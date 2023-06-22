Where to dine in Patong: The 5 best restaurants to try

PHOTO: L'Arôme by the sea

As the pulsating heart of Phuket and the premier tourist hot spot, Patong truly has it all, especially when it comes to delighting your taste buds. But let’s face it, with so many incredible places to eat, you’d need more than a week to grub your way through the best spots. That’s why we’ve rounded up this list of must-try restaurants in Patong.

So, whether you find yourself short on time or simply can’t muster the energy to make a decision, here are our top picks for a delish dining experience in Patong!

L’Arôme by the sea

Opening hours: Daily, 16:00 – 23:00

Location: 247 Phrabaramee Rd, Pa Tong, Amphoe Kathu, Chang Wat Phuket 83150, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Nestled in the picturesque Kalim Bay, L’Arôme by the Sea offers an exquisite French fine dining experience with a breathtaking sea view. The establishment boasts two distinct areas: a restaurant level showcasing the finesse of contemporary French cuisine with Swiss Alps influences, and a sunset deck for a more casual atmosphere to enjoy pre or post-dinner cocktails. Moreover, the elegant, nautical-themed dining room complements its tranquil coastal setting with a soothing palette of light and dark blue hues. Related news THAIFEX – Anuga Asia is a food & beverage spectacle like no other

Top 5 Korean Restaurants in Bangkok At L’Arôme by the Sea, Swiss Chef Yannick Hollenstein brilliantly curates French set menus – seasonal and vegetarian – as well as à la carte options. Everything is meticulously crafted from the finest ingredients. The chef’s signature dishes include lobster in four different preparations, cheese fondue ravioli and delightful desserts like Valrhona Manjari chocolate soufflé flambé. The restaurant also offers a nine-course Menu Prestige, highlighting Chef Yannick’s creative yet classic French cuisine. Having received numerous accolades, including a feature in the Michelin Guide Thailand (July 2022) and being named as Thailand’s Favourite Restaurant (August 2022), L’Arôme by the Sea has rapidly become a rising star on the worldwide fine dining scene.

Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 23:00

Location: Amari, 2 Muen-ngern Road Beach, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

If a romantic rendezvous with exquisite Italian cuisine is on your list, then La Gritta is the place to go. Situated within Amari Phuket at the southern tip of Patong Bay, this restaurant boasts contemporary design across two dining areas. The first one is an elegant, air-conditioned indoor dining room and the second is a modern, partially open-air lounge.

Both spaces offer breath-taking panoramas of Patong Bay. In addition, they provide a truly unique alfresco dining experience. You can expect the soothing sounds of waves caressing the shore and a gentle sea breeze refreshing the atmosphere as you savour your food.

La Gritta’s extensive menu features homemade pasta, mouth-watering Italian meats, pizzas, and delectable appetisers. For appetisers, bure to try their bruschetta al roastbeef con tartufo. It consists of grilled bread slices, roast beef-mascarpone, parmesan cream, sautéed mushrooms, and fresh truffle.

For the main dish, porchetta di pollo con salasa alla parmigiana di melanzane is a must try (chicken thigh roast with eggplant tomato sauce, capers, almonds, and 4 cheese sauce), is a must try. Their signature pasta is too hard to miss as well. Moreover, the comprehensive wine list has been carefully curated to pair seamlessly with your chosen dishes. Thus, ensuring a sublime culinary adventure.

Ta Khai, Rosewood Phuket

Opening hours: Daily, 18:00 – 22:00

Location: 88/28, In Rosewood, 88/30-30 Muen-Ngern Rd, Tambon Patong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Find calm and romance at Ta Khai, a beautiful Thai eatery nestled in the quiet Tri Trang beach within the luxe Rosewood resort. Close to Patong Beach, this serene haven provides a tranquil setting for a captivating oceanside meal. And to make your dining experience even more immersive, Ta Khai’s charming design is inspired by traditional Thai villages and features repurposed materials.

Ta Khai, meaning ‘fishing net’ in Thai, showcases authentic Thai dishes made from the freshest seafood. Each item on the menu is inspired by local fishermen’s daily catch. Listed in the Michelin Guide for four consecutive years, the restaurant offers diners the opportunity to select live seafood from the restaurant’s tank, which is then masterfully prepared by the chef. The flavourful dishes, such as deep-fried white snapper with fish sauce, can be served with mild or zesty spices to suit your preferences. Complementing the a la carte options, two set menus provide a diverse array of dishes to sample.

The heart and soul of this culinary gem are the talented chef couple, Uncle Nun and Aunt Yai. Their 30-year partnership has led them to perfect traditional southern Thai recipes, rich in aromatic flavours and seafood specialities.

Hern Coffee and Bistro

Opening hours: Daily, 09:00 – 22:00

Location: 66 Thawewong Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Hern Coffee and Bistro is an open-air café bistro that sits along Patong beach road. With its exquisite interior design, this inviting venue offers a relaxed, homely ambiance perfect for enjoying quality time with friends and family.

Whether you’re seeking breakfast, brunch, or a delicious dinner, the extensive menu is sure to satisfy a wide range of taste preferences. Their mouth-watering menu features a fusion of international and Thai dishes crafted from high-quality ingredients, especially their exceptional seafood options. Don’t miss out on their signature dishes, such as Phad Mee Hokkien, Phad Thai Goong, and Tom Yum Goong. For the drinks, try their refreshing pineapple juice to delight your palate. Aside from the amazing food and decor, the attentive and friendly staff at Hern Coffee and Bistro elevate the dining experience, ensuring that every guest is well taken care of.

Conveniently located near the Baan Lamai Beach Resort and within walking distance from Bangla Walking Street, Hern Coffee and Bistro is an ideal spot for a delightful meal before an evening of entertainment.

Sizzle Rooftop Restaurant

Opening hours: 16:30 – 23:30

Location: Tri Trang Beach, 39/9 Muen-Ngern Rd, Tambon Patong, Amphoe Kathu, Phuket 83150, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Sizzle is a stylish and casual rooftop bar, steak, and seafood restaurant situated near the picturesque Freedom Beach. It’s the ideal location to unwind with a sundowner cocktail while watching the sunset, indulge in a grazing feast, and embrace the spontaneous evening of sociable dining that ensues.

Choose to mingle with the crowd or book a private dining Sala for a relaxed, starlit dinner. This exquisite rooftop restaurant in Patong offers a mouth-watering selection of refreshing starters, salads, a live lobster tank, and a raw bar seafood experience that takes you right to the ocean’s edge. You’ll encounter an enticing blend of classic and innovative dishes, all kissed by the flavours of the BBQ grill. The brick charcoal grill infuses a rustic touch, imparting bold and smoky flavours to our diverse land and sea dishes. And to complete the indulgence, our dessert selection perfectly satisfies your sweet cravings.

Patong’s vibrant dining scene has a wealth of culinary treasures awaiting your discovery. With this curated list of top five restaurants, you’re sure to find the perfect spot to satisfy your cravings and elevate your dining experience!

Follow us on :













Looking for vegan and vegetarian options in Phuket? Here’s our guide to the best vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Phuket.

Advertise On The Thaiger

Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.