High stakes: British soccer star’s £600k cannabis own goal

Photo of Bob Scott Bob ScottPublished: 17:07, 19 September 2024| Updated: 17:09, 19 September 2024
60 1 minute read
High stakes: British soccer star’s £600k cannabis own goal
Picture courtesy of The Times

Professional footballer Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has been charged in a sensational attempt to smuggle £600,000 worth of cannabis through Stansted Airport. The 33 year old striker, currently playing for Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton, was nabbed by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers at dawn yesterday, September 18, in Gourock, Inverclyde.

The ex-Livingston, Aberdeen, and Arsenal academy star, who resides on Cardwell Road in Gourock, was taken into custody and grilled by officers before being remanded, pending a court date on Thursday. Emmanuel-Thomas, whose career has seen him don the kits of Ipswich Town, Bristol City, Queens Park Rangers, and Thai side PTT Rayong, now finds himself facing serious legal woes.

Advertisements

The dramatic arrest followed a major bust on September 2, when NCA officers intercepted nearly 60 kilogrammes of cannabis, valued at about £600,000, being slipped through Stansted in two suitcases from a flight originating in Bangkok, Thailand.

Emmanuel-Thomas is expected to face the music at Carlisle Magistrates Court today, accused of importing class B drugs. In a twist to the tale, two women, aged 28 and 32, were also collared and have already appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court. They were released on bail and are slated to reappear at Chelmsford Crown Court on October 1, reported The Standard.

Related news

NCA senior investigating officer David Phillips issued a stark warning.

“The NCA continues to work with partners like Border Force to target those involved in drug smuggling, that includes both the couriers and the organisers. We urge anyone approached to engage in such activities to think very carefully about the dire consequences and life-altering risks.”

The bust comes amid an NCA crackdown on travellers attempting to smuggle cannabis into the UK from hotspots like Thailand, Canada, and the United States.

Advertisements

The NCA has witnessed a staggering surge in arrests and stresses that cannabis seizures this year have tripled compared to 2023. Drug mules, often misled by superiors about the risks, face a harsh reality: the maximum penalty for smuggling cannabis into the UK is a daunting 14 years in prison.

High stakes: British soccer star's £600k cannabis own goal | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Glasgow Times

Cannabis NewsCrime NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Tak Bai tragedy: Thai officials to face music over deadly crackdown

Tak Bai tragedy: Thai officials to face music over deadly crackdown

Published: 16:21, 19 September 2024
UK signs pivotal trade and investment deal with Thailand

UK signs pivotal trade and investment deal with Thailand

Published: 16:05, 19 September 2024
Thailand&#8217;s consumer cashflow set to rise above 2019 levels

Thailand’s consumer cashflow set to rise above 2019 levels

Published: 15:57, 19 September 2024
Sea surge devastates Trang village, leaving residents homeless

Sea surge devastates Trang village, leaving residents homeless

Published: 15:40, 19 September 2024