a great experience. With its focus on fresh food and good quality, Savoey is a top choice for anyone looking to enjoy delicious Thai food.

3. Here Hai

Address: 112, 1 Ekkamai Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Opening hours: 10AM to 3PM

4PM to 5:30 PM (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday closed)

Google review rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars (2,533reviews)

What their customers think

Mano Recto “Food quality at Here Hai has been consistently excellent. I have visited this place several times and always was very much satisfied with the flavourful dishes. They have a simple menu and every item on the menu is worth trying. Don’t forget to bring home an extra bottle of their green sauce!”

Here Hai is a trendy spot in Ekkamai, known for its creative twist on traditional Thai dishes, especially the famous “Crab Fried Rice.” The restaurant offers a relaxed yet stylish atmosphere, welcoming both locals and tourists. The friendly staff are always ready to help and offer suggestions from the menu, ensuring you find something you’ll love.

Focusing on high-quality ingredients and bold flavours, Here Hai transforms the classic Khao Pad into a dish everyone can appreciate. If you’re looking for a unique and tasty dining experience, this is the perfect place to visit.

4. Usman Thai Muslim Food (Halal)

Address: 259/9 Sukhumvit Alley 22, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Opening hours: 10AM to 9:30PM

Google review rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars (2,054 reviews)

What their customers think

Aladdin Lee “Recommended strongly to come and eat whether yr lunch or dinner. Varieties of food. We order Thai style fry fish, mix veg, mango salad, sausage fried rice. Excellent food. Will definitely come again if I return to Bangkok. Thks to the chef for the wonderful food n all staff for the excellent service. Excellent atmosphere.”

Usman Thai Muslim Food is a cosy restaurant known for its delicious Thai dishes and Halal menu. The warm, inviting atmosphere makes it a perfect place for families and friends to enjoy a meal together. One of the standout dishes is the Khao Pad Sapparod, or pineapple fried rice, which blends sweet and savoury flavours with fragrant rice for a delightful taste.

The friendly staff are always attentive, ensuring you have a pleasant dining experience. Each dish is prepared with care, offering a true taste of traditional Thai cooking that everyone can enjoy.

5. Guru Fried Rice

Address: 462 Lasalle Rd, Bang Na Tai, Bang Na, Bangkok 10260

Opening hours: 10AM to 8PM

Google review rating: 4 out of 5 stars (407 reviews)

What their customers think

Esmond Tan “They have moved from previous location and is now at 105 Village. It’s new and clean with surrounding shops upcoming to compliment each other. Restaurant is now air conditioned. Fried rice is delicious. Their specialty Tom yum fried rice is a must try. Tom yum soup and Shrimp with glass noodle is good too. The restaurant is operated by a friendly couple and menu is simple and unpretentious. Tasted like home cooked food. We’ll visit again if we are in the BangNa area.”

Guru Fried Rice is a casual spot that specialises in a variety of rice dishes. The relaxed atmosphere makes it a great spot for both a quick bite and a leisurely meal. The staff are quick to serve and always happy to recommend their signature dishes, which are made fresh and full of flavour.

Focused on quality and taste, Guru Fried Rice is an excellent choice for anyone craving a delicious plate of fried rice. Whether you’re grabbing a quick meal or sitting down to enjoy, this place has something tasty for everyone.

6. Khao Phat Pu Mueang Thong

Address: 29 Soi Chang Watthana 14, Thung Song Hong, Lak Si, Bangkok 10210

Opening hours: 11AM to 9:30PM

Google review rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars (2,185 reviews)

What their customers think

Ong Ongong ” Very consistency quality , i ate this menu for many year , it never changed flavor, everything classic dry , pan smoke , pepper , cucumber. (large size 60 thb). Accept cash and QR payment.”

Khao Phat Pu Mueang Thong is a local favourite known for its outstanding crab fried rice. The restaurant provides a casual dining experience, emphasising fresh ingredients and authentic flavors. The atmosphere is relaxed, making it a great place to enjoy a meal with friends or family.

The staff are friendly and attentive, ensuring that diners have a satisfying experience. With generous portions and delicious flavours, this restaurant is a must-visit for anyone who loves crab and fried rice.

7. Kung Phao On Nut

Address: Sukhumvit 77 Rd, Suan Luang, Bangkok 10250

Opening hours: 4PM to 10:30PM (Monday to Friday)

11:30AM to 10:30 PM (Saturday and Sunday)

Google review rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars (471 reviews)

What their customers think

Subramani Barad ” When ever I go to Thailand I never miss to have dinner here. Awesome food. 👌The restaurant owner is very humble and takes care of customers very well.”

Kung Phao On Nut is a vibrant restaurant specialising in a variety of Thai dishes, including a delicious Khao Pad. The casual atmosphere makes it a perfect place for a relaxed meal. The staff are friendly and quick to serve, ensuring that diners enjoy their meals promptly.

The Khao Pad here is famous for its generous portions and rich flavours, making it a favourite among both locals and visitors. With a focus on quality and taste, Kung Phao On Nut is a fantastic spot for anyone craving authentic Thai cuisine.

Bangkok has many fantastic places to enjoy a great plate of Khao Pad. Each spot offers its unique take on this beloved dish, using fresh ingredients and vibrant flavors. If you love Thai cuisine, Khao Pad is a must-try for its delicious blend of tastes and textures. For more Thai culinary delights, check out our article on Thai food you absolutely need to try